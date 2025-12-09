ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome, brave reader, to the most perilous gift-giving safari of them all: the hunt for the perfect present for a 12-year-old. This is the age of the great divide, the awkward, beautiful, and utterly confusing chasm between childhood and the teenage years. They are too cool for toys, but not quite ready for a sensible sweater.

They live in a world of inside jokes you don't understand and TikTok trends that change every four seconds. Asking them what they want is a fool's errand. But fear not. We've cracked the code, deciphered the memes, and emerged from the glittery, slightly sticky trenches with a list of things that will actually earn you a genuine, non-ironic smile.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Internal, Existential Scream Of Every 12-Year-Old Has Been Perfectly Captured And Bottled In The Form Of The Screaming Goat

The Internal, Existential Scream Of Every 12-Year-Old Has Been Perfectly Captured And Bottled In The Form Of The Screaming Goat

Review: "This little goat is hilarious. The book is pretty small but has some interesting facts." - mdecamp

amazon.com , mdecamp Report

9points
RELATED:
    #2

    Let Them Capture All Those Goofy Bestie Moments And Turn Them Into Real-Life Stickers With A Heat Printing Instant Camera Because Phone Pics Are Cool But Stickers Are Forever

    Green instant print camera held in hand, a popular item reflecting what 12-year-olds actually want today.

    Review: "This camera offers an instant print feature that brings my daughter’s creativity to life in seconds, allowing her to quickly print black and white photos while saving the color versions on the included 32GB SD card. She loves the dual-lens for selfies and regular shots, and the photos are clear and vibrant. The thermal printing technology is safe and easy to use, with no need for toner. The 2.4-inch screen is perfect for viewing and editing photos, and she loves using the cute frames and filters to personalize her pictures." - Eileen Miller

    amazon.com , Eileen Miller Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Because Running Around The House Yelling 'Pew Pew' Is Way More Epic When It's Part Of An Actual Laser Tag Set

    Two 12-year-olds playing laser tag wearing glowing vests and holding toy laser guns in a dark room.

    Review: "Ok seriously this game is fun. I was chasing my children (better at night because it lights up) and we started off with 15 lives...well we all know who won....MOM...I started with 15 lives and ended the game with 15 lives...the kids totally cannot beat me hahahaha...the vest and the guns light up and have a little flashlight on the guns. The guns and vest vibrates, also they talk...HOW COOL!!! you can actually go up to 99 lives but that it too many for me...I am trying to lose weight but gosh not playing that many lives...LOL" - Dimples Gehman

    amazon.com , Dimples Gehman Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Illuminate Their Bedroom With A Galactic Glow With The Moon Lamp, A Cosmic And Dreamy Gift That's Out Of This World

    Hand holding a glowing moon lamp with white and blue light, illustrating unique items 12-year-olds actually want.

    Review: "I love this Moon. I have one for the Bedroom, and I gifted (4) of these to friends with young children- and they love it as much as I do. Colors are great. The four different Brightness Levels come in handy, and the different Pulsing Settings take it to the next level. The Price is great for what you get with this product, and as far as I can tell, this one offers the most colors and settings out of all that I’ve seen on Amazon. If you’ve ever stared up at the Moon and wished you could get a Very Close look at it, well, now you can hold it in the palm of your hand." — Michael J. Faradie

    amazon.com Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Chocolate Snowman Cocoa Bomb Is A Glorious, Edible Science Experiment That Will Turn A Boring Cup Of Hot Milk Into A Bubbly, Marshmallow-Filled Masterpiece

    Review: "They are larger than I expected but very cute." - Lindy

    amazon.com Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Classic, Family-Ruining Fun Of The UNO Card Game Is A Rite Of Passage For Every 12-Year-Old Who Is Ready To Experience The Thrill Of A Well-Timed Draw Four Card

    Review: "Easy instructions to follow, played with a group of seven year Olds. They loved the minecraft spin to a classic fun game." - Jessica

    amazon.com , Jessica , Heather Report

    8points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Set Of Safari Sheet Masks Will Turn A Regular, Boring Tuesday Night Into A Wild, Slightly Terrifying, And Deeply Moisturizing Safari Adventure In Their Own Bathroom

