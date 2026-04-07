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The mother-in-law who cannot respect boundaries is a tale as old as time. She has a key, she knows where you live, and the phrase “call first” simply does not register. She shows up unannounced with presents and a smile, as if good intentions cancel out the fact that she just walked into your home uninvited. Again.

One family decided that if their MIL wanted to use her emergency key without warning, she was going to get the full emergency experience. What followed was witnessed by an entire apartment complex, including one very entertained neighbor who ran straight to the internet to document every single second of it.

More info: Reddit

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The mother-in-law who cannot resist dropping in unannounced is one of the most universal experiences in family life, and almost nobody handles it this well

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One family had given their mother-in-law an emergency key with one very simple rule attached, and she had ignored that rule enough times that they decided to stop explaining it

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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A neighbor hears what sounds like a full-scale family meltdown outside, steps out to investigate, and receives a knowing wink from the wife mid-meltdown

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Image credits: jorfer / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the husband stopped running and the wife stopped flailing, all four of them turned to face Grandma on the landing and explained exactly what an emergency looks like

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Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She threatens to tell her husband, but he was already on speakerphone, bearing witness to the whole commotion

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She was told to leave the key by both her son and her furious husband who was still on speakerphone

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Image credits: GeneralBystander

She stomped off in a huff to her car, past a full audience of very entertained neighbors

Our narrator is sitting peacefully on their couch, reading a book, when absolute chaos erupts outside. They look out the window to find their upstairs neighbors appearing to have a collective breakdown in the parking lot. The husband is running in circles, yelling the names of every family member he has ever had. The wife is doing her best impression of a wacky inflatable tube man that’s yodelling.

Even the 9-year-old is attempting to howl like a siren and failing because he cannot stop giggling. The narrator steps outside, catches the wife’s eye, and receives a knowing wink, mid-yodel. They look up to the landing and see the mother-in-law standing there in complete shock, sobbing and demanding to know what is wrong with everyone. At which point the entire family stops abruptly.

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The husband delivers the speech she had been warned about ten times. She used the emergency key without calling; therefore, there is an emergency; hence the emergency reaction. She tried the classic defense of just wanting to see her grandchildren, and he reminded her that not answering the phone was a hint and that their planned visit next weekend was now canceled.

She then pulled the ultimate card: his father would hear about this. The husband reached into his shirt pocket and produced his phone, already on a live call with said father, and put it on speakerphone for the entire apartment complex to enjoy. The father told her to come home immediately. She tried to grab her key on the way out and was told in stereo by both husband and father to leave it.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Before we crown this family as absolute geniuses, which we are absolutely going to do, it is worth pausing for a second to consider grandma’s side of the parking lot. A survey found that 53% of grandparents feel distant from their grandchildren, and 39% say that this leaves them with feelings of loneliness. She showed up with presents. She wanted to see the kids. That part, at least, is coming from a real place.

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That said, wanting to see your grandchildren and letting yourself into someone’s home uninvited are two very different things, and the line between them is called a boundary. Momwell and pretty much every relationship resource out there emphasize the importance of a united front when dealing with overstepping family members. Most of that advice is, frankly, quite boring. This family’s approach was not.

However, therapist Tina Gilbertson, LPC, does offer a gentle word of caution about the lesson-teaching method. She points out that when you set out to teach someone a lesson, they do learn something, but it is rarely what you intended. Instead of learning about their own behavior, they tend to learn that you are judgmental, passive-aggressive, or uptight. This is a fair warning in most situations.

The difference here is that this family had told her ten times, had a father-in-law backup already on the phone, and delivered the whole thing with enough humor that even the neighbors were entertained. Instead of an ambush, they delivered a rib-cracking lesson to everyone within earshot.

Have you ever had to resort to some extreme measures against an in-law? Share the details in the comments!

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The internet absolutely lost it over this one, and the neighbor who witnessed the whole thing and ran straight to their computer is the real hero of the story

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