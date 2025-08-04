Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Leaves Raw Chicken In Trunk For Hours, Husband Declares It Biohazard And Refuses Dinner
Roasted whole chicken in a metal pan on a kitchen counter highlighting raw chicken biohazard concerns.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Leaves Raw Chicken In Trunk For Hours, Husband Declares It Biohazard And Refuses Dinner

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

To eat or not to eat the chicken? That is the question. Every married couple argues every once in a while. Sometimes it’s about laundry mysteriously left in the washer, other times it’s the thermostat war of 2025, and sometimes they lock horns over a raw chicken that’s been on a scenic afternoon road trip in the trunk.

One Redditor refused to eat his wife’s chicken dinner after she forgot the raw bird in her car the entire afternoon, insisting it was fine and safe to eat.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Being married is romantic and fun, until the main course at dinner requires a coin toss with salmonella

    Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One man refuses to eat his wife’s chicken dinner after she forgets the raw bird in the trunk of her car for an entire afternoon

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    The wife goes to pick up groceries for a new dinner recipe, and goes for a walk with a friend after putting the ingredients in the fridge

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When she returns home, the woman discovers she forgot the raw chicken in the car the entire afternoon, but she insists it’s safe to eat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: JonnyW__

    After the man refuses to eat the chicken because Google says it’s not safe, the wife drives off to the store to buy a new one

    The OP’s (original poster) evening started out promising: his wife had a plan for a delicious one-pot chicken and orzo dinner. Groceries? Check. Afternoon walk with friends before dinner? Also check. Fresh chicken waiting patiently in the fridge? Well…almost.

    Hours after grocery pickup, the OP’s wife returned home, ready to channel her inner culinary queen, only to realize that the chicken never made it to the fridge. Instead, it had spent the entire day sunbathing in the car in a brisk 16 degrees Celsius (60° F). Not exactly a summer scorcher, but also not a walk-in freezer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This started the age-old domestic dilemma: to eat or not to eat the chicken? The OP did a quick Google search, like one does, convinced that car-aged chicken was basically a biohazard in a bag. His wife, however, insisted that it still “felt cold to the touch” and seemed perfectly fine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But, after some back and forth about the raw chicken, the OP refused to play poultry roulette. His wife, slightly exasperated, drove off to secure a replacement bird. So, was the OP right to refuse dinner, or did he waste a perfectly good chicken?

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When it comes to raw chicken, “better safe than sorry” isn’t just a saying. Because if you’ve ever had food poisoning, you know it’s really not fun. The pros say the key to preventing it is to keep your raw meats separate from the rest of your groceries – that includes meat, chicken and other poultry, seafood, and even eggs.

    Keep meat and other perishables refrigerated at or below 4°C (40°F) and never let it hang out in the “danger zone” (between 4°C and 60°C / 40°F and 140°F) for more than 2 hours. In other words: if your chicken spent more time in the car than you did at the gym, it’s safer to let it cross the road… to the garbage can.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what if your partner insists that sun-warmed chicken is still good to eat? Well, every relationship comes with disagreements, and most aren’t about major life decisions; they’re about little things that pile up. Couples often clash because of stress, money, different priorities, household chores, or simply wanting to feel heard.

    The key to resolving a conflict with your partner is healthy communication: pause before reacting, actually listen, and focus on solving the issue, not winning. Try not to throw blame at your partner, assume they have good intentions and are not out to get you, and most importantly, don’t sweat the small stuff.

    At the end of the day, every couple has their little fights, and yes, some argue over whether a sun-warmed chicken deserves a second chance at life.

    What do you think of this story? Are you on team “eat it” or “toss it”? Let us know in the comments below!

    Netizens side with the man, saying he is not the jerk for refusing to eat the chicken left in the car

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got salmonella from a relative's undercooked chicken when I was a kid. My family assumed it was just food poisoning until I ended up fainting while I was on the toilet one night. Turns out it was salmonella all along! ...and I was dangerously dehydrated at that point XD I don't remember all the details as it was while ago, but I remember the doctor in the ER was quite p!ssed off at my parents and kept asking why they didn't think it was a bit strange that I'd had d!arrhea and vomiting for over a week and why they hadn't brought me to a doctor sooner. I do remember that the stomach/abdominal pain was one of the worst pains I've ever felt in my life. Salmonella can be deadly and is NEVER worth risking, if you can help it XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From someone who is happy to eat pork on the pink side (I live in a country where it is safe to do so, ask several high calibre chefs), I wouldn't touch that chicken.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got salmonella from a relative's undercooked chicken when I was a kid. My family assumed it was just food poisoning until I ended up fainting while I was on the toilet one night. Turns out it was salmonella all along! ...and I was dangerously dehydrated at that point XD I don't remember all the details as it was while ago, but I remember the doctor in the ER was quite p!ssed off at my parents and kept asking why they didn't think it was a bit strange that I'd had d!arrhea and vomiting for over a week and why they hadn't brought me to a doctor sooner. I do remember that the stomach/abdominal pain was one of the worst pains I've ever felt in my life. Salmonella can be deadly and is NEVER worth risking, if you can help it XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From someone who is happy to eat pork on the pink side (I live in a country where it is safe to do so, ask several high calibre chefs), I wouldn't touch that chicken.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT