MIL Declares “Evil Has Moved Into This Family” When DIL Gives Premature Birth, Refuses To Believe It

A baby’s arrival is almost always celebrated in families. However, sometimes, the little ones arrive a little too early. One in 10 babies in the U.S. is born prematurely, but with adequate care and lots of love from their family, they can have as beautiful and as full a life as anyone. Though not all babies are so lucky.

Some premature babies have grandparents who can’t respect the boundaries set by their parents. Recently, one mom shared a story of how her MIL criticized her and her husband for protecting their child and their other parenting decisions. Feeling torn, she asked for advice on whether it would be too cruel to rob her child of a relationship with his grandparents or if they should continue to suffer the constant criticism for his sake.

A new mom of a preemie baby found it increasingly hard to deal with her opinionated MIL

Mother-in-law expressing concern to daughter-in-law holding premature baby while sitting with family on a couch.

Image credits: wosunan (not the actual photo)

She wanted her son to have a relationship with his grandparents, but the constant criticism and drama were becoming too much

Middle-aged woman upset, confronting older woman about family issues after premature birth in a home setting.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Drama-Lllama3691

“She sees our boundaries as an unjust attack, and she keeps saying that she’s older, so she knows better, and I should ‘respect’ that,” the mom added

Reddit comments discussing MIL refusing to believe DIL’s premature birth and family conflict over disrespect and boundaries.

Reddit user shares experience of MIL claiming evil moved into family after daughter-in-law gives premature birth.

Commenters shared similar stories and urged the parents to cut contact: “Your son is better off without them”

Text comment on a white background stating the healthy way out is to stop interacting with insane people.

Text conversation about a mother-in-law declaring evil in family after daughter-in-law's premature birth and disbelief.

Commenter advises protecting child from toxic relatives amid MIL conflicts after premature birth and disbelief in family issues.

Comment discussing family drama and strained relationships after MIL declares evil has moved into the family over premature birth.

Comment discussing handling family drama healthily after MIL refuses to believe premature birth, focusing on the precious baby.

Reddit comment discussing MIL conflict after DIL’s premature birth, highlighting family tension and disbelief issues.

Commenter advises blocking MIL to avoid drama after MIL calls DIL evil following premature birth conflict.

Comment discussing family conflict and disbelief surrounding a premature birth, mentioning evil moving into family.

Comment advising to avoid communication with MIL after premature birth dispute, highlighting family conflict and disbelief.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a MIL accusing DIL after a premature birth, highlighting family conflict and disbelief.

Comment on a forum about a mother-in-law declaring evil has moved into the family after daughter-in-law's premature birth.

Comment warning about unstable MIL behavior as a serious threat to family after premature birth disbelief.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family trust issues and influence related to MIL and premature birth conflicts.

Comment discussing MIL declaring evil in family after DIL’s premature birth and refusing to believe the situation.

Comment advising to avoid MIL’s toxic drama after DIL’s premature birth, emphasizing setting boundaries and ignoring negativity.

Text showing advice on handling a MIL who refuses to believe a DIL’s premature birth and declares evil in family.

Text screenshot showing a comment about toxic people, related to a story on MIL and premature birth conflict.

Comment discussing MIL declaring evil in family after DIL’s premature birth, emphasizing toxic behavior and family division.

Comment discussing MIL refusing to believe premature birth, highlighting family conflict and mental health issues.

Comment discussing MIL declaring evil has moved into family after DIL’s premature birth and refusal to believe it.

Comment discussing struggles with NICU and family conflict after premature birth, highlighting MIL refusing to believe situation.

Comment text about MIL declaring evil moved into family after DIL’s premature birth and denial in family conflict context.

Reddit advice on handling a difficult MIL after premature birth and family conflict, focusing on peace and support.

Text comments discussing a MIL declaring evil has moved into the family after premature birth and refusing to believe it.

Comment on family conflict over premature birth, expressing disbelief and tension between MIL and DIL in a heated discussion.

Comment discussing a mother-in-law refusing to accept a daughter-in-law’s premature birth and family conflict.