New Grandma Refuses To Use Baby’s Chosen First Name, Insists On Her Own Preferred Version

A person’s name can hold a lot of meaning, which is why so many parents try to find the best moniker for their little one. Despite the efforts they put into it, not everyone might end up liking the baby’s name, which can lead to problems.

This is what happened in one family where a stubborn grandma refused to acknowledge her granddaughter’s first name and instead kept using her middle name, much to the dismay of the parents. Eventually, it led to a big blow-up between them when the grandma took things too far.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

When grandparents meddle in how parents raise their children, it can end up causing resentment

Newborn baby peacefully sleeping wrapped in a cream blanket, representing mil refuse baby name concerns in families.

Image credits: Hans / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster and her husband decided to give their child a unique name rooted in the Nahuatl language, with a simpler middle name, and the mom’s surname

Mil refuses to use or acknowledge baby name, causing family tension after long infertility battle and IVF pregnancy.

Text excerpt discussing a baby name that is unique but unlikely to negatively impact her resume or future prospects.

Text highlighting the roots of a baby name in the Nahuatl language, related to mil-refuse-baby-name discussion.

Text excerpt about choosing a baby name, highlighting a mil refusing baby name and keeping maiden name after marriage.

Text excerpt discussing MIL refuse baby name, highlighting family conflicts and disinterest in passing on the family name.

Text about superstition and secrecy around the baby name due to a complicated journey, related to mil refuse baby name.

Text describing a dramatic baby arrival after pre-eclampsia and emergency c-section with mil-refuse-baby-name concerns.

Husband’s mom refused baby name, suggesting a different name after birth announcement and baby photo shared.

Text excerpt about mil refuse baby name issue, describing confrontation over use of baby's first name and continued refusal.

Mother and grandmother smiling at newborn baby, illustrating family moments related to mil-refuse-baby-name issues.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, since the couple hadn’t told anyone the child’s name, the poster’s mother-in-law was unpleasantly surprised and refused to use the kid’s correct moniker

Text message confusion over baby middle name causes frustration in mil refuse baby name family dispute.

Text discussing how to handle a relative who refuses to use the correct baby name despite corrections.

Text excerpt discussing a MIL refuse baby name situation and planning to address it with husband at a family gathering.

Text on screen stating addressing a few things, related to mil-refuse-baby-name topic discussion.

Text excerpt showing a parent refusing to share their baby's name online due to privacy concerns related to mil-refuse-baby-name.

Text saying MIL does not have a middle name mentioned, related to mil refuse baby name discussion.

Text excerpt discussing the sensitive topic of dementia related to mil refuse baby name in family context.

Text excerpt discussing the emotional difficulty related to mil-refuse-baby-name and family relationships.

Text message discussing plans to report back after a family gathering related to mil refuse baby name issue.

Image credits: theamazingloki

Young woman looking stressed and deep in thought on a couch, reflecting on mil refusing baby name issues.

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even when the couple kept correcting the grandma about using their child’s correct title, she refused to do so and gave Christmas gifts with the kid’s middle name on the tag

Text update about mil refusing to acknowledge or use baby name with grateful tone for advice and support.

Text excerpt about mil-refuse-baby-name, explaining reluctance to share the daughter’s name due to privacy reasons.

Text excerpt about discussing how to address the baby name issue during a family get together and mil refuse baby name.

Text about MIL refusing baby name causing frustration over middle name on Christmas gifts.

Text discussing MIL refusing to use the baby name, addressing frustration and requests privately and directly.

Text excerpt discussing mil refuse baby name about respecting parental requests for naming and family relationships.

Text excerpt discussing a mil refuse baby name situation with boundary pushing and expressed shock.

Text excerpt discussing a family member refusing to acknowledge a baby’s name due to past unkindness toward the husband.

Older woman wearing glasses in a living room, looking concerned and serious, related to mil refuse baby name issue.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Things went too far when the man found out that his mom had taken his daughter to meet a toxic relative that he had cut out for stealing his identity

Text describing toxic behavior in a relationship leading to harassment, referencing mil-refuse-baby-name situation.

Text excerpt discussing a husband's limited contact and tolerance in a mil refuse baby name situation.

Text excerpt describing a husband facing legal issues during a routine traffic stop, related to mil-refuse-baby-name.

Text about a family member stealing identity and refusing mil refuse baby name during an arrest hearing date.

Text explaining confusion about arrest info sent to wrong address, related to mil refuse baby name issues.

Stressful time for lawyer after mil refuse baby name, providing affidavits and confirming charges dropped by prosecutor.

Text about encouraging husband to work with therapist, related to mil refuse baby name stress and trauma.

Message explaining refusal to accept baby name, setting firm boundary with MIL for future communication.

Woman taking notes while talking to a man who looks stressed, illustrating mil refuse baby name family conflict concept.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple was shocked by the grandma’s unhinged behavior, and they decided to put her in a “time-out” for violating their boundaries

Text excerpt discussing a situation where a MIL respect boundary until a recent weekend involving mil refuse baby name.

