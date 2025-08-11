“[Am I The Jerk] For Not Moving On After My MIL Live Streamed Me Sleeping To My Relatives?”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s losing your privacy, and then there’s accidentally becoming a star in someone’s livestream while wearing less than the weather app recommends.

For some reason, certain mothers-in-law treat privacy like it’s an old wives’ tale, something they’ve heard of but aren’t entirely convinced is real. Doors get opened, private moments get shared, and before you know it, you’re wondering if you should start charging admission.

For one Redditor, her first few days in a new home came with unwanted live exposure when her mother-in-law live streamed her while she was sleeping in skimpy pajamas, in her own bedroom.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Privacy is a bit like Wi-Fi – once people know the password, they suddenly think they have unlimited access

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman can’t forgive her mother-in-law after she shares a video of her sleeping in her bedroom almost nude and says it’s no big deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mediaphotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman and her husband just moved into a new home and are hosting the mother-in-law, who is giving a virtual house tour to the family

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother-in-law enters the woman’s bedroom where she is sleeping in skimpy pajamas, live streaming her to the family

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fresh-Potential787

The woman is furious with her mother-in-law and her husband, who dismisses her feelings, saying she is just overreacting

The OP (original poster) and her husband had just moved into their new home, and her mother-in-law was staying over. Like many proud family members, she couldn’t resist giving a little virtual house tour to relatives. So far, everything was normal. But somewhere between the kitchen and the guest bathroom, the mother-n-law’s “tour” took a turn straight into the OP’s bedroom.

This lady cracked open the OP’s bedroom door and, without stepping inside, slid her phone in, all while the OP was sound asleep in her skimpy summer PJs. And it wasn’t just a quick peek either – the phone was live-streaming the scene to other family members, including an 11-year-old grandson, as if the OP was part of the home décor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When she woke up, the OP covered herself, and had her husband deal with the situation. Her mother-in-law did apologize, but later insisted that it wasn’t a big deal and the OP was overreacting. That “not such a big deal” line? Yeah, the OP has been stewing on it ever since. Because apologies that come with a side of “you’re overreacting” aren’t exactly healing balms.

It doesn’t help that she’s 8 months pregnant, still feeling the sting, and barely speaking to her mother-in-law. Her husband insists she’s “obsessed” with hating his mom, and the whole thing has put a massive dent in their marriage. And I get it, having an unsupportive partner isn’t just a minor inconvenience – it can make you feel very lonely.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

An unsupportive partner can make you feel like you’re playing tennis with a wall. Instead of stepping up to set boundaries or having your back, they hit you with the classics: just ignore it” or “don’t start drama,” leaving you to do all the emotional heavy lifting. Thanks for nothing, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, that attitude builds resentment, chips away at trust, and turns every little problem into a mountain. The pros recommend having a no-nonsense talk. Spell out what bugs you, say exactly how you want them to help, and lock arms, especially when family keeps dismissing your feelings like they’re optional.

Emotional invalidation is when someone brushes off your feelings, tells you you’re “overreacting,” or acts like your concerns are no big deal. Don’t be fooled, it’s not a harmless side comment. Over time, it can leave you doubting your own emotions and questioning if your boundaries even matter.

The brain doesn’t just forget that kind of dismissal, it stores it as a little mental Post-it note that says, “Your feelings aren’t important.” It’s not just frustrating – it can impact self-esteem, create resentment, and might even lead to anxiety or depression. And when it’s your own family doing the invalidating, it really stings because those are the folks you expect to have your back, not throw you under the bus.

What do you think of this story? Is the poster overreacting or was her mother-in-law totally out of line? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for not moving on after her mother-in-law invaded her privacy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT