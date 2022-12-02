30 Mildly Amusing And Occasionally Offensive Comics I Made

I introduce you to dumb comics for smart people I called 'The Joy Of Seex.' My name is Daniel Seex, and this is my “joy” (if you have a silly name, best get out in front of it, I say).

I did a two-year course in Visual Communication at Telford College back in 2009, and I learned a lot, not least that I could get a cheap laugh out of people! The tragedy is I take myself very seriously as an artist and wish people took me seriously as I do! I am an aspiring painter, not very good, but I can draw OK. You can visit my Instagram page and judge for yourself!

I’m running a Kickstarter for the Definitive Collection of 'The Joy Of Seex' Comics. When compiling the book, I’ve looked through all the comics I made, selected the best ones, and when I realised that wasn’t enough, I have produced new ones exclusively for the book! The book will have a hardback, between 120-140 comics, and it will be the ideal gift for that friend you have with the dark sense of humour. Kickstarter launches 4th April of 2023, and the supply is limited!

Not convinced yet? Jump right into my Kickstarter trailer!

More info: kickstarter.com | Instagram | Facebook