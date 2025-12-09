ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome, brave reader, to the most perilous gift-giving safari of them all: the hunt for the perfect present for a 12-year-old. This is the age of the great divide, the awkward, beautiful, and utterly confusing chasm between childhood and the teenage years. They are too cool for toys, but not quite ready for a sensible sweater.

They live in a world of inside jokes you don't understand and TikTok trends that change every four seconds. Asking them what they want is a fool's errand. But fear not. We've cracked the code, deciphered the memes, and emerged from the glittery, slightly sticky trenches with a list of things that will actually earn you a genuine, non-ironic smile.