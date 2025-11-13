MIL Tells DIL The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Her Pregnancy After One Too Many Complaints

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, a pregnancy in the family is a time of joy, excitement and, of course, the day to day logistics of working out who is going to help when and how. But some folks think that it’s also an opportunity to start micromanaging. A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for telling her daughter-in-law that the universe doesn’t revolve around her just because she’s pregnant.

As it turned out, the DIL believed that she could suddenly tell people what they could and couldn’t eat, drink or even if they were allowed to have fun. We reached out to the MIL who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Pregnant women do tend to have some specific preferences

Pregnant woman sitting on a couch, holding her belly, reflecting on MIL and DIL pregnancy complaints discussion.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual photo)

But one woman decided that she could start ordering her family around

Text excerpt from MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints during family discussion.

Text about MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy expectations and complaints, highlighting mother-in-law and pregnancy issues.

Text excerpt about MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints and family tensions during a gathering.

Text excerpt about renovating a second home and family preparing for a summer trip, focusing on pregnancy complaints and family dynamics.

Text discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy amid family trip complaints.

Older woman sitting on sofa looking stressed and contemplative, representing MIL tells DIL pregnancy complaints scenario.

Image credits: thelivephotos (not the actual photo)

Text about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

Text message conversation about respecting pregnancy boundaries and managing complaints from family members.

Text discussing a MIL telling her DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy amid complaints and family tension.

Text excerpt discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints.

Image credits: Newhomeprobs

Some readers needed more details

Online discussion about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

Online discussion about family dynamics and MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy complaints

Comment discussing real pregnancy concerns like dietary and alcohol restrictions amid MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints.

Comment section discussing family plans and pregnancy complaints between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law after repeated issues.

Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy amid family and drinking issues.

Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints.

Most thought the MIL was being reasonable

Text conversation about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints about stairs.

Reddit conversation discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law telling daughter-in-law the world doesn’t revolve around pregnancy complaints.

Comment on a forum expressing frustration with MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law telling daughter-in-law pregnancy complaints shouldn’t control others.

Reddit comment discussing a MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

Comment discussing a MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user comments on entitlement related to pregnancy complaints.

Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after complaints in family context

MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after too many complaints during family vacation conflict.

Reddit comment explaining MIL tells DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

Comment from user discussing a MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy complaints and entitlement issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing MIL telling DIL that the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy complaints.

Some thought everyone could have been more forthcoming

Comment discussing MIL telling DIL about pregnancy complaints and expectations during a family visit.

Text discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after multiple complaints about lifestyle and activities.

Screenshot of online discussion about MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after complaints

Reddit discussion about MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints and family party adjustments.

Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn’t revolve around her pregnancy after repeated complaints.

Comment discussing MIL telling DIL the world doesn't revolve around her pregnancy after complaints about alcohol.

Comment discussing MIL and DIL conflict over pregnancy complaints and family expectations during pregnancy.

Others thought no one was actually a jerk

Comment discussing mother in law and daughter in law relationship during pregnancy complaints and support dynamics.

[YTA]

Reddit user discusses MIL and DIL conflict, focusing on pregnancy complaints and family relationship issues.

