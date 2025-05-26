Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Ends Up On The Street In The Middle Of The Night After She Annoys New Mom
Young new mom holding baby while mother-in-law watches in a tense family moment at home.
Family, Relationships

MIL Ends Up On The Street In The Middle Of The Night After She Annoys New Mom

There’s a lot of things new parents need, but perhaps the most common one is to feel less stress. The WHO reports that a whopping 19.8% women even experience a mental disorder after childbirth. That’s why it’s important to keep new moms as stress-free as possible.

And this husband did just that. When his MIL came announced to stay with them and help, he noticed she was doing more harm than good. To protect his wife’s peace and wellbeing, he decided to pack the MIL’s bags and asked her to leave. After mixed reactions from the family, he decided to ask people online whether what he did was so out of line.

RELATED:

    An MIL came to stay with new parents after their baby was born

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But the husband noticed she was stressing out his wife more than actually helping

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mission_Muffin7467

    The guy’s decision to kick the MIL out was met with overwhelming support: “Husband of the year right there”

    One netizen shared a similar story from the past

    People also praised the new dad for setting clear boundaries from the get-go

    However, some pointed out that kicking the MIL out at night wasn’t very nice

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    There is no "warning" people like that. If you bring up their behavior they will either promise to change, then be passive aggressive and not change at all, or play victim and say that they didn't realize that their help was causing you so much distress. Then do the exact same thing again. Alternatively pretend to change for a few days then continue like before. Kicking her out in the middle of the night may not have been the best move, but he did offer to make sure she got to a hotel and got there safely, she's the one who chose to take off on her own.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    To monster in laws when are we getting a decent meal ,my reply would instantly have been WHEN YOU F KIN COOK IT !! 100% NTA , YOU ARE A HERO !, n all those YTA trolls can go live with the monster lin law , they clearly act like her ! BLESSED BE OP N CONGRATS TO BOTH U AND YOUR WIFE ON THE IKKLE ONE XX

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited)

    How old is MIL? I don’t think waking someone up in the night is the right way to do things? How this was handled is completely inappropriate

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    You're right! OP should have let MIL keep abus!ng her own daughter for at least another 6-12 hours! /s - OP did offer to drive her to a hotel - MIL is the one who refused that. Since OP is 28 and his wife is 29, I doubt wife's mother is older than mid-50s. He didn't kick out some doddering, weak, incapacitated elderly 75-year-old woman.

