ADVERTISEMENT

You know what they say: Curiosity unalived the cat and traumatized the nosy mother-in-law. Well, maybe that’s not exactly how the saying goes, but hey, if the shoe fits…

Some people just can’t help themselves. They hear the thump of packages on the porch and suddenly think they’re the star of an unboxing channel. Doesn’t matter if their name isn’t on the box; they just have to know what’s inside.

That’s what one Redditor when through with her nosy mother-in-law. She had had enough of having her clearly labeled packages opened by her, so she ordered a giant adult toy for her to unbox.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some mothers-in-law take up yoga, others stretch their patience and the limits of federal law, all before their morning coffee

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman is sick of her mother-in-law opening her every package, so she orders a vibrator for her to find

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Tom & Jerry / Hanna-Barbera Productions (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman orders supplies often for her work, but her mother-in-law opens every package, despite having her name on them

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: PNW Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Fake_happyx3

The woman is sick of having her packages opened, orders a vibrating adult toy, which her mother-in-law also opens and leaves on the table

The OP (original poster) was working on a case and ordering supplies almost daily. Her nosy mother-in-law treated every delivery like a personal Christmas morning. Despite the fact that the packages were clearly labeled with the OP’s name, this lady would race to the front door like she was competing in the Package Olympics.

This wasn’t just innocent curiosity either. The mother-in-law was playing games. She’d open boxes meant for the OP, pretend it was a mistake, and act like she was just being helpful. But the OP knew the real goal was to bait her into an argument so she could clutch her pearls and claim to be the poor victim of an “ungrateful” daughter-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But instead of giving her the satisfaction, the OP channeled her inner prankster and turned the tables on her mother-in-law in the most buzz-worthy way possible – she ordered a large, loud, vibrating adult toy with overnight shipping. She even had her porch camera ready, like a nature documentary catching a rare predator in the wild.

Just as expected, the mother-in-law pounced the moment the package landed. She sprinted to the door, yanked the box inside, and vanished. Fifteen minutes later, the contents of the box were sitting in all its awkward, mechanical glory, right on the living room table. No comment, no accusations, not even a buzz. Just peaceful silence.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While the OP got stuck with the vibrating toy, she was pretty pleased with the result of her little petty revenge. But why do we enjoy getting even or teaching someone a lesson so much? Well, it turns out revenge isn’t just for movies; it’s wired into human psychology. When someone wrongs us, the brain’s reward system lights up at the thought of balancing the scales.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not always about malice; sometimes, it’s about restoring a sense of justice or control. So, a little petty revenge, like ordering a surprise adult toy for an unsuspecting package pirate, can feel oddly satisfying. Laughter and clever clapbacks can be healthier ways to cope than explosive confrontations. And hey, a little harmless mischief might just send the message louder than words.

Because opening someone else’s mail or packages is not only disrespectful, it’s actually illegal in many places. In the U.S., it’s considered a federal offense, with fines and potential jail time attached. Even if the package lands on your porch or in your mailbox, if your name’s not on it, your hands shouldn’t be either. And yes, even family members can cross the line.

It’s one thing to accidentally tear into the wrong Amazon box, but it’s another to consistently “mistake” someone else’s stuff as your own personal loot. Legalities aside, it’s a major breach of trust. But instead of playing into the drama, the OP responded with wit, not wrath. A cheeky act of resistance that said, loud and clear: Keep your hands off my stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? Was the poster right to take revenge on her nosy mother-in-law with a buzzing toy? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens had a field day with this story, some sharing their own amusing mother-in-law experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT