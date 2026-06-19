Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Shows Up To Son’s Wedding In White, Bride Starts Giving Her Exactly What She Wants
A woman with long blonde hair and a white lace dress looks thoughtful, like a wedding guest.
Family, Relationships

MIL Shows Up To Son’s Wedding In White, Bride Starts Giving Her Exactly What She Wants

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
1

27

1

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re attending someone’s wedding, you might inadvertently violate a few (unwritten) rules. Maybe you take out your phone when it’s supposed to be tucked away, or perhaps you touch a decoration at the venue you really shouldn’t. But these things usually don’t ruin the night for anyone.

However, a woman came to the internet with a story about her mother-in-law intentionally trying to sabotage her ceremony. Speaking to the community over at r/CharlotteDobreYouTube, she said the lady attended the event in a white dress and even hoped to be seen by as many guests as possible!

RELATED:

    The groom’s mother has a big role to play in his wedding

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But it doesn’t mean she can just take over the show

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mother-in-law is exhibiting textbook narcissistic behavior

    You don’t always need a diagnosis to identify a narcissist, notes therapist Natalie Jambazian, LMFT.

    She says that since narcissism falls under a wide spectrum, it’s also possible for someone not to have a full diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder even if they exhibit narcissistic traits.

    “They may also project their insecurities onto others, victimize themselves, and blame others. They often are selfish and exhibit controlling behaviors,” Jambazian explains.

    Generally, narcissists are very inwardly focused, often at the expense of others. In everyday life, this shows up as avoiding blame, neglecting personal responsibility, acting selfishly, utilizing manipulative tactics to get their way, and being unable to see another’s perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Specifically, some traits or behaviors you might see in a narcissistic mother-in-law may include:

    • Initially charming and charismatic to gain approval
    • Jealousy, especially regarding their child’s relationship with their life partner
    • Won’t take responsibility for behaviors or harm they’ve caused in the past or recently
    • Becomes aggressive or hostile if things don’t go her way, or may rely on guilt-tripping to get her way
    • Oversteps clearly defined (or generally accepted) personal boundaries
    • Inserts herself into her children’s lives and their relationships
    • Uses triangulation, where they create conflicts and competition between family members
    • Doesn’t inquire (or seem to care) about her child’s feelings or experiences and may even dismiss them outright
    • Won’t commit to events and/or tries to control big plans
    • Seeks revenge or holds deep grudges
    • Demands appreciation, praise, and attention to the point of exhaustion

    Image credits: Juris Freidenfelds (not the actual photo)

    So it’s probably no surprise that when people read the woman’s post, they congratulated her on showing the lady her place

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So the woman came back with more details

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    People were impressed she kept her cool

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Princess Petty is in da *house!* Well done Sarah + OP!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Princess Petty is in da *house!* Well done Sarah + OP!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT