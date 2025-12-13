Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL’s Plan To Make Bride Look Ugly In Wedding Illustration Backfires When Artist Catches On
Bride and groom smiling with family outside ornate building, wedding illustration plan to make bride look ugly backfires
Family, Relationships

MIL’s Plan To Make Bride Look Ugly In Wedding Illustration Backfires When Artist Catches On

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

With the holidays coming up, many of us try to dream up thoughtful gifts that will truly surprise our loved ones. We want something personal, meaningful, and enjoyable—which is often harder to nail than it sounds.

One mother-in-law thought she had the perfect idea: a custom wedding illustration of the newlyweds alongside herself and her husband. On paper, it sounded sweet and creative. But once the artist began working, the requests started rolling in, and they quickly became strange. The MIL kept asking for adjustments that made the bride look less and less like herself, and noticeably less attractive.

Eventually, the artist had enough. She called the woman out and later shared the entire story on Reddit. Read what happened below.

RELATED:

    The mother-in-law commissioned a wedding illustration as a gift for her son and daughter-in-law

    Middle-aged woman discussing wedding illustration plan with younger woman at computer, artist catching on to MIL’s plan.

    Image credits: Desizned / envato (not the actual photo)

    But soon enough, she began making some very strange requests about how the bride’s appearance should be drawn

    Mother-in-law’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration fails when artist notices the scheme.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wedding illustration request from MIL intended to make bride look ugly, but artist quickly notices the plan and reacts.

    Text showing a client asking an artist to make the bride look natural with less makeup in a wedding illustration order.

    Text excerpt describing a bride's wedding illustration adjustments requested by MIL to alter her appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a bride’s smile in an illustration and a mother-in-law’s plan to alter the wedding artwork.

    Image showing text about a bride’s hairstyle change request in a wedding illustration from a mother-in-law’s plan.

    Text showing a message about adjustments to a wedding illustration and complaints about the bride's appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration fails as artist notices and reacts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing changes made to a wedding illustration, focusing on making the bride look normal instead of ugly.

    Bride and groom with family posing on wedding day, illustrating MIL’s plan to affect bride’s look in illustration backfires.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration and artist refusing to comply.

    Email correspondence showing dispute over a wedding illustration where MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly backfires.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration and reactions from friends and husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mik_0010

    Why mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationships can get so complicated

    There’s no denying that plenty of people are lucky enough to have wonderful, supportive mothers-in-law. Still, stories like the one this artist shared show that the infamous “monster-in-law” stereotype hasn’t completely disappeared—outdated or not. While it’s uncomfortable to admit, conflict between in-laws remains surprisingly common.

    In fact, research backs that up. A study published in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science found that both men and women reported more conflict with their mothers-in-law (44%) than with their own mothers (39%). In other words, tension with in-laws is something many people experience firsthand, not just something we hear in passing through anecdotes.

    What’s interesting, though, is the explanation researchers offer for why this happens. They suggest the reason may be evolutionary and influenced by what’s called “genetic conflict.” Essentially, people tend to act in the interests of those they’re genetically related to, often without even realizing it, rather than in everyone’s best interest. When a new person enters the family, friction can arise around things like attention or resources, even if no one intends for it to occur.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That said, biology isn’t the only factor at play. Social expectations matter too, especially when it comes to relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law. Just because we’ve moved away from many patriarchal structures doesn’t mean they’ve completely disappeared. In many families, women and mothers are still expected to manage the household, handle day-to-day life, and make many of the major decisions.

    Once a daughter-in-law joins the family, she can be seen, consciously or not, as stepping into space that once felt familiar to someone else. That change can leave a mother-in-law feeling threatened, which is often when the kind of behavior seen in stories like this starts to show up. It doesn’t excuse it, but it does help explain where it comes from.

    Psychologist Dr. Terri Apter put it this way: “Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law conflict often emerges from an expectation that each is criticizing or undermining the other, but this mutual unease may have less to do with actual attitudes and far more to do with persistent female norms that few of us manage to shake off completely.”