    Review: "The one it the picture is the otter face mask. I must say I really enjoyed these fun masks!" - EvelynAlvarez

    amazon.com , EvelynAlvarez Report

    8points

    Is your shopping cart starting to look like the aftermath of a glitter bomb in a candy store? Excellent. You are on the right path. Each item on this list is a tiny, perfect Trojan horse, a way to sneak your affection past the heavily guarded fortress of tween apathy. You're almost successfully speaking their language without having to learn a single TikTok dance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Voice Detection Darth Vader Light Switch Will Make Turning On The Lights Feel Less Like A Chore And More Like You Are A Powerful Sith Lord Commanding The Forces Of The Dark Side

    Review: "It sound exactly like Darth Vader looks really good." - ErvinGonzalez

    amazon.com , ErvinGonzalez Report

    8points
    #9

    Unleash Their Creativity And Encourage Self-Expression With The Inspiring Wreck This Journal, A Unique And Playful Way To Explore Art, Writing, And Imagination

    Colorful interactive journal pages showing creative activities kids can do, reflecting what 12-year-olds actually want and enjoy.

    Review: "I bought a copy of this for my 11 year old daughter, and myself. We have had SO much fun with these books, and I really had no idea that it was going to help me release feelings. I already ordered us both a second one, as well as a bunch of other Keri Smith books! So worth the money!!!!" — SB518

    amazon.com Report

    7points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Help Them Master The Art Of Eating With The Awesome Star Wars Chopsticks, A Fun And Functional Gift That's Out Of This Galaxy

    Glowing light-up chopsticks in red, blue, and green held and paired with sushi on a wooden table for kids.

    Review: "Of all the gifts I gave my family this holiday - these were the biggest hit! They may never actually get used as chopsticks - but the family fun and sword fights were a blast and had us laughing all day long. Fun for all ages!" — Sue M.

    amazon.com Report

    7points
    #11

    Let Their Bike Go From 'Just A Ride' To 'Rolling Rave Party' With Some Bike Wheel Lights Lighting Up The Block

    Mountain bike with colorful LED lights on wheels indoors, showcasing one of the popular things 12-year-olds actually want.

    Review: "I love this product! My son also has these same lights on his bike. They are very bright, and they can blink or stay still. They are very easy to install--a bit time consuming--but very easy. The battery life on these are amazing as well.. I have had them for 6 months now, used regularly, and haven't needed to change out the batteries yet. We love them! Definitely recommend." - Sarah

    amazon.com , Sarah Report

    7points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Source: travis_j_occleshaw
    #12

    They Get To Play Mad Scientist And Then Eat The Results, Which Is A Much Tastier Outcome Than Most Chemistry Experiments, All Thanks To An Edible Candy Making Science Kit

    Unicorn-themed DIY slime kit with colorful stickers, measuring cups, and mixing tools for 12-year-olds’ creative fun.

    Review: "I feel like the box would have been more "filling" or getting my money's worth even with literal filler. Like rainbow (paper or recycled for environmental) filler. The boxes just feel empty, but my daughter's face when she saw a "unicorn poop" box that we can bake and create makes it all worth while which is why I give it 5 stars. I read reviews prior to purchasing so I also bought donut pans to ensure I had them and I have additional baking ingredients if needed. I will upload pictures of finished products." - Amanda Lockman

    amazon.com , Amanda Lockman Report

    7points
    #13

    The Only Thing That Can Make That Five-Paragraph Essay On The Water Cycle Even Remotely Bearable Is A Set Of Colorful Kitty Pens

    The Only Thing That Can Make That Five-Paragraph Essay On The Water Cycle Even Remotely Bearable Is A Set Of Colorful Kitty Pens

    Review: "Very cute designs and they write well and thin." - Becca

    amazon.com Report

    7points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Mini Jenga Set Is The Perfect Way To Experience The Heart-Pounding, Nerve-Wracking Thrill Of A Regular Jenga Game, But With The Added, Chaotic Challenge Of Tiny, Slippery Blocks

    Review: "This game is very enjoyable and is able to fit in our pockets. It can also be played while travelling in a car or on a plane since the tower isn’t very vibrant sensitive." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    7points

    Remember the ultimate goal here: to witness a reaction that is not the slow, soul-crushing, 180-degree eye-roll. That's the grand prize. Every single one of these gifts is a carefully calculated move to outsmart their "cringe" radar. You are basically a gift-giving secret agent, and your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to deliver a package of pure, unadulterated "okay, that's actually cool."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Mini Greenhouse Building Kit Will Allow Them To Become The Tiny, Powerful, And Slightly Nerdy Botanist They've Always Dreamed Of Being

    Review: "One of my favorite DIY project by far! Very tedious but rewarding. Took me a few weeks to complete but that’s only because I worked on it for an hour or two every few days. Totally recommend!" - Stephanie Snyder

    amazon.com , Stephanie Snyder Report

    7points

    Hand holding a colorful game box and cute animal-themed cards, illustrating what 12-year-olds actually want.

