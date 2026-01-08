Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I Lost It": Mom Takes Her Baby And Storms Off From MIL's House After She Tried To Take Over Feeding
Mom takes her baby being bottle-fed, close-up of infant drinking from a bottle in caregiver's arms
Family, Relationships

"I Lost It": Mom Takes Her Baby And Storms Off From MIL's House After She Tried To Take Over Feeding

Having a newborn sometimes comes with unsolicited advice and comments — especially from older people who think their experience automatically trumps yours.

After constantly being judged by her in-laws for her parenting style, a woman just about had enough when she caught her mother-in-law secretly trying to feed her three-month-old son formula.

Her immediate reaction was to confront the MIL, storm out and figure out how better to set boundaries in the future. Little did she expect that it would lead to a full-blown family drama.

    Woman catches MIL feeding baby without her consent

    Mom takes her baby bottle-feeding an infant in a striped sweater held close

    Image credits: nenetus/Envato (not the actual photo)

    She talks about interference and judgment from her in-laws

    Mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house, mother holding infant and looking upset

    Screenshot of text about meeting their son for the first time; mom takes her baby and storms off

    Mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house; on-screen text says MIL obsessed with newborn.

    Mom storms off holding her baby in tense confrontation at mother-in-law's house over feeding

    Text about exclusive breastfeeding and family conflict, Mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house

    Text excerpt about mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL after she tried to take over feeding

    Upset mom storms off, holding her face in a kitchen, tense moment after mother-in-law tried to take over feeding

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

    The incident that pushed the mother to take a stand

    Mom storms off carrying her baby after mother-in-law tries to take over feeding, text excerpt on white background

    Comment screenshot about feeding delay on gray background, reads complaint; mom takes her baby referenced.

    Mom takes her baby screenshot of text about an angry mother refusing grandma's attempt to feed her son

    Text excerpt about a mom takes her baby and storming off from MIL's house after a feeding takeover

    Screenshot of text about mom takes her baby storming off from MIL's house after feeding takeover and relatives complaining

    Image credits: Independent-State802

    Even the tiniest actions can carry unexpected risks for babies

    Mom takes her baby; infant lying in woven crib looking up, wearing white blouse with pacifier beside her

    Image credits: Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While it is common for grandparents to weigh in on childcare, sometimes it can go overboard.

    Feeding a baby against the parents’ wishes can lead to major health problems or allergic reactions that the grandparents may not be aware of.

    In the post, the woman stressed that formula itself isn’t a problem at all, she just didn’t want to give it to her child especially when breastfeeding was working fine.

    And the main problem for her was with her mother-in-law feeding the child without her consent.

    Boundaries aren’t optional, especially when a baby is in your care

    Mom takes her baby, cradling swaddled newborn against her chest in a calm nursery

    Image credits: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Grandparents can have a positive effect in children’s lives — by providing emotional support, and by spending quality playtime with kids in ways parents often don’t have time for.

    But often, they can overstep boundaries by giving unsolicited parenting advice, giving your child food you wouldn’t allow or not following your child’s schedule or routine.

    Some disagreements may also be due to intergenerational differences.

    A survey found that 6% of parents said they had major disagreements, while 37% reported minor disagreements with one or more grandparents over parenting choices.

    The most common areas of disagreement were discipline (57%), meals/snacks (44%), and TV/screen time (36%).

    When such disagreement happen, parents can often feel judged or incapable — like they don’t know how to parent their own child.

    Experts say new parents should set boundaries right away — so you don’t end up in arguments or confrontations later, like what happened with this mom.

    “It’s hard for [grandparents] to readjust and realize that their kids are adults and now they can make their own decisions. I think a lot of grandparents inadvertently step on the toes of the parents and do things which, to the grandparents, seem normal. But, actually it’s an invasion of their territory.” parenting expert Esther Wojcicki told CNBC.

    “While people aren’t angry at each other, they can sit down together and just talk about the golden rules for how to make parenting and grandparenting work for both sides,” Wojcicki added.

    Experts also suggest seeking the guidance of a professional if setting boundaries feels tricky, or your parents keep ignoring them.

    Grandparents can play an important role in the children’s lives, if they know when to step in and when to step back.

