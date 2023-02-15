Man Reveals His Net Worth To Disprove Wife’s Story That They Are Broke, Family Drama Ensues
Talking about money can be a hard river to navigate. If you have a lot, you can come off as materialistic or proud and maybe even open yourself up to loan requests from friends and family, which is a whole ‘nother can of worms. If you don’t have a lot, you may perhaps feel ashamed or self-conscious.
So it’s not surprising that one internet user wanted a second opinion about his choice to speak openly about his finances. Despite being millionaires, OP’s wife insisted on telling everyone that they were broke, which often made him feel embarrassed, as their hard work never gets acknowledged and it makes him look like he is bad with money.
This man explained to the internet that he and his family are doing quite well financially, but his partner likes to tell people another story
Finally, he decided that he had enough of it and took matters into his own hands
Later, OP gave some clarifying details about his situation in an update
Credits: Barkleyslakjssrtqwe
The poster that typed the comment "she is LITERALLY telling you" doesn't understand what "literal" means. If she didn't say it, don't assume she means it. OP's wife might want to not *look* rich because a lot of folks hate/are envious of the rich. It sounds like he controls the finances because it works for them, not because he's being controlling in a bad way - look at how much they accumulated, after all. They just need to talk more. It may be nothing more than she doesn't feel right saying they're well off or even nothing at all.
