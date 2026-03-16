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When we get preoccupied with everyday life, we might start to overlook just how colorful and surprising the world around us can be. So every once in a while, it’s nice to step back and remind ourselves that there is much more to see and experience.

We collected a bunch of photos that capture some of those extraordinary things that stop you in your tracks—from mesmerizing natural phenomena to impressive human creations—and hope that you will be able to take it all in. Enjoy the journey!

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#1

After 3 Years Of Wait, Calculations And Precise Astronomical Timing, Leonardo Sens Captured This Photo

Full moon perfectly aligned behind Christ the Redeemer statue on a mountain, showcasing unreal and incredible reality.

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    #2

    I Came In My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink. I Live In New Mexico

    Lizard floating on a blue sponge in a soapy sink showing an incredible moment in everyday reality.

    bassmansrc Report

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    #3

    I Proposed To My Long Time Girlfriend, She Said Yes! It Was Truly A Once In A Lifetime Experience To Do So In Front Of Kilauea As It Was Erupting

    Couple proposing and hugging near an erupting volcano showing unreal photos that prove reality is incredible.

    mountainmarkphotography Report

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    #4

    Don’t Be Fooled, You See Leaves, Not 1,000 Green Ring-Necked Parakeets In London

    Green parrots filling the branches of a tree at night, showcasing unreal photos that prove reality is incredible.

    hobopeeba Report

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    #5

    Murmurations, Photos By Søren Solkær

    Massive murmurations of starlings forming unreal shapes in the sky at sunset, showcasing incredible natural phenomena.

    sorensolkaer , sorensolkaer , sorensolkaer Report

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    #6

    Photographer Shaaz Jung Captured A Rare And Enchanting Moment: An Elephant, Deep Within The Mist-Shrouded Forest, Stood In Quiet Communion With A Tiny Bird Perched On His Tusk

    Elephant in misty forest with a bird perched on its tusk, showcasing incredible moments in nature photography.

    shaazjung Report

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    #7

    New Zealand Photographer Takes Stunning Photos Of Tiny Mushrooms

    Close-up photos of tiny mushrooms and fungi highlighting our incredible reality with amazing natural details.

    cyanesense , cyanesense Report

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    #8

    Poor Spider Got Stuck In It And Couldn’t Climb The Smooth Surface. It Tried Its Way To The Top To Escape Until Its Silk Ran Out And Couldn’t Anymore

    Spider trapped in an intricate web inside a clear glass, showing a rare and incredible moment of nature captured.

    Shoddy_Course_6925 Report

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    #9

    Found Some Translucent Flowers This Morning At Work

    Translucent white mushrooms growing among wood chips and green leaves, showcasing nature's incredible hidden beauty.

    socalhellfire Report

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    #10

    My Son Inherited My Joined Together Toes

    Adult feet next to newborn baby feet showing incredible and unreal details of human skin texture and size contrast.

    Microwavehead Report

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    #11

    The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A Cd-Rom

    A delicate spider web in a sunlit forest, showcasing an unreal natural scene that proves reality is incredible.

    SweetestSummer Report

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    #12

    From My Backyard In AZ I Captured The Dolphin Head Nebula. This Is My Favorite Image To Date

    Nebula with starry background showcasing unreal photos that reveal incredible aspects of our reality.

    frustratedphoton Report

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    #13

    A Hippo Swam Directly To Me And Stared At Me In The Zoo

    Close-up split view of a hippo partially submerged in water, showcasing unreal photos proving reality is incredible.

    Routine_Painter_1573 Report

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    #14

    The River By Me Flooded, Then Froze, Then The Water Receded Leaving These Hovering Ice Shelves On The Trees

    Snow-covered trees in a winter landscape near a road, showing an incredible example of nature's quiet beauty.

    RegalBeartic Report

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    #15

    Photographer Cam Whitnall Shows Photos "What I See vs. What I Take"

    Close-up wildlife photos captured with telephoto lenses showing incredible details of animals in nature.

    camwhitnall Report

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    #16

    This Microclimate In An Old Bottle

    Close-up of vibrant moss and leaves inside a green glass container, showcasing unreal photos that reveal incredible reality.

