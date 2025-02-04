“I Can’t Live Like This Anymore”: MIL From Hell Drives Woman Out Of Her Own Apartment

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents moving in with their adult children isn’t strange when they’re getting older. In fact, around 30% of seniors move back in with their children. However, when the children have just recently moved out themselves and haven’t even begun their married lives, it’s a bit stranger.

One MIL moved in with her son and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, but the young woman wasn’t very on board with the idea. As it was technically her apartment, she gradually felt more and more frustrated with the intruder MIL. It got so bad that she started considering moving out and leaving her fiancé for good.

More info: Reddit

An MIL made a woman’s life a nightmare after moving in with her son and overstaying her welcome

Because it was her apartment, the young woman wondered whether she should just move out

The woman couldn’t just up and move out because her name was on the lease

People in the comments believed the fiancé should put his GF first, not his mother

