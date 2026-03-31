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Navigating a customer service dispute is essentially a modern version of Dante’s Inferno. There are circles, there are transfers, there are holds that last longer than some relationships, and at the bottom of it all are more lies. Most people eventually give up, pay the money, and spend the rest of their lives muttering about it at dinner parties.

This time, the corporation picked the wrong customer. What started as a $139 billing dispute with AT&T turned into one of the most satisfying corporate takedowns the internet has ever had the pleasure of reading.

More info: Reddit

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Big corporations have been banking on customers giving up and paying for decades, and most of the time, that is exactly what happens

Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One councilman walked into an AT&T store, asked very specifically for the all-in price, and received a bill for double that amount two days later

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Image credits: alexandrumusuc / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Three separate representatives promised to waive the bill, it went to collections anyway, hit his credit report, and then got sold to a second collection agency for good measure

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Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While reviewing his town’s monthly expenses, he noticed they were paying AT&T close to $6,000 a month and decided to take a much closer look at that number

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Two weeks later, the city council voted unanimously to cut ties with AT&T completely, saving $108,000 a year and hiring an extra animal shelter employee with the difference

When one man and his wife joined phone plans, they walked into an AT&T store and were told they would pay $70 a month all in, taxes and fees included. He was very specific about wanting the all-in price. Two days later, he logged in and found a bill for $139.

When he called to dispute it, they told him to essentially deal with it, and when he tried to cancel, they informed him he would lose both his and his wife’s phone numbers if he did. He switched to a new carrier, called back to cancel, and was told he had missed the three-day refund window by one day, which would have been fine had the first representative not denied him a refund on day two.

A retention rep promised to waive the bill entirely. A month later, a bill arrived anyway. Another rep promised to handle it. The bill went to collections. A nice lady promised to send a letter to stop it. Then, the debt showed up on his credit report. He disputed it, got it removed, and then received a letter from an entirely different collections agency because the first one had simply sold the debt rather than verifying it.

Here is where it gets extremely good. In addition to being a very determined individual, this man is also a lawyer and an elected city councilman. While reviewing his town’s monthly expenses, he noticed they were paying AT&T close to $6,000 a month for phones, internet, and TV services. He started digging and discovered they could cut that bill in half by switching providers, and the council agreed.

The city saved $72,000 a year, hired an additional part time animal shelter employee with the savings, and got better service in the process. AT&T refused to waive the $139 and lost a contract worth hundreds of thousands of dollars over the coming years. In a late edit, he updated that the actual savings came out to $108,000 per year. The internet has never been more satisfied.

Image credits: LipikStockMedia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Here is the thing about AT&T specifically: none of this is surprising. It consistently ranks last in Consumer Reports customer satisfaction rankings, and authorized dealers have been widely accused of misleading sales tactics, secret service additions, and outright fraud. He was not unlucky. He was just next in line.

What he experienced has an actual name in behavioral science. It is called sludge, which refers to the friction and barriers corporations deliberately build into their processes to exhaust customers until they give up and pay. Long hold times, broken promises, and transfers between departments are a system, and it works on most people.

If you find yourself in a similar situation without a $72,000 contract to leverage, there are options. The FCC accepts complaints about phone and internet providers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau handles debt collection and credit reporting disputes, and your state Attorney General’s office is a powerful resource that corporations take seriously.

AT&T counted on the math working in their favor. What they did not account for was a customer with both the legal knowledge to fight back and the civic power to make the loss genuinely hurt. The $139 became $108,000 a year and counting, the best way to stick it to “the man”!

Have you ever had a satisfying win against a big corporation? Share some details in the comments!

The internet read every single word of this story, and the satisfaction in the comments section is truly something to behold