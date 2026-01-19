New Grandma Refuses To Use Baby’s Chosen First Name, Insists On Her Own Preferred Version

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
A person’s name can hold a lot of meaning, which is why so many parents try to find the best moniker for their little one. Despite the efforts they put into it, not everyone might end up liking the baby’s name, which can lead to problems.
This is what happened in one family where a stubborn grandma refused to acknowledge her granddaughter’s first name and instead kept using her middle name, much to the dismay of the parents. Eventually, it led to a big blow-up between them when the grandma took things too far.
The poster’s husband decided to start taking therapy again to work through his intense emotions, while keeping the grandma at a safe distance
Since the poster and her husband had been struggling to have a child for a long time, they were overjoyed when their attempts at IVF worked, and they learned they were having a baby girl. That’s also why they spent a lot of time thinking about her name and eventually chose one rooted in Nahuatl.
According to experts, the reason why parents often put so much importance on their little one’s moniker is that it can subtly influence the child’s personality, their feelings about themselves, and in some cases, even their future jobs. Research has also found that children with uncommon names are sometimes discriminated against when making friends and at school.
In this situation, the OP and her partner had wanted their child’s moniker to be unique, since she had arrived after their long battle with infertility. They were also superstitious about saying their kid’s name aloud before she was born, so they didn’t tell anyone else about it and only revealed everything when she arrived.
The problem is that the woman’s mother-in-law disliked her granddaughter’s first name and decided to use her middle one instead. In situations like this, therapists advise setting boundaries with toxic in-laws before they keep trying to get their way. Although it might be tough at first, with repeated pushback, they might eventually start being more respectful.
Young couple in emotional distress as man contemplates while woman comforts him about mil refuse baby name issue
Unfortunately, no matter how much the couple tried to set boundaries with the older woman, she kept disrespecting them by calling the little one by her middle name. She also took things too far by inviting a toxic relative over to her house and trying to get him to meet her grandchild, without her son and daughter-in-law knowing.
When they found out what the older woman had done, they immediately snatched their baby away and made sure that she was safe. They couldn’t believe that the grandma would use their child as a bargaining chip to repair a rift that was none of her business.
When grandparents overstep like this, parenting experts state that it can break trust, which can be hard to rebuild. People shouldn’t feel pressured to repair the relationship right away, and they can take time to make sure that the other person is actually remorseful before they let them back into their lives.
That’s exactly what the couple decided to do by putting the older woman in a time-out until they could be sure that she’d no longer be disrespectful. They felt that they couldn’t trust her anymore after she had put their daughter in danger, and they just wanted their little one to be safe above all else.
What suggestions do you have for the couple, and what would you do if you were in this situation? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
Folks were shocked by the grandma’s behavior and were glad that the parents had set strict boundaries with her
Online discussion where users debate MIL refusing baby name and issues about trust and babysitting the daughter.
Screenshot of a forum discussion about mil refusing baby name and restricting unsupervised access to daughter.
User discussion about mil-refuse-baby-name issue expressing disappointment and emotional impact on husband.
Reddit user discusses police report and legal issues involving identity misuse related to mil refuse baby name dispute.
Online discussion about a mil refuse baby name conflict involving family boundaries and relationship challenges.
Online conversation discussing MIL refuse baby name and family communication after the party in a text comment thread.
Discussion about controlling reunion by insisting MIL refuses to call baby by correct name before greeting.
Reddit conversation showing support for husband and advice on handling MIL refusing baby name.
Screenshot of an online discussion where users talk about moving away and financial challenges related to mil-refuse-baby-name.
Online discussion about mil refuse baby name involving family conflict and in-law relationship issues.
Reddit conversation discussing family tensions and refusal involving mil-refuse-baby-name conflicts.
Screenshot of an online comment suggesting to refuse a baby name by calling MIL donkey related to mil-refuse-baby-name topic
Comment expressing support for family dealing with MIL refused baby name and urging to stand strong for peace.
Comment expressing concern over MIL refusing baby name, emphasizing respect for boundaries and need for consequences.
Comment discussing MIL's refusal of baby name due to boundary trampling and disrespect within family conflicts.
Comment about chosen family support, mentioning kids and relationship with uncle figure in mil-refuse-baby-name context.
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
