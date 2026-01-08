“I Lost It”: Mom Takes Her Baby And Storms Off From MIL’s House After She Tried To Take Over Feeding

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Grandparents can have a positive effect in children’s lives — by providing emotional support, and by spending quality playtime with kids in ways parents often don’t have time for.
But often, they can overstep boundaries by giving unsolicited parenting advice, giving your child food you wouldn’t allow or not following your child’s schedule or routine.
Some disagreements may also be due to intergenerational differences.
A survey found that 6% of parents said they had major disagreements, while 37% reported minor disagreements with one or more grandparents over parenting choices.
The most common areas of disagreement were discipline (57%), meals/snacks (44%), and TV/screen time (36%).
When such disagreement happen, parents can often feel judged or incapable — like they don’t know how to parent their own child.
Experts say new parents should set boundaries right away — so you don’t end up in arguments or confrontations later, like what happened with this mom.
“It’s hard for [grandparents] to readjust and realize that their kids are adults and now they can make their own decisions. I think a lot of grandparents inadvertently step on the toes of the parents and do things which, to the grandparents, seem normal. But, actually it’s an invasion of their territory.” parenting expert Esther Wojcicki told CNBC.
“While people aren’t angry at each other, they can sit down together and just talk about the golden rules for how to make parenting and grandparenting work for both sides,” Wojcicki added.
Experts also suggest seeking the guidance of a professional if setting boundaries feels tricky, or your parents keep ignoring them.
Grandparents can play an important role in the children’s lives, if they know when to step in and when to step back.
“Grandparents can give much support to their families by providing a listening ear to both their children and grandchildren, free of judgement or unsolicited advice. This allows a safe space that is sorely needed by all,” Trupti Prasad, a pediatrician in Melbourne, told ABC news.
The woman addresses concerns about boundaries and the family drama that followed
Reddit comments screenshot about mom takes her baby storming off from MIL after feeding dispute
Reddit comment screenshot about Mom Takes Her Baby storming off from MIL after she tried to take over feeding.
Support poured in, with people saying her MIL was way out of line
Reddit comment screenshot advising to block family after mom takes her baby and moves on
Reddit screenshot about a mom storming off with her baby from MIL after she tried to take over feeding.
Reddit comment praising mom who storms off with her baby after MIL tried to take over feeding, screenshot of text.
Reddit screenshot: comment says grandmother has no rights, NTA - mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tried feeding
Reddit comment screenshot: nanna calls woman psycho and supports mom takes her baby storming off
Reddit comment: Her comment about you taking away her son speaks volumes, referencing mom takes her baby
Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tried to take over feeding
Mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house after feeding dispute, screenshot of Reddit comments advising no contact.
Screenshot of Reddit comment about breastfeeding and formula, Mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tries to feed
Reddit comment criticizing MIL, referencing mom takes her baby storming off and urging husband to control his mother
Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL after attempted feeding takeover
Reddit comment screenshot discussing conflict; mom takes her baby and urged to stand her ground
mom storms off with baby after MIL tried to take over feeding reddit comment screenshot
Reddit screenshot of comment Definitely NTA; relates to mom takes her baby after MIL tried to take over feeding
Reddit comment screenshot about a mom storming off with her baby after MIL tried to take over feeding
Reddit comment criticizing MIL and supporting mom takes her baby after feeding conflict and family dispute.
Reddit comment screenshot about mom takes her baby storming off after MIL tried to take over feeding
Reddit screenshot about MIL feeding interference, mom storms off with baby while commenters urge blocking MIL
Reddit comment calling MIL unhinged and urging to block family after mom takes her baby and storms off
Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby storming off from MIL's house over forced feeding dispute
Reddit comment screenshot about MIL favoring son and trying to take over mother role, mom takes her baby
Reddit comment about MIL favoring grandson; mom takes her baby and storms off
Reddit comment screenshot about MIL wanting her son; mom takes her baby and storms off
Screenshot of Reddit comment about feeding dispute, Mom takes her baby and storms off; advice to document behavior
Screenshot of Reddit comment advising husband as mom storms off with baby after MIL tried to take over feeding
Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tried to take over feeding
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a MIL feeding dispute, mom takes her baby and storms off
Reddit screenshot about a mom storming off with her baby from MIL's house after feeding takeover attempt
Reddit comment about boundary overstep, infant feeding, mom takes her baby and storms off
Reddit comment screenshot about a baby's dairy allergy; mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house
Screenshot of Reddit comment about MIL conflict, mentioning mom takes her baby and storms off after feeding dispute
Forum comment screenshot referencing mom takes her baby storming off after MIL tried to take over feeding
Reddit comment screenshot about mom takes her baby leaving MIL after meddling over feeding
Reddit comment about MIL feeding baby, warning of allergies and safety as mom takes her baby and storms off.
Reddit comment screenshot criticizing grandparent for hogging baby, family conflict, mom takes her baby
Reddit comment screenshot about MIL pushing formula, mom takes her baby and storms off over feeding dispute
Following the responses, she provided more details about her situation
Sad woman hugging knees on floor, representing mom takes her baby and storms off after feeding dispute with MIL
Forum screenshot with text about Mom takes her baby, edit thanking readers and noting many comments
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
