Woman Confused About Fiancé's Reaction To His Mom’s Dress For Their Wedding, He Comes To Explain

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important decisions a bride will make about her wedding day is what she’s going to wear. It may take her months to find the perfect dress, and often, she’ll want to keep the look a secret from her fiancé until the big day.

But sometimes the bride and groom have to worry about what their guests will wear too. And when one man found out that his mom planned on showing up to his big day in a white gown, he had to put his foot down. Below, you’ll find the full story that the bride and groom detailed on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

This couple was thrilled to have a traditional Indian wedding to honor the bride’s culture

Image credits: Bhola Chourasia / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when the groom found out what his mother planned to wear, the couple hit a rough patch

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kunsulu Saurtaeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ConfusedBride234

Later, the bride responded to several readers and shared some more details

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers assured the bride that she hadn’t done anything wrong, but many agreed that the groom’s mom shouldn’t wear white

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, the bride shared an update on the situation

Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ConfusedBride234

And finally, the groom shared his side of the story

Image credits: Gaspar Zaldo / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HONG SON / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SAMPARK FILMS / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sharan Sathya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ConfusedBride234

In many Eastern and African cultures, brides wear vibrantly colored wedding dresses

“Have you found a dress yet?” is one of the most common questions that brides receive while planning their big day. Everybody wants to look fabulous on their wedding day, and all of the guests know that finding the perfect dress isn’t always easy.

Experts say that brides usually try on between 6 and 12 gowns before finding one they’re absolutely in love with. And as we know, in many Western cultures, brides tend to go for white wedding gowns. In which case, it’s frowned upon for any wedding guests to wear the same color.

But in many Eastern and African cultures, brides opt for bright, vibrant colors instead. In India, for example, there are thousands of dresses that can be worn for weddings, as there are thousands of cultures making up the nation’s identity, designer Anita Dongre told The Knot.

Indian brides will typically have one look for their wedding ceremony, which might be an ethnic saree, a bridal lehenga, or a sharara. Then, she might change into another saree, lehenga, sharara, or ethnic gown for the reception. These looks are usually accessorized with traditional jewelry that is meaningful to the bride’s culture.

When it comes to colors, Dongre says that red is particularly popular. “In some cases, it’s the whole outfit, and in others, it’s the border or accessory. Red symbolizes the rising sun and is thus seen as the color of prosperity and fertility,” she explained.

The bride certainly has plenty of options if she wants to be more creative, though. It’s trendy for summer brides to choose lime greens, corals, warm yellows, and bright oranges, Dongre noted. Some are even opting for ivory and white nowadays.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s important to set strict boundaries with an overbearing mother

Regardless of the couple’s culture or what they have planned for their wedding day, it’s important for the bride and groom’s families to be relatively hands-off. It’s extremely kind of them to help pitch in with wedding costs if they’d like or to offer some assistance, but trying to steal the show or take over is always a bad look.

In this particular case, the groom’s mom clearly wasn’t involved in the wedding planning process, or she would have known it was a traditional Indian affair. But dealing with an overbearing mother is always going to take effort, even when you’re busy planning a wedding.

To navigate this difficult relationship, ChoosingTherapy recommends first recognizing her toxic behaviors, then setting and enforcing boundaries. It’s important to minimize your own emotional reactions and to know when to walk away from a situation with your mother. If possible, try to build a support system separate from her, and remember to engage in self-care.

She is not entitled to every detail about your life, no matter what she says. And if you have a partner or spouse, it’s time to prioritize them. If that means taking some time away from your mother or setting harsher boundaries with her, that might be necessary.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the bride and groom handled this dress drama appropriately? Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article featuring wedding dress drama, look no further than right here.

Readers congratulated the happy couple and said they were relieved to hear that everything worked out