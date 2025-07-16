Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
54.2% Of Americans Are Obese, According To Surprising New Health Guidelines
Three women walking on a city sidewalk, illustrating the high obesity rate among Americans in new health data.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

54.2% Of Americans Are Obese, According To Surprising New Health Guidelines

Millions of Americans may be considered obese under a new health classification system developed in Europe

The framework, created by the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), adds people with obesity-related conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure to the “obese” category, even if they were previously classified as only “overweight.” 

Highlights
  • A new obesity framework now counts certain overweight people as clinically obese.
  • The U.S. obesity rate jumps from 42% to over 54% under the new framework.
  • Doctors say the change could expand access to early care and medication.

Researchers stated that the update could help identify health risks earlier and improve access to treatment.

    The United States’ obesity rate rises sharply when the new EASO system is applied

    Three women walking on a city sidewalk illustrating the growing obesity rates among Americans according to health data.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Taniadimas

    According to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, nearly one in five American adults who were classified as “overweight” would be considered “obese” under the new EASO framework. 

    That change pushes the United States’ national obesity rate from 42.4% to a staggering 54.2%.

    The findings are based on data from more than 44,000 adults that was collected as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 1999 and 2018, which includes data on BMI and underlying health conditions, according to the Daily Mail.

    Middle-aged person pinching excess belly fat, illustrating the high obesity rate among Americans.

    Image credits: Unsplash+

    The adults in the study were 43.4 years old on average, and about half were women.

    Using BMI alone, the researchers noted that 35.4% of the participants would be considered obese, while 33.3% would be considered overweight. A total of 31.3% were considered to be at a healthy weight. 

    Researchers found that those newly reclassified into the obese category using the EASO framework were more likely to be older, with an average age of 51.3 years compared to 36.5 for others in the overweight group. 

    Infographic on obesity diagnosis framework highlighting holistic management and tailored interventions for obesity-related comorbidities.

    Image credits: European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO)

    Men were also more likely to fall into the EASO’s redefined group, as were individuals already struggling with chronic health conditions like diabetes.

    Some Netizens noted that the United States indeed appears to be experiencing an obesity crisis.

    “It shocks me how obese and unhealthy Americans are compared to Europeans (and anywhere else, really..). No self-respect or self-control,” one commenter wrote.

    Healthcare professional measuring body fat on obese patient’s abdomen using caliper in medical clinic setting.

    Image credits: Freepik

    “I would be considered pretty average build in some parts of Europe. Lucky for me, I live in North Carolina, so I look like an athlete in comparison. It’s not all bad news,” one joked.

    “Obesity is the new smoking in terms of cardiovascular disease and cancer,” another commenter stated.

    The EASO’s new health guidelines could help people get access to better care

    Distribution of the population by the EASO definition

    Bar chart showing percentage of obesity and overweight categories across different U.S. population groups based on health guidelines.

    Image credits: European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO)

    Doctors and researchers stated that broadening the definition of obesity could bring major benefits. 

    For one, it may help patients qualify for early intervention programs and medications like Ozempic, which are typically given to patients meeting a certain BMI threshold today. 

    Under the current model, people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher are categorized as obese. 

    Overweight man eating a large burger at home, illustrating the rise of obesity in Americans based on new health guidelines.

    Image credits: Freepik

    The EASO system keeps that standard, but it adds a second step. If someone has a BMI between 25 and 29.9 and also suffers from a related condition, they would be considered obese as well.

    “The new EASO framework may provide a more sensitive tool to diagnose obesity than the traditional BMI definition,” the study’s authors wrote.

    Among the American adults who were newly reclassified as obese, 57.5% had at least one condition, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or arthritis. 

    Person holding a cheeseburger and grabbing fries, illustrating the obesity trend in Americans and unhealthy eating habits.

    Image credits: Unsplash+/Toa Heftiba

    Interestingly enough, high blood pressure affected 79% of the newly defined group, making it the most common health condition. 

    Following was arthritis, which affected 33.2%, and diabetes, which affected 15.6%.

    The EASO standard hasn’t been adopted in the U.S. yet

    Person standing on a white scale measuring weight, illustrating obesity and health concerns in Americans.

    Image credits: Freepik

    Parts of the EASO’s updated health guidelines have been adopted in countries like Ireland and the Netherlands.

    Countries like the United States and major health bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), have yet to adopt the EASO’s standard. 

    BMI, at least for now, remains the standard in American medicine.

    Flowchart showing diagnosis and staging of obesity with anthropometric and clinical components guiding therapeutic targets and interventions.

    Image credits: European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO)

    Still, the findings could influence future guidelines. When researchers looked at mortality risk, they found that the newly reclassified group had a 50% higher risk of dy*ng prematurely compared to individuals with a healthy weight. 

    That’s a major red flag, and it’s a good reason why healthcare providers should consider taking a closer look at how obesity is defined and treated. The new approach could also encourage people to take weight-related conditions more seriously, even if they don’t look significantly overweight.

    Netizens, for their part, noted that Americans should probably focus a lot more on their health

    Text excerpt criticizing American eating habits, highlighting processed food and lack of home cooking fueling obesity.

    Comment on a health forum discussing obesity rates in Americans compared to Europeans with strong opinions on self-control.

    Text excerpt discussing overeating habits, highlighting the obesity issue in Americans based on new health guidelines.

    Text excerpt discussing Americans being overweight and questioning the obesity standard in new health guidelines.

    Quote about obesity linked to cardiovascular disease and cancer, highlighting obesity as a major health concern in America.

    Comment text describing a small Alpine resort community with fit people shocked by the number of obese Americans.

    Comment about BMI index and muscular people being classified as obese, referencing obesity and health guidelines.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing obese people carrying an extra 100 pounds of flab.

    Comment highlighting concerns about parents normalizing obesity and its impact on children’s long-term health risks.

    Text about reverse culture shock mentioning obesity, highlighting concerns about obesity rates among Americans.

    Text message from Alexa discussing the overdue nature of BMI not fitting all body types including athletes and others.

    Commenter John Shooter expressing concerns about BMI accuracy and emphasizing affordable healthy food and education for obesity.

    Comment from BlondeBetty discussing shopping habits, local food sources, and concerns about health and obesity in America.

    Health
    weight loss