    Be3Al2Si6O18-Cr Report

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    #17

    The Most Impressive Mountain I’ve Ever Seen, Bokty Mountain, Kazakhstan

    Aerial and close-up views of colorful rock formations and landscapes showcasing unreal photos of nature's incredible beauty.

    g_cooper Report

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    #18

    Rainbow Eucalyptus Trees, Oahu, Hawaii

    Rainbow eucalyptus tree with vibrant, colorful bark standing tall amidst green leaves and blue sky in nature’s incredible reality.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #19

    This Shadow On The Fresh Snow From An LED Street Lamp

    Snow-covered streetlight casting unreal patterned shadows on fresh snow, showcasing incredible scenes in everyday reality.

    cowsintheclosetIG Report

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    #20

    After Having A Dog For 6 Years, We Found Out She Had (Almost) No Brain

    MRI scan image showing detailed anatomy, one of the unreal photos proving our reality is incredible.

    SnooHabits6942 Report

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    #21

    4 Years Ago I Did This Drawing Called I Still Hear Voices. It Took Me 230 Hours And Has 1000s Of Faces

    Intricate black and white surreal art featuring countless faces and an eerie solitary human face, showcasing incredible detail.

    AnthonyChristopher Report

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    #22

    All The Baldcaps At A Pitbull Concert

    Massive crowd at an indoor concert with lighting rigs and stage equipment, showcasing incredible moments in reality.

    Jip3205 Report

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    #23

    The Lobby Of A Hotel I Went To

    Luxurious interior with reflective blue ceiling, chandeliers, and elegant seating showcasing incredible reality design.

    Resident-Stage-3759 Report

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    #24

    An X-Ray Of A Person Who Has 3 Full Sets Of Teeth

    X-ray image showing an unusual dental condition with multiple teeth inside the jaw, illustrating unreal photos of reality.

    Poohbizzle79 Report

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    #25

    Photographer Alejandro Cartagena Photographed Construction Workers Commuting To Their Job Sites In The Backs Of Pickup Trucks On A Highway In Monterrey

    Overhead view of people and cargo packed in pickup trucks showing incredible scenes from everyday reality.

    Shot from a pedestrian bridge each morning, ‘Carpoolers’ captures a routine shaped by limited public transport and economic reality. Scenes that are common, but rarely noticed. The series quietly reflects on suburban sprawl and how working-class labor often goes unseen in cities driven by status and consumption.

    alexcartagenamex Report

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    #26

    A Photographer Was Struck By Lightning In Virginia

    Tripod legs covered in dark soot with black smoke marks on wooden deck and house siding outdoors, showing unreal photos reality.

    Peter Busch Report

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    #27

    Rose Petal Bubble Shell (Hydatina Physis) Are Scientifically The Cutest Snails

    Unreal photos of a striped seashell with pink ruffled edges on wet sandy beach showcasing incredible natural beauty.

    melissa.staines Report

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    #28

    Penguin Egg Whites Turn Clear When Boiled

    Two translucent eggs with bright orange centers on a plate, showcasing unreal photos of incredible reality.

    jaymecantdance Report

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    #29

    This Photo Of A Front My Mom Sent Me, Husdon River NY

    Unreal photo of a lake showing dramatic contrast between cloudy and clear sky, illustrating incredible natural phenomena.

    hounddog1995 Report

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    #30

    Double Rainbow With Lightning Picture I Just Took

    Double rainbow and lightning striking the sky above trees and buildings, showcasing unreal photos of incredible natural phenomena.

    luckycasual Report

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    #31

    Cuttlefish, The Alien Of The Ocean

    Close-up of a cuttlefish camouflaged on coral in an underwater scene showcasing incredible nature photography.

    michelle.in.komodo Report

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    #32

    This Is The Green Birdflower Native To Australia And Its Flowers Are Shaped Like Humming Birds

    Green hummingbird-shaped seed pods held in hand, showcasing unreal photos that prove our reality is incredible and fascinating.

    Potential-Focus3211 Report

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    #33

    This Giant Maine Coon I Got To Hold At Work Today. He Is Super Sweet! The Best Boy! I Have Permission From His Owner To Share

    Woman holding an unreal oversized white cat inside a room, showcasing incredible moments from reality in new photos.

    kemidawn Report

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    #34

    Snow Covered Net Roof Of The Aviary In The Zoo

    Unreal photo of a snow-covered landscape with a circular hole revealing blue sky above trees and a lamppost.