Text excerpt describing a surprising moment involving a mil refusing baby name while holding the baby at the house.

Text excerpt showing a husband intervening as MIL tries to get baby to hold his finger, highlighting mil-refuse-baby-name issue.

Text excerpt describing a husband dealing with MIL refusing baby name while leaving the house with baby safely buckled in car seat.

Text on a white background about a husband being extremely quiet during the drive home to process after a mil refuse baby name conflict.

Text excerpt discussing MIL refusing baby name and setting boundaries after feeling unsafe due to boundary violations.

Text excerpt reflecting mil-refuse-baby-name concerns about judgment and child’s environment trust issues.

Woman comforting a man showing concern and support in a serious discussion about mil refuse baby name issues.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the couple wanted the older woman in their lives, they were shocked that she’d use their daughter to heal a family rift that wasn’t her business

Text highlighting frustration over MIL refusing baby name and using daughter to heal a family rift.

Text excerpt about mil refuse baby name discussing boundaries and therapy decisions between family members.

Text discussing the need to re-evaluate risks and benefits of a relationship related to mil refuse baby name issues.

Text on a white background expressing a husband's desire for MIL while prioritizing their daughter's safety over a mil-refuse baby name.

Text excerpt about MIL refusing baby name, discussing keeping MIL away until next steps are decided.

Text about being heartbroken but proud of husband for placing daughter first and avoiding family drama, related to mil refuse baby name.

Image credits: theamazingloki

The poster’s husband decided to start taking therapy again to work through his intense emotions, while keeping the grandma at a safe distance

Since the poster and her husband had been struggling to have a child for a long time, they were overjoyed when their attempts at IVF worked, and they learned they were having a baby girl. That’s also why they spent a lot of time thinking about her name and eventually chose one rooted in Nahuatl.

According to experts, the reason why parents often put so much importance on their little one’s moniker is that it can subtly influence the child’s personality, their feelings about themselves, and in some cases, even their future jobs. Research has also found that children with uncommon names are sometimes discriminated against when making friends and at school.

In this situation, the OP and her partner had wanted their child’s moniker to be unique, since she had arrived after their long battle with infertility. They were also superstitious about saying their kid’s name aloud before she was born, so they didn’t tell anyone else about it and only revealed everything when she arrived.

The problem is that the woman’s mother-in-law disliked her granddaughter’s first name and decided to use her middle one instead. In situations like this, therapists advise setting boundaries with toxic in-laws before they keep trying to get their way. Although it might be tough at first, with repeated pushback, they might eventually start being more respectful.

Young couple in emotional distress as man contemplates while woman comforts him about mil refuse baby name issue

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, no matter how much the couple tried to set boundaries with the older woman, she kept disrespecting them by calling the little one by her middle name. She also took things too far by inviting a toxic relative over to her house and trying to get him to meet her grandchild, without her son and daughter-in-law knowing.

When they found out what the older woman had done, they immediately snatched their baby away and made sure that she was safe. They couldn’t believe that the grandma would use their child as a bargaining chip to repair a rift that was none of her business.

When grandparents overstep like this, parenting experts state that it can break trust, which can be hard to rebuild. People shouldn’t feel pressured to repair the relationship right away, and they can take time to make sure that the other person is actually remorseful before they let them back into their lives.

That’s exactly what the couple decided to do by putting the older woman in a time-out until they could be sure that she’d no longer be disrespectful. They felt that they couldn’t trust her anymore after she had put their daughter in danger, and they just wanted their little one to be safe above all else.

What suggestions do you have for the couple, and what would you do if you were in this situation? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

Folks were shocked by the grandma’s behavior and were glad that the parents had set strict boundaries with her

Online discussion where users debate MIL refusing baby name and issues about trust and babysitting the daughter.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about mil refusing baby name and restricting unsupervised access to daughter.

User discussion about mil-refuse-baby-name issue expressing disappointment and emotional impact on husband.

Reddit user discusses police report and legal issues involving identity misuse related to mil refuse baby name dispute.

Online discussion about a mil refuse baby name conflict involving family boundaries and relationship challenges.

Online conversation discussing MIL refuse baby name and family communication after the party in a text comment thread.

Discussion about controlling reunion by insisting MIL refuses to call baby by correct name before greeting.

Reddit conversation showing support for husband and advice on handling MIL refusing baby name.

Screenshot of an online discussion where users talk about moving away and financial challenges related to mil-refuse-baby-name.

Online discussion about mil refuse baby name involving family conflict and in-law relationship issues.

Reddit conversation discussing family tensions and refusal involving mil-refuse-baby-name conflicts.

Screenshot of an online comment suggesting to refuse a baby name by calling MIL donkey related to mil-refuse-baby-name topic

Comment expressing support for family dealing with MIL refused baby name and urging to stand strong for peace.

Comment expressing concern over MIL refusing baby name, emphasizing respect for boundaries and need for consequences.

Comment discussing MIL's refusal of baby name due to boundary trampling and disrespect within family conflicts.

Comment about chosen family support, mentioning kids and relationship with uncle figure in mil-refuse-baby-name context.

