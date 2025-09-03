Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Dumb As Rocks”: Woman Puts MIL On Blast For Trying To Purposely Trigger Her Allergies
Woman looking annoyed while holding a fork with salad, illustrating a story about allergies and family conflict.
Family, Relationships

“Dumb As Rocks”: Woman Puts MIL On Blast For Trying To Purposely Trigger Her Allergies

Miguel Ordoñez
BoredPanda staff
29

You may not be able to choose your blood relatives, but you can definitely opt out of the family you’ve married into. If your in-laws don’t respect you or treat you like an outsider, it may be in your best interest to sever ties with them. 

This is a predicament a woman found herself in when her mother-in-law constantly disregarded her gluten allergy. To make matters worse, her husband sided against her and gaslighted her instead. 

After going through therapy, the woman is now thinking about a “separation” from all the toxicity.

    Having toxic in-laws and an unsupportive husband can be quite the predicament

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    This was a problem for a woman who claims her mother-in-law seemingly tried to trigger her food allergy on purpose

    Image credits: idea24rich / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She shared one instance when the MIL appeared to deceive her during a family dinner

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Fortunately, her sister-in-law was on her side

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But also quite unfortunately, her husband isn’t

    Image credits: LadyMortuary666

    Unsupportive partners can literally be detrimental to a person’s health

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / freepik (not the actual photo)

    It’s one thing to feel distressed about having an unsupportive partner. People generally dismiss it as something they just have to deal with, along with the hope that things change for the better. 

    What isn’t talked about enough are the health ramifications, which range from elevated stress levels to more severe issues. 

    A 2024 study revealed that people experiencing a lack of spousal support tend to have more cortisol in their system. According to one of the researchers, Professor Richard Mattison, it is common among people who feel less understood, validated, and cared for by a partner. 

    But in worse scenarios, people who experience a lack of support from their partner are also at greater risk for coronary heart disease. According to a 2022 study, these individuals are also predisposed to depression, anxiety, and PTSD. 

    “Isolation and loneliness confer an approximately 30 to 60% increased risk for incident coronary heart disease and poor prognosis,” an excerpt of the study reads. 

    When your spouse is on your side through a conflict with your in-laws, establishing boundaries can be less of a headache. It would be easier for you to bring up the issue with them as you navigate through the problem together. 

    However, the author’s biggest pain point is her toxic mother-in-law and gaslighting husband. According to licensed therapist K’Hara McKinney, a lack of respect is one of the key indicators that the marriage may be over. 

    “If we feel disregard of boundaries, intentional harm or injury of a boundary or person, or a person encroaches on deal-breaking behavior, it may be time to get a divorce,” McKinney told Brides

    Instead of potentially compromising her health, the author may be better off getting in touch with a lawyer to help her move the proceedings along.

    The author provided more information by addressing reader comments

    Most commenters sided with her, with some calling her out for tolerating such behavior

    Others shared similar stories

    A few doubled down on the callouts, criticizing her for choosing to stay in the marriage

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    I decided to look at the post on reddit to see if there's an update. Well, she has a huge husband problem too, a HUGE misogynistic problem.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited)

    I only ever encounter this on reddit/BP, is it really a thing that people believe allergies are not real??? That being said, why would she put up with this for so long? If my MILs cooking made me sick just once because of this I'd be bringing my own food.

