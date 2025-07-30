ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Pederson makes tiny pieces of art and places them in public spaces around Sydney. You might walk past one without even noticing it, until a small sign catches your eye and makes you smile, laugh, or stop and think for a moment.

His work is simple and clever. A gap in a wall becomes a tiny theater “for cockroaches,” and a hole in the pavement is turned into a miniature airport departure gate. These little surprises blend into the city and turn everyday spots into something fun and unexpected.

More info: Instagram | michaelpedersonoutside.com

#1

"High Dive"

Tiny street scenes showing a miniature diving board installed by a puddle on cracked asphalt in the city.

miguelmarquezoutside Report

Michael Pederson has been creating clever and thought-provoking street art for over a decade. His work often appears in quiet or overlooked corners of cities, using small signs and text-based installations to catch people’s attention. “I like drawing attention to overlooked and neglected parts of the urban environment,” he said.
    #2

    "Island"

    Tiny street scenes with a miniature island map sign and moss growing in a city curb crack.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #3

    "Departure Gate"

    Miniature street scene with a tiny airport gate sign and stanchions popping up on a city sidewalk wall.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    Michael's style is minimal and often text-based, with a bit of humor to catch people’s attention. “Most of the pieces are reliant on context,” he explained, meaning he sometimes finds the perfect location first, or other times he has an idea and searches for where it fits best. Artists like Slinkachu, Mark Jenkins, and SpY have inspired him with their creative approaches to urban space.
    #4

    "The World’s Smallest Park (2021)"

    Tiny street scene featuring a miniature park with a picnic table and plant, highlighting funny tiny street scenes in the city.

    "I made this piece a little while ago, and a couple of people mentioned that the actual 'Smallest Park In The world' is 'Mills End Park' in Portland, Oregon (I love that it exists).

    Yes, my park is somewhat smaller, but it’s obviously not 'official’. I think this is pretty cool, though, because it highlights my favorite zone to work in, which is the ‘almost real, but not quite’ (if that makes sense)."

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #5

    "Detour"

    Tiny street scene with a miniature ladder and a yellow sign reading THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD on asphalt.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    Even though his pieces are small and hidden, more people have been noticing them in real life. He recalled a recent moment when a tourist saw him installing a piece and stopped to talk. “We chatted for a lot longer than I usually do… it was great to hear unique perspectives on my work,” he said. Looking ahead, he wants to involve more community input and shine a light on parts of the city people usually overlook.
    #6

    "Corner Bar"

    Miniature street scene showing a tiny corner bar popping up on a city sidewalk, capturing attention with its detailed design.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #7

    "Detour"

    Miniature street scene with tiny detour sign and orange cones by a glowing red city gutter opening.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #8

    Tiny street scene of a miniature Mega Mart storefront popping up on a city sidewalk, delighting passersby with its detail.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #9

    "Abyss Viewing Area"

    Tiny street scene with a miniature abyss viewing area sign on a city sidewalk attracting curious pedestrians.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #10

    "Alive (2018)"

    Miniature street scene with a tiny sign reading alive for 42 days and a small ladder leaning against it on pavement.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #11

    "Mini Break"

    Tiny street scene featuring a miniature door and mailbox built into a brick wall, showcasing funny street art in the city.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #12

    "Welcome"

    Tiny street scene art with miniature stairs leading into a small doorway on a city building wall, delighting passersby.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #13

    "Home"

    Tiny street scenes with miniature houses and a For Sale sign popping up around the city sidewalk edges.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #14

    "Private Event"

    Tiny street scenes featuring a miniature staircase and sign popping up in stone walls around the city.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #15

    "Room"

    Tiny street scenes of a miniature balcony with a roommate wanted sign popping up on a brick wall in the city.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #16

    Tiny street scene of a red carpet leading into a small hole in the wall, part of funny miniature street art display.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #17

    Miniature street scene with a glowing "Way Out" tunnel entrance, part of funny tiny street scenes popping up in the city.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #18

    "Secret Door"

    Funny tiny street scene featuring a secret door with a giant ear, inviting people to whisper in the city.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #19

    "Romeo And Juliet"

    Tiny street scene of a miniature stage set into a brick wall sidewalk with small cockroach audience around it.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

    #20

    Miniature funny tiny street scene of a colorful fun house entrance with stairs on a city wall.

    miguelmarquezoutside Report

