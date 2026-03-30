I Feel Like A Horrible Person”: Woman Wants To Dump Fiancé After His Mom Reveals His Secret To Her

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Couples are usually at their happiest when they get engaged. They’re so in love that they can’t imagine spending their lives with anyone else, and they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship. But they can quickly go from overjoyed to drowning in stress once they start planning the big day. And if any huge secrets come to light, that can definitely throw a wrench in their plans.

One couple was put through the wringer when the groom was in a nearly fatal accident only months before their wedding. But things got even worse when the groom’s mother decided to reveal her son’s secrets to his soon-to-be bride. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

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This woman was devastated when her fiancé was in a nearly fatal accident as their wedding was approaching

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But things got even worse when his mother revealed that he hadn’t been faithful to his soon-to-be bride

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Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Readers shared sympathy for the woman and encouraged her to call off the wedding to protect herself

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Later, the author shared an update on where her relationship stands now

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Image credits: Samantha Foster / Pexels (not the actual photo)

About one-fifth of engaged couples never make it down the aisle

How does a couple know that they’re ready to tie the knot? Some decide that it’s time after they’ve lived together for a few years, while others swear that they know after meeting their partner mere months ago. Every couple is different, but according to CBS News, a whopping 2.8 million couples in the United States get engaged every single year.

Nearly half of these couples choose to commit to one another during “engagement season,” or the time between November and February. In fact, holidays are extremely popular days to pop the question. Many couples get engaged on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and even Halloween.

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Now, not everyone is surprised when their partner gets down on one knee. In fact, 57% of couples say they started discussing getting engaged over a year before they actually did. And over a quarter say they were talking about it at least 6 months before it actually happened.

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However, if you’ve seen Love is Blind, you know that not every couple who gets engaged actually makes it down the aisle. In fact, it’s estimated that about 20% of all engagements are called off before the wedding day. This might happen due to uncertainty about the relationship, pressure to get married, unresolved issues, a decision to get engaged in a rush, differences in opinions on important issues, or one partner cheating.

One study examining cold feet and engagement cancellations found that visualization was an important factor in these decisions. If both partners were not imagining the same future, or one was picturing a future without the other, they couldn’t go through with the wedding.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Cheating is a perfectly valid reason to call off a wedding

It’s never surprising, though, when a relationship ends due to cheating. After all, a YouGov survey found that one-third of adults in the United States say they’ve cheated on a partner, and over half say they’ve been cheated on.

Somehow, the majority of these relationships manage to survive infidelity, as two-thirds of Americans who have cheated say they’ve never had a partner break up with them for that reason. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to move past infidelity.

BetterHelp notes that being cheated on can cause emotional turmoil in a relationship. The partner who has been betrayed may develop trust issues, experience low self-esteem, have PTSD-like symptoms, and struggle to ever forgive their partner for cheating.

For some, it’s not possible to ever look at their partner the same way again after finding out that they’ve cheated. Meanwhile, repairing the relationship takes effort from both sides. If the cheater isn’t willing to take accountability for their actions and assure their partner that it’s never going to happen again, there’s no point in dragging the relationship out.

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Ending an engagement isn’t easy, but it’s certainly better than entering into a marriage that you know is doomed. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing similar wedding drama, look no further than right here.

Again, readers weighed in with support and advice

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