Michael Pederson makes tiny pieces of art and places them in public spaces around Sydney. You might walk past one without even noticing it, until a small sign catches your eye and makes you smile, laugh, or stop and think for a moment.

His work is simple and clever. A gap in a wall becomes a tiny theater “for cockroaches,” and a hole in the pavement is turned into a miniature airport departure gate. These little surprises blend into the city and turn everyday spots into something fun and unexpected.

More info: Instagram | michaelpedersonoutside.com