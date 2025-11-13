“Cue The Waterworks”: MIL Announces She’s Coming With Couple On Their Vacation, Gets Outplayed

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not unusual for families to go on vacation together. Of course, that doesn’t happen often, but people still choose to go on holiday with extended family members. In fact, according to the 2022 US Family Travel Survey, 46% of Americans take vacations with family members beyond just parents and in-laws.

These in-laws, however, invited themselves to a couple’s vacation. Even after being told a resounding “no,” the parents wouldn’t admit they’re not welcome. So, the couple had no other choice but to change their plans without telling the in-laws. And, as expected, mother-in-law drama followed their decision.

RELATED:

A couple planned the perfect vacation for themselves, but their in-laws also invited themselves

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

So, the couple had no other choice but to change the plan, this time without telling the in-laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Bride1234109

The couple decided to limit contact with their in-laws after the incident: “MIL and FIL have been placed on a complete info diet”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

The woman also posted an update directly from their vacation: “We’re on board and having a blast!”

Image credits: Bride1234109

Share icon