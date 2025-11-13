Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Cue The Waterworks”: MIL Announces She’s Coming With Couple On Their Vacation, Gets Outplayed
Woman covering her face in distress, showing emotional waterworks linked to MIL coming on couple's vacation and being outplayed.
Family, Relationships

“Cue The Waterworks”: MIL Announces She’s Coming With Couple On Their Vacation, Gets Outplayed

It’s not unusual for families to go on vacation together. Of course, that doesn’t happen often, but people still choose to go on holiday with extended family members. In fact, according to the 2022 US Family Travel Survey, 46% of Americans take vacations with family members beyond just parents and in-laws.

These in-laws, however, invited themselves to a couple’s vacation. Even after being told a resounding “no,” the parents wouldn’t admit they’re not welcome. So, the couple had no other choice but to change their plans without telling the in-laws. And, as expected, mother-in-law drama followed their decision.

RELATED:

    A couple planned the perfect vacation for themselves, but their in-laws also invited themselves

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, the couple had no other choice but to change the plan, this time without telling the in-laws

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Bride1234109

    The couple decided to limit contact with their in-laws after the incident: “MIL and FIL have been placed on a complete info diet”

    The woman also posted an update directly from their vacation: “We’re on board and having a blast!”

    Image credits: Bride1234109

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Mantas Kačerauskas

