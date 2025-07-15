Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Feel Like I Failed”: Mom Watches Her Marriage Fall Apart Thanks To Her Husband’s New Hobby
Man focused on indoor rock climbing, highlighting husband's new hobby impacting marriage in the mom's perspective.
Couples, Relationships

“I Feel Like I Failed”: Mom Watches Her Marriage Fall Apart Thanks To Her Husband’s New Hobby

It’s important for everyone to have hobbies. Whether you spend your Saturday mornings baking sourdough or playing tennis with your partner, we all need outlets where we can just have some fun. Plus, developing new skills is great for your brain, and getting through a long shift is much easier when you’ve got something to look forward to at the end of the day.

We just have to make sure that our recreational activities don’t turn into obsessions that begin taking over our lives. One woman recently reached out to Reddit for advice after watching her husband’s rock climbing habit ruin her marriage. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

    It’s healthy for everyone to enjoy hobbies in their spare time

    Image credits: Giulia Squillace / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But this woman’s entire life started falling apart when her husband’s new hobby turned into an obsession

    Image credits: Tim Mossholder / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: 2025throwawaywife

    Readers provided advice for the mother, and she shared more background information on her situation

    Hobbies can greatly benefit our lives, but they can also be expensive and time-consuming

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to a survey by AYTM, 85% of people consider having hobbies to be important. And over two thirds of respondents reported that they have multiple hobbies themselves. The most popular pastimes are those related to games or video games, fitness and exercise, gardening and landscaping, outdoor activities, arts and crafts and travel and tourism.

    And these recreational activities can bring many benefits to a person’s life. Healthline notes that participating in hobbies can decrease negative emotions, help individuals manage stress, help with healthy aging, boost career sustainability and even help regulate certain physiological functions, such as preventing high blood pressure and enhancing sleep quality. 

    However, we must still be mindful of how our hobbies are impacting our lives. After all, they’re supposed to be how we spend our free time; they should never start to take away from precious time with family or prevent us from working enough to pay the bills.

    The AYTM survey found that 62% of respondents agree that hobbies can certainly be time-consuming. And 63% of people wished that they had more time for their hobbies. But these pastimes can also become expensive. 

    38% of surveyed people admitted that they often make purchases for their hobbies, and 40% say they spend between $11-$30 per month on their hobbies. 

    And, of course, it can become an issue when a partner or children begin to feel neglected due to all of the time someone has been spending on their pastimes. In fact, this might even venture into the territory of emotional neglect in a marriage.

    Once a spouse begins to feel neglected, it can be difficult to repair the marriage

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to Marriage.com emotional neglect can occur when one spouse shows no interest in their partner, becomes emotionally distant, limits physical affection, ignores special occasions, gives their partner the silent treatment, minimizes their partner’s feelings, neglects quality time, avoids meaningful conversations, frequently criticizes and fails to compliment or appreciate their partner.

    This kind of behavior can take a huge toll on the partner who is trying desperately to make the relationship work. It may erode their self-esteem, and over time, it can completely ruin the trust in a marriage.

    Now, a relationship is not necessarily doomed even if emotional neglect has been taking place. Marriage.com notes that it may be possible to heal if the neglected partner processes their feelings and is able to communicate them effectively. 

    However, their spouse must be open to repairing the marriage, and often therapy is a necessary step in that journey. It will require patience and persistence, and both parties must be invested in working on the marriage. 

    But unfortunately, once a couple has reached the point of emotional neglect, divorce may be in their future. In fact, one of the most common reasons why women initiate divorce is having unmet needs. 

    In this particular situation, the woman has been left to handle all of the childrearing and chores while also working full-time. Meanwhile, she rarely ever gets to see her husband. There’s absolutely no way her needs are getting met when she’s been forced to carry the entire family on her back.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author is making the right choice by leaving her husband? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family issues right here

    Many readers assured the author that she is not the one who has failed her family

    Rock climbing
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At some point this obsession/affair is going to end and he will be full of regret. Especially when his kids stay NC because he is already doing that with him. I hope she has the best possible outcome and goes on to live her best life. I hope the regret hits him like a sledgehammer and she tells him to foxtrot to another planet.

    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently he fell out with his best mate as he missed his wedding to go rock climbing. Also missed his Mum's 60th. This man is going to wake up one day and find he has no-one. Probably too late by then.

