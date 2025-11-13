MIL Tells DIL The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Her Pregnancy After One Too Many Complaints
Normally, a pregnancy in the family is a time of joy, excitement and, of course, the day to day logistics of working out who is going to help when and how. But some folks think that it’s also an opportunity to start micromanaging. A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for telling her daughter-in-law that the universe doesn’t revolve around her just because she’s pregnant.
As it turned out, the DIL believed that she could suddenly tell people what they could and couldn’t eat, drink or even if they were allowed to have fun. We reached out to the MIL who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Pregnant women do tend to have some specific preferences
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual photo)
But one woman decided that she could start ordering her family around
Image credits: thelivephotos (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Newhomeprobs
Some readers needed more details
Most thought the MIL was being reasonable
Some thought everyone could have been more forthcoming
Others thought no one was actually a jerk
Becky sounds insufferable tbh. Main character right there. You don't get to curb other people's fun because you chose to have a crotchgoblin. I'd be giving her a choice - STFU and let everyone else have their own fun, or stay home. She has options, she is choosing to edit the world to revolve around her.
DIL wants a princess treatment. MIL has raised 3 kids, so she knows what she is doing and she knows what pregnant women can eat or drink. Pregnancy is not a illness, don't bother the others with it.
And I especially would not want to be told I can't drink a glass of wine on MY vacation because somebody else is pregnant.Load More Replies...
🙄🙄🙄lemme find that tiny violin for dil ffs woman human up, we,ve been sprogging kids since day dot lol , n not one of us demanded this entitled c**p 🙄I was an older mum when I had mine 35-39 ,and I’d previously broken my back twice showjumping ( horses ) or not as it was those two times ouch ! My eldest a girl was back to back , I was ligit bed bound from 5 mths on n had to be induced two weeks early cos by then I couldn’t even get outta bed , n the pain was horrendous! did I act like dil is HELL NO !! I was also a step mother to two lads 6 n two !i got on with it , i at cold cuts lmao ,we ain’t so prissy in uk ,we tougher 😂nothing wrong with cooked meats at all 🤦♀️the stairs I get ,totally , and if dil is healthy no issues there is no bloody reason she can’t go scuba diving ffs ,in fact being in water is actually very good for us when pregnant 🤷♀️as for once the baby’s here , that’s the easy bit lmao , I was back on my horse 7 days later 🤷♀️loved night feeds ,,
N didn’t stop for two weeks tbh I was actually bored 😂n I had my horse 5 dogs , two stepsons regularly ,jeez she’s gonna be a sodding nightmare once babies born , seriously a freaking nightmare !! I’d love an update ,bet she’s still a night mare 4 yrs on , n her kids feral 😂Load More Replies...
