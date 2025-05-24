MIL Secretly Rehomes Dog While Couple’s On Honeymoon, Faces Fallout And Police Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a pet parent is a proud and emotional bond. Most of us would do absolutely anything to keep our pets safe, spoiled, and living their best, most belly-rub-filled lives. But what happens when someone you trust decides your pet deserves a “better” home: without your consent?

That’s exactly what happened to this couple. Their long-awaited honeymoon quickly turned into chaos when the husband’s mother gave away their beloved rescue dog without telling them. Her excuse? He “deserved a real family.” The couple acted fast, contacted the police and tracked down the unsuspecting new owners. Keep reading to find out how they handled the ultimate betrayal and what happened when the MIL tried to come back.

People often go above and beyond to make sure their pets live the happiest lives possible

But one person shared how their mother-in-law crossed a serious line by giving away their beloved dog to a “nice couple”

There are millions of stray animals around the world in need of a safe and loving home

We love animals, especially our pets. Pet owners often go above and beyond to make sure their furry friends are healthy, happy, and loved. But while many animals enjoy cozy homes and full food bowls, millions of strays out there live without even the basics. They deserve care and kindness, too, even if they don’t yet have a family to call their own.

According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 200 million stray dogs around the globe, and the number of stray cats is likely even higher. In many countries, these animals are part of the daily street scene: dodging traffic, seeking shelter, and hoping for scraps. It’s a tough life, and the heartbreaking truth is: most of them just want a little warmth and love.

Thankfully, some kind-hearted individuals choose to foster or adopt these animals, giving them a second chance. One such person is Rupesh Patil, a working professional in Bangalore who has adopted two dogs and a cat, all rescued from the streets. “My first pet, Lucky, I found at a traffic signal,” he shares. “He was injured, and I just knew I had to help him. I had pets as a kid, but this was my first time adopting one on my own.”

Rupesh admits he wasn’t completely sure at first, as balancing work life and pet care felt daunting. “A lot of people fear strays, and I get that,” he says. “But I truly believe if you just offer them compassion, they’ll surprise you. They’re not so different from the pets we already adore.”

Of course, Rupesh emphasizes the importance of doing things right. “Take them to the vet, get them checked, get their vaccinations, it’s essential,” he says. “You can’t just bring a stray home and hope for the best. Think it through. It’s a serious commitment, not just a feel-good moment.”

Whenever possible, offer clean water and appropriate food to strays, it can make a big difference

But not everyone needs to adopt to make a difference. “If you can’t take them in, offer food or water whenever possible,” he says. “Especially during harsh weather, just providing a temporary shelter can mean everything.” Even the smallest acts of kindness go a long way in a stray’s life.

And if you come across an animal in distress but can’t help directly? Rupesh urges, “Contact animal control or a local shelter. That’s the least you can do. Don’t ignore it. A phone call could save a life.” He adds that spreading awareness is just as important. “Every animal deserves a safe, loving home, even if it’s just a corner in your heart.”

In Rupesh’s case, his pets are now family. His story is one of compassion and responsibility. In this particular case, the couple’s deep love for their adopted pet clashed with the behavior of the disapproving mother-in-law—leading to police involvement.

What would you do in that situation? Was the author’s decision to involve the police too harsh, or completely justified? Let us know how you would have reacted and if you believe, like Rupesh, that every animal deserves a second chance.

People online were furious at the MIL’s behavior and fully supported the couple’s swift response

