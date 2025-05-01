They say love is patient; love is kind—but modern weddings? They’re basically episodes of Survivor, Bridal Edition. Forget rose petals and champagne toasts—now, it’s about color-coordinated drone footage, 14-person bridal parties in matching satin, and destination bachelorette parties that cost more than a semester of college.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by a wedding invite that came with a Google spreadsheet, a PDF itinerary, and a mood board. Because one netizen sure feels like that, arguing that younger generations have ruined the joy of weddings.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Apparently, modern weddings have couples saying “I do,” while guests whisper, “I’m broke”

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One netizen says today’s weddings feel more like curated content than actual joy, with Millennials and Gen Z turning weddings into spectacles with no soul

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: anderson76 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: EveryFlavourJellyBeans

The netizen is fed up with no-baby rules, overpriced bachelorette weekends, and bridal party politics, venting online about how younger generations have ruined weddings

One netizen, identifying as a “geriatric millennial” (translation: someone who remembers VHS tapes but also owns an air fryer), recently sparked a fiery debate online after venting about how weddings have seemingly lost their joy. Are they onto something here?

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the poster’s biggest gripes? The no-baby policy. Now, while some folks argue that an adult-only wedding allows for a more sophisticated vibe, as in no goldfish crackers on the dance floor, others find the “your baby can’t even be in the building” rule a bit extra.

And it’s not just about the kids. The poster describes guest expectations that sound more like Olympic qualifications—multi-day affairs in remote locations, price tags that rival your rent, and the passive-aggressive vibe that if you don’t show up, you’re just not that important. Ouch.

And then there’s the photo op frenzy. At some modern weddings, the guests aren’t guests—they’re unpaid extras in the couple’s meticulously curated Instagram movie. Some couples are prioritizing how the day looks over how it feels. That means rigid dress codes, uncomfortable venues, and a focus on viral moments over genuine ones.

Back in the day, a good wedding meant free food, questionable dance moves, and maybe a random uncle attempting karaoke. Some of the best celebrations weren’t in five-star resorts—they were in backyard tents, barn dance halls, or your cousin’s dodgy community center. But the vibes? Immaculate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now? There’s pressure for everything to be perfect. And perfect isn’t cheap. Bridesmaids are often expected to pay for their own dresses, hair, makeup, shoes, and travel, all while smiling like they’re thrilled to be part of a bridal Hunger Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

To find out more about this transformation, Bored Panda is taking a quick trip down the aisle of wedding history with Emily Romeu, Brand Manager at Zola. She told us that weddings today aren’t what they used to be—and that’s by design.

According to Romeu, younger generations are reshaping the entire wedding experience from the ground up. Gone are the days of surprise proposals followed by rushed planning. Now, couples are co-pilots in the process, moodboarding venues and picking out rings together long before anyone pops the question.

Share icon

Image credits: Holiak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

We asked Romeu how wedding traditions have evolved over the decades, especially for Millennials and Gen Z. She notes that many couples already live together and share finances before marriage, making weddings less of a starting point and more of a celebration of a well-established partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some traditions remain, like exchanging rings and thank-you notes, modern couples are also rewriting the rules—like embracing women proposing and ensuring both partners have an equal say in the wedding decisions.

We wanted to know how social media has shaped wedding expectations for couples and guests. Romeu explains that social platforms are now major sources of inspiration for nearly every couple. However, translating those dreamy visuals into real-life budgets often brings added pressure. Couples might not be planning for social media per se, but most still end up making choices influenced by what they see online.

We asked Romeu if there has been a generational shift in how weddings are perceived (more performance than celebration). “If we look back to how and when our parents and grandparents got married, then absolutely there has been a generational shift in the way modern couples are having weddings. But there has also been a massive shift in the way that modern couples have relationships,” she explained.

According to Romeu, compared to previous generations, today’s couples are older, more financially independent, and often take care of big life milestones like home buying before tying the knot. This has turned weddings into both a personal milestone and a public affirmation of love.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also wanted to know if micro-weddings were a response to the hyper-polished wedding aesthetic. Romeu suggests yes. As wedding costs rise, couples are paring down guest lists to splurge on more meaningful aspects like photography or a unique venue. Many still want a gorgeous experience, but not necessarily a high-production spectacle. It’s about intentional spending and creating a vibe that feels genuine.

Finally, we asked Romeu if she sees weddings continuing to shift toward intimate, personalized experiences. Her answer? A solid “yes.” According to her, today’s couples value emotional connection and fun over formality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are opting for meaningful touches—like having a friend officiate, sourcing decor sustainably, or blending religious and cultural traditions. The future of weddings is more about heartfelt celebration than polished perfection.

Do you agree with our netizen who thinks that Millennials and Gen Z brides and grooms have ruined modern weddings? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

People in the comments are torn, with some arguing that Gen Z and millennials are reinventing weddings and others saying they are ruining them with vanity

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon