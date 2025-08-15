Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wellness-Obsessed MIL Steals DIL’s Breast Milk For Smoothie, Leaves New Mom Completely Stunned
Woman holding breast pump bottle while sitting on bed with baby lying in blurred background, wellness-obsessed MIL theme.
Family, Relationships

New moms know just how difficult it can be to breastfeed their baby or pump and do multiple feedings a day. Every drop of milk is precious and helps the little one get all the nutrients that they need. No wonder breastfeeding moms are so protective of their supply.

A new mom became extra protective of her breast milk bags after storing them in the freezer, only to have her mother-in-law steal them. She never anticipated something like this happening and was shocked when her husband’s mom began gaslighting her about it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Stealing milk from a new mom means depriving their baby of food and essential nutrients

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that since she was exclusively breastfeeding her baby, she also stored a lot of her supply in the freezer

    The poster was shocked and told her mother-in-law that the milk was only for her baby, but the older woman got defensive and called her “selfish”

    Since the poster was a new mom, she must have been focused solely on her baby’s health and wellness. She had been breastfeeding her child and storing the extra supply in the freezer to be used whenever needed. What she never expected was to find her mother-in-law stealing one of the milk bags to consume herself.

    People don’t just take another person’s breastmilk without asking. The only time the milk might be exchanged is between new moms. This may be done to help out someone who doesn’t have a good supply or isn’t able to breastfeed. Taking milk without the mother’s permission is not the right thing to do because breastfeeding requires a considerable amount of energy and effort.

    The mother-in-law probably felt entitled to one of her daughter-in-law’s milk packets. Since she was obsessed with healthy food and natural ingredients, she saw this as the best option to enhance her smoothie. She didn’t think to ask the OP first and just went ahead and stole one of the bags.

    It might seem weird to mix breastmilk into food, but it actually makes sense since it has several health benefits. Some people use the milk in home remedies to treat bug bites or bee stings. In certain cultures, it’s used to cure eye infections like conjunctivitis. Apart from that, breastmilk is said to boost immunity, so it makes some sense why the poster’s mother-in-law swiped her supply.

    Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The new mom was obviously shocked and annoyed that her husband’s mother could stoop to such lengths. She confronted her and said that her milk supply was only for the baby and not to be used as an adult immunity booster. She didn’t understand how the older woman could just take the bag without asking and use it for some wellness trend.

    When it comes to stubborn or overbearing family members, it’s difficult to know exactly how to deal with them. Setting boundaries becomes tough, either because they don’t listen to reason or use guilt-tripping as a weapon. That’s why it’s important to ease into boundary-setting with one thing at a time, and to stay firm on what you believe. 

    The poster’s mother-in-law couldn’t seem to understand why she was being called out. She became defensive instantly and tried to put the blame on her daughter-in-law. Instead of apologizing, she called the OP “selfish” for trying to set a boundary.

    That’s why it’s very important for couples to stick together when it comes to conflicts with one’s in-laws. Instead of taking other people’s sides, both partners need to present a united front, so that the message is really driven home in their parents’ minds. Luckily, the poster’s husband was on her side and knew that his mom had done the wrong thing.

    How would you have handled this situation if you were in the OP’s shoes? Let us know in the comments.

    People were shocked by the audacity of the mother-in-law and felt that she needed to be stopped from coming over at least for a while

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
