Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Tells DIL The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Her Pregnancy After One Too Many Complaints
Pregnant woman sitting on a couch with eyes closed, reflecting on MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around pregnancy.
Family, Relationships

MIL Tells DIL The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Her Pregnancy After One Too Many Complaints

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, a pregnancy in the family is a time of joy, excitement and, of course, the day to day logistics of working out who is going to help when and how. But some folks think that it’s also an opportunity to start micromanaging. A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for telling her daughter-in-law that the universe doesn’t revolve around her just because she’s pregnant.

As it turned out, the DIL believed that she could suddenly tell people what they could and couldn’t eat, drink or even if they were allowed to have fun. We reached out to the MIL who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Pregnant women do tend to have some specific preferences

    Pregnant woman sitting on a couch, holding her belly, reflecting on MIL and DIL pregnancy complaints discussion.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual photo)

    But one woman decided that she could start ordering her family around

    Text excerpt from MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints during family discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy expectations and complaints, highlighting mother-in-law and pregnancy issues.

    Text excerpt about MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints and family tensions during a gathering.

    Text excerpt about renovating a second home and family preparing for a summer trip, focusing on pregnancy complaints and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy amid family trip complaints.

    Older woman sitting on sofa looking stressed and contemplative, representing MIL tells DIL pregnancy complaints scenario.

    Image credits: thelivephotos (not the actual photo)

    Text about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation about respecting pregnancy boundaries and managing complaints from family members.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a MIL telling her DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy amid complaints and family tension.

    Text excerpt discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints.

    Image credits: Newhomeprobs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers needed more details

    Online discussion about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

    Online discussion about family dynamics and MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy complaints

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing real pregnancy concerns like dietary and alcohol restrictions amid MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment section discussing family plans and pregnancy complaints between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law after repeated issues.

    Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy amid family and drinking issues.

    Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most thought the MIL was being reasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints about stairs.

    Reddit conversation discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law telling daughter-in-law the world doesn’t revolve around pregnancy complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum expressing frustration with MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law telling daughter-in-law pregnancy complaints shouldn’t control others.

    Reddit comment discussing a MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a user comments on entitlement related to pregnancy complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after complaints in family context

    MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after too many complaints during family vacation conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment explaining MIL tells DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

    Comment from user discussing a MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy complaints and entitlement issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing MIL telling DIL that the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some thought everyone could have been more forthcoming

    Comment discussing MIL telling DIL about pregnancy complaints and expectations during a family visit.

    Text discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after multiple complaints about lifestyle and activities.

    Screenshot of online discussion about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints and family party adjustments.

    Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

    Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after complaints about alcohol.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints and family expectations during pregnancy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others thought no one was actually a jerk

    Comment discussing mother in law and daughter in law relationship during pregnancy complaints and support dynamics.

    [YTA]

    Reddit user discusses MIL and DIL conflict, focusing on pregnancy complaints and family relationship issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Reddit stories
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    6

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Becky sounds insufferable tbh. Main character right there. You don't get to curb other people's fun because you chose to have a crotchgoblin. I'd be giving her a choice - STFU and let everyone else have their own fun, or stay home. She has options, she is choosing to edit the world to revolve around her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DIL wants a princess treatment. MIL has raised 3 kids, so she knows what she is doing and she knows what pregnant women can eat or drink. Pregnancy is not a illness, don't bother the others with it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I especially would not want to be told I can't drink a glass of wine on MY vacation because somebody else is pregnant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄🙄🙄lemme find that tiny violin for dil ffs woman human up, we,ve been sprogging kids since day dot lol , n not one of us demanded this entitled c**p 🙄I was an older mum when I had mine 35-39 ,and I’d previously broken my back twice showjumping ( horses ) or not as it was those two times ouch ! My eldest a girl was back to back , I was ligit bed bound from 5 mths on n had to be induced two weeks early cos by then I couldn’t even get outta bed , n the pain was horrendous! did I act like dil is HELL NO !! I was also a step mother to two lads 6 n two !i got on with it , i at cold cuts lmao ,we ain’t so prissy in uk ,we tougher 😂nothing wrong with cooked meats at all 🤦‍♀️the stairs I get ,totally , and if dil is healthy no issues there is no bloody reason she can’t go scuba diving ffs ,in fact being in water is actually very good for us when pregnant 🤷‍♀️as for once the baby’s here , that’s the easy bit lmao , I was back on my horse 7 days later 🤷‍♀️loved night feeds ,,

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    N didn’t stop for two weeks tbh I was actually bored 😂n I had my horse 5 dogs , two stepsons regularly ,jeez she’s gonna be a sodding nightmare once babies born , seriously a freaking nightmare !! I’d love an update ,bet she’s still a night mare 4 yrs on , n her kids feral 😂

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Becky sounds insufferable tbh. Main character right there. You don't get to curb other people's fun because you chose to have a crotchgoblin. I'd be giving her a choice - STFU and let everyone else have their own fun, or stay home. She has options, she is choosing to edit the world to revolve around her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DIL wants a princess treatment. MIL has raised 3 kids, so she knows what she is doing and she knows what pregnant women can eat or drink. Pregnancy is not a illness, don't bother the others with it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I especially would not want to be told I can't drink a glass of wine on MY vacation because somebody else is pregnant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄🙄🙄lemme find that tiny violin for dil ffs woman human up, we,ve been sprogging kids since day dot lol , n not one of us demanded this entitled c**p 🙄I was an older mum when I had mine 35-39 ,and I’d previously broken my back twice showjumping ( horses ) or not as it was those two times ouch ! My eldest a girl was back to back , I was ligit bed bound from 5 mths on n had to be induced two weeks early cos by then I couldn’t even get outta bed , n the pain was horrendous! did I act like dil is HELL NO !! I was also a step mother to two lads 6 n two !i got on with it , i at cold cuts lmao ,we ain’t so prissy in uk ,we tougher 😂nothing wrong with cooked meats at all 🤦‍♀️the stairs I get ,totally , and if dil is healthy no issues there is no bloody reason she can’t go scuba diving ffs ,in fact being in water is actually very good for us when pregnant 🤷‍♀️as for once the baby’s here , that’s the easy bit lmao , I was back on my horse 7 days later 🤷‍♀️loved night feeds ,,

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    N didn’t stop for two weeks tbh I was actually bored 😂n I had my horse 5 dogs , two stepsons regularly ,jeez she’s gonna be a sodding nightmare once babies born , seriously a freaking nightmare !! I’d love an update ,bet she’s still a night mare 4 yrs on , n her kids feral 😂

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT