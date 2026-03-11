Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Homophobic MIL Plans To Boycott The Wedding If DIL’s Gay MOH Comes, DIL Refuses To Budge
Older woman in a white sweater with a shocked expression, illustrating conflict involving homophobic MIL and gay MOH at wedding
Family, Relationships

Homophobic MIL Plans To Boycott The Wedding If DIL’s Gay MOH Comes, DIL Refuses To Budge

1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a wedding is supposed to be about flowers, vows, and maybe the occasional seating chart meltdown. But sometimes, family dynamics and religious dogma sneak in and turn what should be joyful into something far more complicated than it needs to be.

One bride-to-be turned to an online community to vent after her future mother-in-law erupted over a single wedding detail: her maid of honor happens to be gay. What followed was a shouting match, threats of hellfire, and serious questions about loyalty.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Wedding planning can already be stressful, but sometimes the biggest drama comes from the guest list rather than the seating chart

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One bride-to-be chose her best friend as maid of honor, the woman who supported her through years of childhood trauma and became the closest thing she has to family

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: amixstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Because her best friend is a butch lesbian, she happily planned for her to wear a suit matching the bridesmaids’ dresses instead of forcing her into a dress

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lipik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While chatting about wedding plans, she casually explained the suit situation to her conservative future mother-in-law, who had no idea about the friend’s orientation

    Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mood shifted instantly when the mother-in-law learned the maid of honor was gay, insisting it would “ruin” the religious ceremony and actually demanding she be replaced

    Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The bride-to-be defended her friend fiercely, triggering a heated argument that ended with the mother-in-law threatening to boycott the whole wedding

    Image credits: Hannahsthrowawaygayb

    After her fiancé stepped in and things cooled off, the future mother-in-law reluctantly agreed to attend, but the bride to be shared her concerns for the future online

    Planning a wedding should mostly involve cake tastings and seating charts, right? Not debates about who’s allowed to stand beside the bride. The original poster (OP) found herself in exactly that situation after her deeply conservative future mother-in-law discovered that her maid of honor (who’s basically family to her) happens to be gay.

    OP and her fiancé decided to host the ceremony in his rural hometown so his elderly and frail grandmother could attend the celebration. For her maid of honor, OP chose her best friend, the person who helped her through a less-than-ideal childhood. Her friend is a butch lesbian and planned to wear a suit matching the bridesmaids’ dresses.

    While chatting about the outfit dilemma, OP casually mentioned the reason for the suit. Her future mother-in-law’s reaction was instant and dramatic. She insisted that having a lesbian in the bridal party would “ruin” their religious ceremony and abruptly demanded that OP replace her with someone else. How entitled, right?

    Well, OP shut that down fast, defending the woman she considers a sister. The argument escalated into shouting and even a threat from the soon-to-be mother-in-law that she’d boycott the wedding. But after OP’s fiancé stepped in and a calmer conversation followed, she calmed down, apologized, and agreed to attend. OP’s still jokingly warning her maid of honor to watch out for attempted exorcisms, though.

    Thankfully, this particular wedding meltdown didn’t spiral into a full-blown family rift. But situations like OP’s raise a bigger question: when personal beliefs clash with loyalty to the people we love most, where should the line actually be drawn between respecting family traditions and protecting your chosen family?

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Weddings are supposed to be joyful but mix family, traditions, and expectations and things can go sideways fast. Relationship experts say wedding planning often amplifies existing family conflicts because the event becomes a symbol of identity, beliefs, and generational values all wrapped into one very high-pressure, emotionally loaded day.

    Another issue? For many families, weddings aren’t just romantic milestones, but sacred ceremonies deeply connected to faith traditions. When relatives hold different views about identity, orientation, or who should stand beside the couple at the altar, disagreements can suddenly feel much bigger than the wedding itself.

    Psychologists say that close friendships often become what researchers call “chosen family.” This can be especially true for people who experienced trauma or estrangement growing up. In those situations, supportive friends frequently step into emotional roles normally filled by relatives. Isn’t that sweet?

    That’s why asking someone to eject a friend like that from their wedding can feel deeply personal. It’s not just about a bridal party slot; it can feel like questioning someone’s entire support system. Situations like this highlight the importance of clear boundaries, mutual respect, and partners standing firmly together. Nice job, OP’s soon-to-be hubby!

    In the end, OP stood her ground while still leaving space for reconciliation. The wedding will go ahead, the maid of honor will still stand beside her, and hopefully the only drama left will involve cake flavors. Should she have tried harder to keep the peace, or was defending her butch bestie the only way to go? Let us know where you stand in the comments!

    In the comments, readers slammed the future mother-in-law for using religion as an excuse for her bad behavior

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, a reasonable MIL.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, a reasonable MIL.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT