Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Feel Like A Horrible Person”: Woman Wants To Dump Fiancé After His Mom Reveals His Secret To Her
Two images side by side showing a distressed woman being comforted and a woman crying looking at a ring, reflecting mil told fiance cheated and call off wedding.
Couples, Relationships

I Feel Like A Horrible Person”: Woman Wants To Dump Fiancé After His Mom Reveals His Secret To Her

7

37

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples are usually at their happiest when they get engaged. They’re so in love that they can’t imagine spending their lives with anyone else, and they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship. But they can quickly go from overjoyed to drowning in stress once they start planning the big day. And if any huge secrets come to light, that can definitely throw a wrench in their plans.

One couple was put through the wringer when the groom was in a nearly fatal accident only months before their wedding. But things got even worse when the groom’s mother decided to reveal her son’s secrets to his soon-to-be bride. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This woman was devastated when her fiancé was in a nearly fatal accident as their wedding was approaching

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But things got even worse when his mother revealed that he hadn’t been faithful to his soon-to-be bride

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous 

    Readers shared sympathy for the woman and encouraged her to call off the wedding to protect herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the author shared an update on where her relationship stands now

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Atlantic Ambience / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous 

    Image credits: Samantha Foster / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    About one-fifth of engaged couples never make it down the aisle

    How does a couple know that they’re ready to tie the knot? Some decide that it’s time after they’ve lived together for a few years, while others swear that they know after meeting their partner mere months ago. Every couple is different, but according to CBS News, a whopping 2.8 million couples in the United States get engaged every single year.

    Nearly half of these couples choose to commit to one another during “engagement season,” or the time between November and February. In fact, holidays are extremely popular days to pop the question. Many couples get engaged on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and even Halloween.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, not everyone is surprised when their partner gets down on one knee. In fact, 57% of couples say they started discussing getting engaged over a year before they actually did. And over a quarter say they were talking about it at least 6 months before it actually happened.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, if you’ve seen Love is Blind, you know that not every couple who gets engaged actually makes it down the aisle. In fact, it’s estimated that about 20% of all engagements are called off before the wedding day. This might happen due to uncertainty about the relationship, pressure to get married, unresolved issues, a decision to get engaged in a rush, differences in opinions on important issues, or one partner cheating.

    One study examining cold feet and engagement cancellations found that visualization was an important factor in these decisions. If both partners were not imagining the same future, or one was picturing a future without the other, they couldn’t go through with the wedding.

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cheating is a perfectly valid reason to call off a wedding

    It’s never surprising, though, when a relationship ends due to cheating. After all, a YouGov survey found that one-third of adults in the United States say they’ve cheated on a partner, and over half say they’ve been cheated on. 

    Somehow, the majority of these relationships manage to survive infidelity, as two-thirds of Americans who have cheated say they’ve never had a partner break up with them for that reason. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to move past infidelity.

    BetterHelp notes that being cheated on can cause emotional turmoil in a relationship. The partner who has been betrayed may develop trust issues, experience low self-esteem, have PTSD-like symptoms, and struggle to ever forgive their partner for cheating.

    For some, it’s not possible to ever look at their partner the same way again after finding out that they’ve cheated. Meanwhile, repairing the relationship takes effort from both sides. If the cheater isn’t willing to take accountability for their actions and assure their partner that it’s never going to happen again, there’s no point in dragging the relationship out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ending an engagement isn’t easy, but it’s certainly better than entering into a marriage that you know is doomed. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing similar wedding drama, look no further than right here.       

    Again, readers weighed in with support and advice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    family
    relationship
    secrets
    wedding

    37

    7

    37

    7

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What else are the parents hiding from you? Don't marry into that toxic family...

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to cancel the wedding and anyone fights you on it they don't have your best interests at heart. Put some actual distance between you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So his idea of stress relief is to jump on the nearest woman who will have him? He's going to be a life long cheater if that's his go to reaction. Best OP found out before marrying that useless sack of s**t.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What else are the parents hiding from you? Don't marry into that toxic family...

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to cancel the wedding and anyone fights you on it they don't have your best interests at heart. Put some actual distance between you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So his idea of stress relief is to jump on the nearest woman who will have him? He's going to be a life long cheater if that's his go to reaction. Best OP found out before marrying that useless sack of s**t.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT