Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple In Shock After Religious MIL Kidnaps Their Son As Revenge For Eloping, She Ends Up Behind Bars
Woman with two young boys outdoors in winter clothing illustrating religious MIL kidnapping son as revenge story
Family, Relationships

Couple In Shock After Religious MIL Kidnaps Their Son As Revenge For Eloping, She Ends Up Behind Bars

2

26

2

ADVERTISEMENT

They say marriage is a union of two people, but anyone with strong-willed in-laws knows it can feel more like merging entire worlds. When beliefs and expectations don’t align, small issues can snowball into big drama, forcing couples to balance respect and loyalty.

One woman turned to an online community to share her story of a secret elopement, a shocking revelation, and a visit to her extremely Christian (and homophobic) mother-in-law that ended with a kidnapping attempt, two senior citizens in cuffs and a full-blown CPS intervention.  

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Mothers-in-law get a bad rap but, with their casual disregard for boundaries, sometimes they really do deserve it

    Woman in a black headscarf praying inside a church, reflecting on religious MIL kidnapping their son as revenge.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s ultra-Christian mother-in-law messed with her wedding planning so much that she and her wife canceled the whole ceremony and secretly eloped

    Couple shocked after religious mother-in-law kidnaps their son in revenge for eloping, leading to her arrest and jail time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background reading It’s been a year, and I think what’s happened warrants an update about religious MIL kidnapping their son.

    Text excerpt about couple marrying quickly without telling MIL, leading to conflict after religious MIL kidnaps their son in revenge.

    Couple's hands with wedding rings resting on a colorful floral bouquet symbolizing their bond and emotional shock.

    Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whenever her mother-in-law came round, the couple would hide their rings, which only made her judgement of them having a child out of wedlock more harsh

    Couple in shock after religious mother-in-law kidnaps their son as revenge, leading to her arrest and jail time.

    Text excerpt describing a couple shocked by a religious MIL kidnapping their son as revenge for eloping, leading to legal consequences.

    Mother with two sons sitting on a bench outdoors, symbolizing a couple in shock after religious MIL kidnaps their son.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After they accidentally forgot to take their rings off, the truth was revealed, and the couple agreed to visit the mother-in-law to smooth things over

    Couple in shock as religious MIL kidnaps their son in revenge for eloping, leading to her arrest and jail time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a family’s frantic reaction after their son is kidnapped by religious mother-in-law seeking revenge.

    Text excerpt describing police involvement after a religious MIL kidnaps couple’s son in a revenge case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police officers in uniform discussing a case involving a religious MIL kidnapping a son as revenge for eloping.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Soon after they arrived with their son in tow, the mother-in-law went “grocery shopping”, leaving them to make small talk with the father-in-law

    Text excerpt describing police arresting MIL and FIL after kidnapping their son in a religious family dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Religious MIL kidnaps son as revenge after eloping, causing shock and legal consequences, including court and CPS involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple in shock sitting on couch, distressed after religious MIL kidnaps their son in revenge, facing emotional turmoil at home.

    Image credits: gorynvd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the father-in-law said the mother-in-law was running late, the couple decided to reschedule and went looking for their son

    Text excerpt explaining consequences for religious MIL after kidnapping son as revenge for eloping, facing legal action.

    Text excerpt about a couple and their son attending therapy after a religious MIL kidnapped their son in revenge.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unbeknownst to them, though, the parents had colluded to kidnap their son, a botched attempt that ended with both of old folks in cuffs and family ties in pieces  

    The original poster (OP) thought wedding planning would be about flowers and seating charts, not dodging a homophobic, ultra-religious mother-in-law who treated their love story like a horror movie trailer. After threats, rumors, and enough drama to fuel a reality show marathon, the couple ditched the big ceremony idea.

    Weeks later, they quietly speed-ran matrimony at a courthouse, keeping their rings hidden like secret agents. Around her mother-in-law, they played it cool, maintaining fragile peace to stay close to the wife’s younger brothers. It wasn’t perfect, but it beat constant sermons.

    Then came the plot twist nobody ordered. A tense family meeting turned into a full-blown panic when their son and the younger brothers vanished mid-visit, while the father-in-law sat suspiciously calm on the couch. Police were called, sirens followed, and the truth landed harder than a season finale cliffhanger nobody saw coming.