    Review: "This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 & 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it’s so worth it. Tons of laughs!" — Audra

    amazon.com Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Book titled 642 Tiny Things to Draw with a drawn cupcake showing what 12-year-olds want in creative activities.

    Review: "My 11 yo daughter likes to draw. I was getting sick of her asking me what to draw, so I gave her this as a valentine. She loves it! Some of the concepts get her thinking outside the box." — S. Dearolf

    amazon.com Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cards from a humorous game illustrating what 12-year-olds actually want, featuring playful and cheeky responses.

    Review: "This is the new favorite for family game night. My kids (ages 10 and 13) absolutely love this game, it's just good silly fun. The cards are pretty tame and I feel it's very kid appropriate, some cards are even written by kids. Like the worst it gets is "b**bies", "filling your b*tt with spaghetti", and "screaming the f-word". Just inappropriate enough that kids find it hilarious. I'm hoping they release expansion packs in the future and if you go to the cards against humanity website you can sign up to be notified when/if an expansion is released for family edition." — Rae

    amazon.com Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Cute teal owl-shaped speaker with large eyes and orange beak, a unique gift idea for 12-year-olds preferences.

    Review: "My child wanted an Alexa and we loved this one because of its design and color. The truth is that it decorates any space. It is functional and they are entertained with it. It teaches them and answers their questions, playing their favorite songs at bedtime." - Yeny londoño

    amazon.com , Yeny londoño Report

    6points

    A Glitter Highlighter Set Will Make Their History Notes Look Less Like A Boring Wall Of Text And More Like A Taylor Swift Concert Merchandise Booth Exploded On The Page

    Review: "Their beautifully smooth and are a perfect and put the Kira in rich.the Japanese zebra brand has never disappointed me and I am truly grateful." - Junkie4fitness

    amazon.com , Junkie4fitness Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    A Parachute Toy Will Successfully Lure Them Away From A Screen And Into The Great Outdoors, At Least For The Ten Minutes It Takes To Lose It On The Roof

    Review: "These are so much fun and my children have enjoyed playing with them. Well made and tangle free! Great for imaginative play. Definitely recommend." - Hatem Habbouch

    amazon.com , Hatem Habbouch Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    A 10 Piece Hello Kitty Lip Gloss Set Is The One Gift That Will Give Them A Different, Delicious, And Slightly Sticky Flavor For Every Single Day Of The School Week

    Review: "I bought these for my teens birthday party. I put them in the goodie bags and they were a hit!! All the girls loved them. The quality was great! They were small, but still a good size. These are great for any age!" - M. G

    amazon.com , sadah Report

    6points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    That Empty Spot On Their Desk Is Practically Begging For A Cool, Slightly Mischievous Toy Like A Labubu To Live There

    Blue plush toy with large eyes and animal ears held in hand, popular gift for 12-year-olds interests.

    Review: "Authentic Labubu. Code was new(unscratched) and verified authentic on the Pop Mart site!box came nicely packaged and the Labubu box was perfect and unopened." - Brandi Janca-Ramos

    amazon.com , Darien V. Report

    5points

    Colorful geometric puzzle toy with reflective surfaces, showcasing what 12-year-olds actually want in trendy gifts.

    Review: "I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9 year old and 12 year old play with it constantly!" — Blair001

    amazon.com Report

    5points
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Because Sometimes Their Brain Has Too Many Tabs Open, A 12-Sided Fidget Toy Is Like A Little Control-Alt-Delete For Their Fingers

    Hand holding a small fidget toy with buttons and switches, illustrating what 12-year-olds actually want.

    Review: "I thought it would feel cheaper but it's actually pretty nice! I think I'm purchasing another one!" - Wybie

    amazon.com , Wybie Report

    5points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Classic, Slightly Awkward, And Deeply Hilarious Game Of Classic Twister Is The Perfect Way To Get Up Close And Personal With Your Friends In A Way That Is Both Socially Acceptable And A Little Bit Weird

    Review: "This was the only classic board game missing in our family's game collection. Finally got it for my girls this Christmas and it was so much fun to play. The mat does slide around a bit, but still playable." - ByMe.87

    amazon.com , ByMe.87 Report

    5points
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!