    “There then arises that tricky question about who is ‘mother’ in the family, with final say over all those things women still assume charge over: housework and child care, meal times and children’s manners,” Apter said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    How to set healthy boundaries with a difficult mother-in-law

    Elderly woman holding her head in frustration, portraying stress related to MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In an ideal world, everyone would recognize these stereotypes for what they are and treat each other with kindness from the start. In reality, though, family dynamics can be unpredictable, and it’s often a matter of luck whether you end up with an in-law who treats you with genuine respect. That’s why being ready to set boundaries is so important.

    In the story above, the artist quickly realized what was going on and chose to stand up for the bride, refusing to go along with the changes. Of course, doing that is much easier when you’re not part of the family yourself. When you are, navigating a difficult mother-in-law can be far more complicated. According to Choosing Therapy, there are a few approaches that can help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most important is clear communication with your partner. Being on the same page about what behavior is and isn’t acceptable makes it much easier to set boundaries together. If your partner doesn’t see the problem or struggles to stand up to their parent, it can create an uncomfortable imbalance. Talking things through and agreeing on how to handle situations as a team makes a big difference.

    At the same time, it’s necessary to take care of yourself. Dealing with tense family situations can be emotionally draining, so focusing on self-care can help take the edge off. Journaling, meditation, or mindfulness practices can all be useful ways to decompress and reset.

    Experts also caution against falling for guilt-driven “victim” behavior when boundaries are put in place. Some people may take those boundaries personally or try to shift the blame, but that doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong. Boundaries can be firm while still being respectful and thoughtful.

    As frustrating as stories like these can be, they also serve as reminders of how significant it is to recognize unhealthy behavior and to stand up for yourself or others when needed. That’s how long-standing stereotypes lose their grip and healthier, more respectful family relationships have a chance to take their place.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a mother-in-law’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a MIL’s plan to make the bride look ugly in a wedding illustration.

    Readers were glad the artist stood up and called out the mother-in-law

    Reddit comment advising to add an edit clause for commissions to avoid endless feedback, highlighting MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text praising someone for being truthful and having common sense in a discussion about MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring.

    Text comment from user reflecting sympathy for bride involved in MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to add revision limits to contracts to protect oneself, related to MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment suggesting to humorously alter the MIL's wedding illustration by making her look like Jabba the Hut.

    Comment about MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring as artist reacts to unrealistic demands.

    Text conversation showing advice on marketing and protecting business when MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfires.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration and artist noticing the change.

    Commenter discussing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring after artist noticed changes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a MIL’s plan to make the bride look ugly in wedding illustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about mother-in-law trying to make bride look ugly in a wedding illustration and advice to keep messages.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a plan to post a wedding illustration early so the bride sees the artist’s original work first.

    Comment discussing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring when artist catches on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting with confusion to a story about MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration.

    Comment discussing MIL’s plan to make the bride look ugly in wedding illustration, artist questions photo accuracy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment discussing how MIL’s plan to make the bride look ugly in wedding illustration could harm business if followed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing MIL’s plan to make the bride look ugly in a wedding illustration backfiring.

    Reddit user discussing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration and the artist catching on.

    Comment section screenshot discussing a reply to a bride making her look ugly in a wedding illustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from user GentelwomenNeverTell discussing a mother-in-law’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring when artist catches on.

    Comment criticizing mother-in-law's plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration, defending body positivity.

    Comment describing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly with edited pictures, revealing pure hate and backfire.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from CuriousMindedAA thanking an artist for exposing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing MIL’s plan to make the bride look ugly in a wedding illustration.

    Comment about bride and husband needing new Christmas plans to avoid difficult mother-in-law conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring after artist notices.

    Comment on perception of portraiture discussing how MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfires.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing MIL’s plan to make bride look ugly in wedding illustration backfiring as artist catches on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    illustration art

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT