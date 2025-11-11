Entitled MIL Can’t Believe Son ‘Chooses’ Wife And Baby Over Her: “Selfish And Possessive”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Thanksgiving is all about spending time surrounded by loved ones. It might be the only opportunity you have all year to visit your family and enjoy quality time playing board games with them, catching up on each other’s lives and eating your absolute favorite comfort foods.
But it’s not a requirement to be with your parents on that special day. Sometimes, life gets in the way, and it makes more sense to have a quaint celebration with your friends or partner. One mother, however, refused to accept the idea of her son staying with his wife over this holiday. Below, you’ll find the full story that a soon-to-be mom shared on Reddit, as well as some of the advice that invested readers left her.
This woman and her husband decided to have a small Thanksgiving at home this year, since she’s too pregnant to fly
Pregnant woman holding baby booties while partner's hand rests gently on her belly, representing family and future baby bond.
Thanksgiving week is the most chaotic and expensive time to travel in the United States
The week of Thanksgiving is the most popular time for travel in the United States. In 2024, over 71 million Americans traveled by car to reach their destinations for this holiday, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving is always the country’s busiest day of the year for air travel.
Nerd Wallet reports that last year, over 3.09 million travelers passed through American airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, making it a record-breaking day for air travel in the US. Because airports are so chaotic during this time, traveling home for the holiday can be an extremely stressful experience.
Travelers must brace themselves for intensely packed airports, long security lines, tense and stressed out airport employees and possible delays due to crowded runways and winter weather.
Not to mention the fact that the days leading up to Thanksgiving are some of the most expensive times to fly within the United States, so travelers will have to decide whether or not it’s worth it to spend hundreds on a quick weekend trip to their parents’ house. Even if you’re willing to travel on Thanksgiving Day, The Points Guy notes that the average journey will still cost a whopping $470.
Another important factor to consider in this situation is the author’s pregnancy. The Mayo Clinic recommends that women who are expecting stop traveling by plane once they reach 36 weeks. However, if the soon-to-be mother is experiencing any complications in her pregnancy, she might have to stop traveling even earlier.
In this case, it’s simply not an option for the author to join her husband and visit his family alongside him. Especially because only about 5% of babies are actually born on their due date. Meanwhile, over 90% show up within two weeks before or after their due date.
The majority of babies arrive slightly before or after their actual due date
Close-up of a mother holding her baby's feet gently, illustrating family bonds and relationships with MIL concerns.
The last thing this author should have to worry about in the days leading up to her child’s birth is whether or not her mother-in-law is upset with her. Unfortunately, it’s quite common for women to have overbearing mother-in-laws, but the good news is that Choosing Therapy has some tips for how to navigate these relationships.
First, they recommend setting healthy boundaries. This may not be easy, but it certainly helps when you don’t live in the same city as your partner’s parents.
It’s also a good idea to consider exactly where her behavior is stemming from. Is she jealous, insecure or narcissistic? Perhaps she just doesn’t know how to express her love in a healthy way. Putting yourself in her shoes might help you understand where she’s coming from.
If possible, it may be best to simply avoid her. Your partner can see her whenever he wants, but you don’t need to tag along every time. And you certainly don’t need to spend any one-on-one time with her.
Another suggestion Choosing Therapy has is abandoning the goal of meeting your mother-in-law’s expectations. You can’t change her opinion on you, but you can control how it affects you. As long as you and your partner have a healthy relationship, that’s all you need to focus on.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right call by setting boundaries with her husband’s mom? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring in-law drama right here.
Readers were appalled by the mother-in-law’s behavior, and many assured the author that she had done nothing wrong
Reddit conversation where a user supports a mother-in-law upset over son choosing wife and baby over her.
Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law's reaction to her son choosing wife and baby over her, highlighting possessiveness.
Reddit comments discussing a mother-in-law upset over son choosing wife and baby over her, calling it selfish and possessive.
Reddit comment discussion about a MIL being selfish and possessive over her son choosing wife and baby over her.
Reddit conversation about MIL being selfish and possessive over son choosing wife and baby as top priority.
Reddit comments discussing a MIL who struggles with son choosing wife and baby over her, highlighting selfish and possessive behavior.
Reddit conversation discussing a mother-in-law who struggles with son choosing wife and baby over her.
Reddit comment supporting husband as a good father standing up to selfish and possessive MIL in family conflict discussion.
Text post from an online forum where a user discusses son choosing wife and baby over possessive mother-in-law.
Text explaining a possessive mother-in-law struggling with her son choosing his wife and baby over her.
Mother-in-law feeling possessive and territorial over son, struggling to accept his wife and baby as priorities in family.
Comment discussing a mother-in-law being selfish and possessive as son chooses wife and baby over her.
Comment discussing a mother-in-law struggling to accept her son choosing his wife and baby over her.
Text excerpt about a selfish and possessive MIL struggling with son choosing wife and baby over her.
Screenshot of a heartfelt Reddit comment about pregnancy, family support, and challenges with a possessive mother-in-law.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining extended family versus immediate family in a discussion about MIL selfish and possessive behavior.
Advice on dealing with a selfish and possessive MIL who can't accept son choosing wife and baby over her.
Text discussing a possessive and selfish mother-in-law undermining parenting and family peace, highlighting son's choice.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitlement and possessiveness in a mother-in-law and son family conflict.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled MIL being selfish and possessive over her son choosing wife and baby.
Comment by Grandmapatty64 discussing family and marriage perspectives in relation to son choosing wife and baby over MIL.
Comment discussing MIL’s selfish and possessive behavior as son prioritizes wife and baby over her in family dynamics.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a son potentially resenting his family after missing the birth of his child.
Comment discussing a mother-in-law's selfish and possessive attitude as son prioritizes wife and baby over her.
ALT text: Text discussing a MIL's struggle with her son choosing his wife and baby over her, highlighting selfish and possessive behavior.
Reddit comment expressing frustration with a mother-in-law being selfish and possessive over son’s wife and baby choices.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled MIL being selfish and possessive about her son choosing a wife and baby.
Alt text: Reddit comment advising to set boundaries with selfish and possessive mother-in-law choosing son’s wife and baby.
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
