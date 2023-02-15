Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Reveals His Net Worth To Disprove Wife’s Story That They Are Broke, Family Drama Ensues
Man Reveals His Net Worth To Disprove Wife’s Story That They Are Broke, Family Drama Ensues

Austėja Akavickaitė

Talking about money can be a hard river to navigate. If you have a lot, you can come off as materialistic or proud and maybe even open yourself up to loan requests from friends and family, which is a whole ‘nother can of worms. If you don’t have a lot, you may perhaps feel ashamed or self-conscious.

So it’s not surprising that one internet user wanted a second opinion about his choice to speak openly about his finances. Despite being millionaires, OP’s wife insisted on telling everyone that they were broke, which often made him feel embarrassed, as their hard work never gets acknowledged and it makes him look like he is bad with money.

Money is a touchy subject, so most people prefer to just not bring it up around friends and family

This man explained to the internet that he and his family are doing quite well financially, but his partner likes to tell people another story

 

Finally, he decided that he had enough of it and took matters into his own hands

Later, OP gave some clarifying details about his situation in an update

Commentors asked some follow-up questions about OP’s finances

Ultimately, most commenters agreed that he was not at fault for being honest about his wealth

Some also added that no one was really at fault here and that they could understand where the wife was coming from

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin is a writer at Bored Panda.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography.

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
The poster that typed the comment "she is LITERALLY telling you" doesn't understand what "literal" means. If she didn't say it, don't assume she means it. OP's wife might want to not *look* rich because a lot of folks hate/are envious of the rich. It sounds like he controls the finances because it works for them, not because he's being controlling in a bad way - look at how much they accumulated, after all. They just need to talk more. It may be nothing more than she doesn't feel right saying they're well off or even nothing at all.

