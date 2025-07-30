Artist Hides Clever And Funny Mini Street Installations Around His City For People To Discover (20 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Michael Pederson makes tiny pieces of art and places them in public spaces around Sydney. You might walk past one without even noticing it, until a small sign catches your eye and makes you smile, laugh, or stop and think for a moment.
His work is simple and clever. A gap in a wall becomes a tiny theater “for cockroaches,” and a hole in the pavement is turned into a miniature airport departure gate. These little surprises blend into the city and turn everyday spots into something fun and unexpected.
"High Dive"
Michael Pederson has been creating clever and thought-provoking street art for over a decade. His work often appears in quiet or overlooked corners of cities, using small signs and text-based installations to catch people’s attention. “I like drawing attention to overlooked and neglected parts of the urban environment,” he said.
"Departure Gate"
Michael's style is minimal and often text-based, with a bit of humor to catch people’s attention. “Most of the pieces are reliant on context,” he explained, meaning he sometimes finds the perfect location first, or other times he has an idea and searches for where it fits best. Artists like Slinkachu, Mark Jenkins, and SpY have inspired him with their creative approaches to urban space.
"The World’s Smallest Park (2021)"
"I made this piece a little while ago, and a couple of people mentioned that the actual 'Smallest Park In The world' is 'Mills End Park' in Portland, Oregon (I love that it exists).
Yes, my park is somewhat smaller, but it’s obviously not 'official’. I think this is pretty cool, though, because it highlights my favorite zone to work in, which is the ‘almost real, but not quite’ (if that makes sense)."
"Detour"
Even though his pieces are small and hidden, more people have been noticing them in real life. He recalled a recent moment when a tourist saw him installing a piece and stopped to talk. “We chatted for a lot longer than I usually do… it was great to hear unique perspectives on my work,” he said. Looking ahead, he wants to involve more community input and shine a light on parts of the city people usually overlook.