    Littlemeggie Report

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    #35

    A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)

    Mural of Godzilla painted on a large dam wall surrounded by lush green trees in an incredible reality scene.

    Scientiaetnatura065 Report

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    #36

    This Awesome Cicada I Found Tonight! (This Isn't Edited At All)

    Close-up photo of a cicada with glowing blue wings hanging on a branch showing unreal details in nature.

    karachristinad Report

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    #37

    Discarded Dough Doesn't Stop Rising. If There's Enough Warmth And Moisture, The Yeast Keeps Fermenting. Even In The Dumpster

    Oversized foam expanding uncontrollably from dumpsters, showcasing unreal photos of bizarre reality moments outdoors.

    Texas1971 Report

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    #38

    The Girth Of This Redwood

    Person in red jacket standing by huge tree trunk on forest boardwalk showing unreal photos of incredible nature.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

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    #39

    Littlest Snail Friend While Raspberry Picking

    Close-up of a tiny snail on a vibrant red raspberry showcasing unreal photos of incredible natural details.

    No-Advice4068 Report

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    #40

    Snow Naturally Formed This Garland Situation On My Parents Deck. It’s Holding That Shape On Its Own

    Snow draped over deck railing and ground, showing unreal natural formation that proves reality is incredible and surprising.

    nick_ole7 Report

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    #41

    This Grocery Store Had The Biggest Carrots I’ve Ever Seen

    Huge carrot held in hand at grocery store showcasing unreal photos proving reality is incredible with rare vegetable find.

    sumfish Report

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    #42

    Couple Of Ladybugs Hanging Out On A Feather In Some Water

    Close-up of ladybugs resting on a feather floating on water, showcasing unreal photos of incredible natural moments.

    fingerandthumb Report

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    #43

    Just Asked My Girlfriend To Marry Me 55 Feet Below The Sea

    Two scuba divers exploring underwater ruins showcasing incredible reality beneath the sea surface.

    EliP Report

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    #44

    I Watched This Guy Fight Off A Bird 10 Times His Size. This Was His Victory Pose For A Good 10+ Minutes As The Bird Perched On A Power Line, Defeated

    Close-up of a praying mantis on concrete showing the incredible details of nature in our reality.

    Taylord2112 Report

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    #45

    Lake Hillier, Australia

    Pilot flying over a vibrant pink lake, showcasing unreal photos that prove reality is incredible and far from boring.

    helispirit Report

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    #46

    Saw The North Sentinel Island While On The Return Flight From Port Blair, South Andaman

    Aerial view from airplane window showing an island surrounded by blue ocean under a clear sky, proving reality is incredible.

    DesiBwoy Report

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    #47

    This Mutant Lemon I Picked From My Tree

    Close-up of an unreal fruit with unusual shapes and textures, showcasing incredible details in everyday reality.

    mismanagementsuccess Report

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    #48

    The Sun Finally Came Out, So I Painted The Fall Colors At A Local Pond

    Hand holding a painting that perfectly matches the vibrant lake and autumn trees in the incredible real landscape.

    bunkerbash Report

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    #49

    Possibly The Most Incredible Place I Have Ever Seen. Bolivia, Salar De Uyuni

    People and a vehicle on a reflective salt flat creating a surreal view that proves reality is incredible and unreal.

    lisamaccioni Report

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    #50

    This Almost Perfectly Round Peice Of Sea Glass I Found

    Small round object resting on a pebble-covered beach, showcasing the unreal details in our incredible reality.

    EntropySpacex Report

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    #51

    In A Sea Of White Tulips One Has Some Red On It

    A field of white tulips with one tulip showing red petals, highlighting unreal photos that reveal incredible reality.

    Sam65789 Report

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    #52

    Human Ashes Under Microscope

    Abstract close-up images showcasing unreal photos with vibrant colors and glowing particles in a dark setting.

    gabriela_fuchs , gabriela_fuchs Report

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    #53

    My Toddler Swallowed 8 Marbles

    X-ray showing multiple foreign objects inside the abdomen, illustrating unreal photos that reveal incredible aspects of reality.

    Great-Score2079 Report

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