    Authorities eventually found OP’s mother-in-law with the kids, triggering arrests and a court case. With therapy, support, and distance from the chaos, OP and her family focused on healing, and, for the first time in years, peace didn’t feel temporary; it finally felt real.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, thank goodness whatever OP’s insane mother-in-law was planning went off the rails. Who knows where the kids might have ended up considering her twisted ideas. Of course, the whole mess could probably have been avoided if OP and her wife had set firm boundaries early on.

    Hands in handcuffs behind the back, representing religious MIL kidnapping and ending up behind bars in a shocking couple case.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Setting boundaries with toxic parents-in-law isn’t about launching a family cold war; it’s about drawing a clear emotional “Do Not Cross” line before drama eats your peace. Experts suggest identifying your limits and communicating them clearly. Basically, without boundaries, you’ll get treated like a walkover. 

    Of course, boundaries rarely land without pushback, especially when family roles feel emotionally enmeshed. That’s why consistency matters – repeating your limits calmly, establishing consequences if they’re ignored, and always putting self-care first. Because they may be family, but that doesn’t mean they get a free ticket to your energy. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research by sociologist Karl Pillemar concluded that 1 in 4 Americans are estranged from their families. Relationship therapist Simone Bose says that the top reasons why adult children cut off their parents include toxic behavior, a lack of support, and failure to empathize. We’re looking at you, OP’s mother-in-law.

    The folks over at SimplyPsychology say that many estranged adult children wrestle with feelings of guilt after ending an unhealthy parent relationship. There’s also the fact that cultural beliefs often enable bad behavior. Bad behavior is one thing, but kidnapping? That takes the cake.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One way or another, OP’s mother-in-law was always going to be a thorn in his family’s side. Perhaps it’s for the best that the family ties have been cut; running around hiding wedding rings is no way to live, right? 

    What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s shoes? Do you think their kid growing up with one less grandma is going to be a problem, or the best outcome ever? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers expressed their relief that the original poster’s son wasn’t harmed and slammed the mother-in-law for going as far as she did

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online comments expressing shock and relief after a religious MIL kidnapped couple’s son in revenge.

    Screenshot of a forum conversation about a couple shocked after religious MIL kidnaps their son, MIL ends up behind bars.

    Commenters discuss a situation involving a religious mother-in-law kidnapping a son as revenge for eloping.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing disbelief at religious MIL kidnapping son as revenge for eloping, leading to legal consequences.

    Comment about personal experience with kidnapping trauma, highlighting emotional impact related to a son’s kidnapping by religious MIL.

    Text comment about a religious mother-in-law kidnapping a couple’s son as revenge for eloping, shocking the couple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing relief and concern after couple's son is kidnapped by religious MIL, who faces legal consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing shock and anger over a religious MIL kidnapping their son as revenge for eloping.

    Comment expressing wish for a happy life free from religious MIL’s bigotry after son’s kidnapping incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing curiosity about the phone and house contents after a religious MIL kidnapping incident.

    Comment expressing shock about a religious mother-in-law kidnapping their son in revenge for eloping.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple in shock after religious MIL kidnaps their son as revenge for eloping, MIL ends up behind bars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    26

    2

    26

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't deal with MIL again. Try and keep I touch with niece and nephew through wife's aunt if direct contact isn't possible. But push for the heaviest charges. Keep your own kid safe.

    3
    3points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hold on: Christian nut job MIL gets angry because two people got married? This only really makes any sense if MIL absolutely hates OP. Or OP and wife are both women? In which case, I assume OP's wife was the actual birth mother, or it doesn't make sense again. Maybe I missed the earlier post.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't deal with MIL again. Try and keep I touch with niece and nephew through wife's aunt if direct contact isn't possible. But push for the heaviest charges. Keep your own kid safe.

    3
    3points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hold on: Christian nut job MIL gets angry because two people got married? This only really makes any sense if MIL absolutely hates OP. Or OP and wife are both women? In which case, I assume OP's wife was the actual birth mother, or it doesn't make sense again. Maybe I missed the earlier post.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT