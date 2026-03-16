We collected a bunch of photos that capture some of those extraordinary things that stop you in your tracks—from mesmerizing natural phenomena to impressive human creations—and hope that you will be able to take it all in. Enjoy the journey!

When we get preoccupied with everyday life , we might start to overlook just how colorful and surprising the world around us can be. So every once in a while, it’s nice to step back and remind ourselves that there is much more to see and experience.

#1 After 3 Years Of Wait, Calculations And Precise Astronomical Timing, Leonardo Sens Captured This Photo

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#2 I Came In My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink. I Live In New Mexico

#3 I Proposed To My Long Time Girlfriend, She Said Yes! It Was Truly A Once In A Lifetime Experience To Do So In Front Of Kilauea As It Was Erupting

#4 Don’t Be Fooled, You See Leaves, Not 1,000 Green Ring-Necked Parakeets In London

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#5 Murmurations, Photos By Søren Solkær

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#6 Photographer Shaaz Jung Captured A Rare And Enchanting Moment: An Elephant, Deep Within The Mist-Shrouded Forest, Stood In Quiet Communion With A Tiny Bird Perched On His Tusk

#7 New Zealand Photographer Takes Stunning Photos Of Tiny Mushrooms

#8 Poor Spider Got Stuck In It And Couldn’t Climb The Smooth Surface. It Tried Its Way To The Top To Escape Until Its Silk Ran Out And Couldn’t Anymore

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#9 Found Some Translucent Flowers This Morning At Work

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#10 My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

#11 The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A Cd-Rom

#12 From My Backyard In AZ I Captured The Dolphin Head Nebula. This Is My Favorite Image To Date

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#13 A Hippo Swam Directly To Me And Stared At Me In The Zoo

#14 The River By Me Flooded, Then Froze, Then The Water Receded Leaving These Hovering Ice Shelves On The Trees

#15 Photographer Cam Whitnall Shows Photos "What I See vs. What I Take"

#16 This Microclimate In An Old Bottle

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#17 The Most Impressive Mountain I’ve Ever Seen, Bokty Mountain, Kazakhstan

#18 Rainbow Eucalyptus Trees, Oahu, Hawaii

#19 This Shadow On The Fresh Snow From An LED Street Lamp

#20 After Having A Dog For 6 Years, We Found Out She Had (Almost) No Brain

#21 4 Years Ago I Did This Drawing Called I Still Hear Voices. It Took Me 230 Hours And Has 1000s Of Faces

#22 All The Baldcaps At A Pitbull Concert

#23 The Lobby Of A Hotel I Went To

#24 An X-Ray Of A Person Who Has 3 Full Sets Of Teeth

#25 Photographer Alejandro Cartagena Photographed Construction Workers Commuting To Their Job Sites In The Backs Of Pickup Trucks On A Highway In Monterrey Shot from a pedestrian bridge each morning, ‘Carpoolers’ captures a routine shaped by limited public transport and economic reality. Scenes that are common, but rarely noticed. The series quietly reflects on suburban sprawl and how working-class labor often goes unseen in cities driven by status and consumption.



#26 A Photographer Was Struck By Lightning In Virginia

#27 Rose Petal Bubble Shell (Hydatina Physis) Are Scientifically The Cutest Snails

#28 Penguin Egg Whites Turn Clear When Boiled

#29 This Photo Of A Front My Mom Sent Me, Husdon River NY

#30 Double Rainbow With Lightning Picture I Just Took

#31 Cuttlefish, The Alien Of The Ocean

#32 This Is The Green Birdflower Native To Australia And Its Flowers Are Shaped Like Humming Birds

#33 This Giant Maine Coon I Got To Hold At Work Today. He Is Super Sweet! The Best Boy! I Have Permission From His Owner To Share

#34 Snow Covered Net Roof Of The Aviary In The Zoo

#35 A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)

#36 This Awesome Cicada I Found Tonight! (This Isn't Edited At All)

#37 Discarded Dough Doesn't Stop Rising. If There's Enough Warmth And Moisture, The Yeast Keeps Fermenting. Even In The Dumpster

#38 The Girth Of This Redwood

#39 Littlest Snail Friend While Raspberry Picking

#40 Snow Naturally Formed This Garland Situation On My Parents Deck. It’s Holding That Shape On Its Own

#41 This Grocery Store Had The Biggest Carrots I’ve Ever Seen

#42 Couple Of Ladybugs Hanging Out On A Feather In Some Water

#43 Just Asked My Girlfriend To Marry Me 55 Feet Below The Sea

#44 I Watched This Guy Fight Off A Bird 10 Times His Size. This Was His Victory Pose For A Good 10+ Minutes As The Bird Perched On A Power Line, Defeated

#45 Lake Hillier, Australia

#46 Saw The North Sentinel Island While On The Return Flight From Port Blair, South Andaman

#47 This Mutant Lemon I Picked From My Tree

#48 The Sun Finally Came Out, So I Painted The Fall Colors At A Local Pond

#49 Possibly The Most Incredible Place I Have Ever Seen. Bolivia, Salar De Uyuni

#50 This Almost Perfectly Round Peice Of Sea Glass I Found

#51 In A Sea Of White Tulips One Has Some Red On It

#52 Human Ashes Under Microscope