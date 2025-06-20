Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Family Sticks Together”: DIL Seeks Relationship With MIL, Gets Told To Get Lost
Young daughter-in-law looking upset and frustrated while interacting with mother-in-law indoors, family relationship tension concept.
Family, Relationships

“Family Sticks Together”: DIL Seeks Relationship With MIL, Gets Told To Get Lost

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Having your mom abandon you as a child and growing up in foster care can cause some pretty serious issues down the line. You might struggle to trust people, suffer from anxiety or depression, get caught up in unhealthy relationships, question your self-worth, and more. Research also shows that once a child ages out of the system, they have a one-in-four chance of experiencing homelessness within four years.

One woman was lucky enough to marry the love of her life after growing up in the system. Kat was hoping that this also meant she’d finally have the chance to have a loving mom. But her husband’s mother wants none of it. She refuses to let her daughter-in-law call her mom. Things reached breaking point recently when the MIL snapped and swore at Kat for trying to get too close. The mother-in-law has shared her side of the story…

RELATED:

    When a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law both have “mommy issues,” things can get complicated fast

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

    In this case, one wants the mom she never had, while the other doesn’t want a daughter who isn’t really hers

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SkloStudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Slow_throwaway_8233

    “Mothers be good to your daughters”: mommy issues explained

    “Daddy Issues” have been spoken about widely. Movies have been made. Books have been written. John Mayer even sang about them in Daughters. “Fathers, be good to your daughters. Daughters will love like you do,” he crooned. But Mayer also sent a warning to moms: “Girls become lovers who turn into mothers. So, mothers, be good to your daughters too.”

    While “Mommy Issues” seem to get less attention than their counterparts, it doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

    “Mommy issues refer to problems forming or maintaining healthy adult relationships, due to a person’s insecure or unhealthy relationship with their mother or another female figure in their childhood,” explains Medical News Today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And it would seem both the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in this story have their fair share of “mommy issues.”

    The one was abandoned as a child. The other abandoned her own mother as an adult. We can see how the two personalities might clash when the subject of “mom” comes up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The presence, comfort, and care a child receives from their primary caregivers during their formative years have a significant impact on their well-being and development,” notes the site.

    It has long been proven that mothers play a vital role in a child’s development. They are, after all, the ones who carry, birth, and breastfeed babies. So it’s understandable that infants generally develop their first attachments with their mothers. And in the case of the daughter-in-law, her mother “ran out on her,” leaving her to grow up in the foster care system.

    “Any disruption or change in this crucial dynamic between the mother and child can have a lasting impact on the child’s overall well-being and how they form relationships,” explains Medical News Today. “As such, having mommy issues can lead to a negative self-image, low levels of trust, and other issues.”

    “Mommy issues” are directly linked to attachment issues. When someone experiences an insecure, unhealthy, or chaotic relationship with their mother, they could develop an attachment disorder. And if they don’t seek help, it can affect how they form and maintain relationships with others.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I have been so clear.”The woman provided more info in the comments

    “Block her”: many netizens understood why the mother-in-law lost her cool

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some felt that the woman took it too far and should have been more gentle

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    8

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow the Yta's 🤣 so its perfectly fine for a grown woman to be so clingy and rude and honestly creepy to someone who does NOT need to be a mom figure to her?!?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tough situation. Seems like the DIL is desperate and overbearing and the MIL is pretty cold and obviously never liked the DIL in the first place. While I understand MIL's frustration, her outburst will likely net her results she might not like. He son now feels he must protect his wife from his mother, and will likely discourage any future contact between them. MIL shouldn't be surprised that she will likely be seeing much less of him in the future and be more on "the outside looking in" when it comes to their lives. If they have kids, she'll likely not see much of them either. But on the plus side, she won't have to deal with the DIL she clearly despises.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow the Yta's 🤣 so its perfectly fine for a grown woman to be so clingy and rude and honestly creepy to someone who does NOT need to be a mom figure to her?!?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tough situation. Seems like the DIL is desperate and overbearing and the MIL is pretty cold and obviously never liked the DIL in the first place. While I understand MIL's frustration, her outburst will likely net her results she might not like. He son now feels he must protect his wife from his mother, and will likely discourage any future contact between them. MIL shouldn't be surprised that she will likely be seeing much less of him in the future and be more on "the outside looking in" when it comes to their lives. If they have kids, she'll likely not see much of them either. But on the plus side, she won't have to deal with the DIL she clearly despises.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT