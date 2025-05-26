MIL Ends Up On The Street In The Middle Of The Night After She Annoys New Mom

There’s a lot of things new parents need, but perhaps the most common one is to feel less stress. The WHO reports that a whopping 19.8% women even experience a mental disorder after childbirth. That’s why it’s important to keep new moms as stress-free as possible.

And this husband did just that. When his MIL came announced to stay with them and help, he noticed she was doing more harm than good. To protect his wife’s peace and wellbeing, he decided to pack the MIL’s bags and asked her to leave. After mixed reactions from the family, he decided to ask people online whether what he did was so out of line.

RELATED:

An MIL came to stay with new parents after their baby was born

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

But the husband noticed she was stressing out his wife more than actually helping

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mission_Muffin7467

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy’s decision to kick the MIL out was met with overwhelming support: “Husband of the year right there”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One netizen shared a similar story from the past

People also praised the new dad for setting clear boundaries from the get-go

However, some pointed out that kicking the MIL out at night wasn’t very nice