    “Grandparents can give much support to their families by providing a listening ear to both their children and grandchildren, free of judgement or unsolicited advice. This allows a safe space that is sorely needed by all,” Trupti Prasad, a pediatrician in Melbourne, told ABC news.

    The woman addresses concerns about boundaries and the family drama that followed

    Reddit comments screenshot about mom takes her baby storming off from MIL after feeding dispute

    Reddit comment screenshot about Mom Takes Her Baby storming off from MIL after she tried to take over feeding.

    Support poured in, with people saying her MIL was way out of line

    Reddit comment screenshot advising to block family after mom takes her baby and moves on

    Reddit screenshot about a mom storming off with her baby from MIL after she tried to take over feeding.

    Reddit comment praising mom who storms off with her baby after MIL tried to take over feeding, screenshot of text.

    Reddit screenshot: comment says grandmother has no rights, NTA - mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tried feeding

    Reddit comment screenshot: nanna calls woman psycho and supports mom takes her baby storming off

    Reddit comment: Her comment about you taking away her son speaks volumes, referencing mom takes her baby

    Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house after feeding dispute, screenshot of Reddit comments advising no contact.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about breastfeeding and formula, Mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tries to feed

    Reddit comment criticizing MIL, referencing mom takes her baby storming off and urging husband to control his mother

    Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL after attempted feeding takeover

    Reddit comment screenshot discussing conflict; mom takes her baby and urged to stand her ground

    mom storms off with baby after MIL tried to take over feeding reddit comment screenshot

    Reddit screenshot of comment Definitely NTA; relates to mom takes her baby after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Reddit comment screenshot about a mom storming off with her baby after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Reddit comment criticizing MIL and supporting mom takes her baby after feeding conflict and family dispute.

    Reddit comment screenshot about mom takes her baby storming off after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Reddit screenshot about MIL feeding interference, mom storms off with baby while commenters urge blocking MIL

    Reddit comment calling MIL unhinged and urging to block family after mom takes her baby and storms off

    Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby storming off from MIL's house over forced feeding dispute

    Reddit comment screenshot about MIL favoring son and trying to take over mother role, mom takes her baby

    Reddit comment about MIL favoring grandson; mom takes her baby and storms off

    Reddit comment screenshot about MIL wanting her son; mom takes her baby and storms off

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about feeding dispute, Mom takes her baby and storms off; advice to document behavior

    Screenshot of Reddit comment advising husband as mom storms off with baby after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Reddit comment screenshot about a mom takes her baby and storms off after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a MIL feeding dispute, mom takes her baby and storms off

    Reddit screenshot about a mom storming off with her baby from MIL's house after feeding takeover attempt

    Reddit comment about boundary overstep, infant feeding, mom takes her baby and storms off

    Reddit comment screenshot about a baby's dairy allergy; mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about MIL conflict, mentioning mom takes her baby and storms off after feeding dispute

    Forum comment screenshot referencing mom takes her baby storming off after MIL tried to take over feeding

    Reddit comment screenshot about mom takes her baby leaving MIL after meddling over feeding

    Reddit comment about MIL feeding baby, warning of allergies and safety as mom takes her baby and storms off.

    Reddit comment screenshot criticizing grandparent for hogging baby, family conflict, mom takes her baby

    Reddit comment screenshot about MIL pushing formula, mom takes her baby and storms off over feeding dispute

    Following the responses, she provided more details about her situation

    Sad woman hugging knees on floor, representing mom takes her baby and storms off after feeding dispute with MIL

    Forum screenshot with text about Mom takes her baby, edit thanking readers and noting many comments

    Screenshot of numbered text about mom takes her baby storming off from MIL over feeding, husband not supportive

    Mom takes her baby and storms out as family argues about feeding, text excerpt highlighting in-law tension

    Screenshot of text about mom takes her baby distancing herself and the kids after MIL feeding dispute

    Forum text about breastfeeding dispute as mom takes her baby and storms off from MIL's house

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Good god, being that possessive toward someone else's baby freaks me right the f**k out. Don't have a MIL, but if my mother or my sister's MIL had tried something like that one with her kid no-one would ever have found their body.

