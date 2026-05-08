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The most powerful thing in the world is a parent’s love for their child, but a big problem is that some folks take this idea way too far. That’s why when these kids grow up, their spouses often have to compete with their obsessive parents for their affection.

This is what a woman faced through her marriage because of her husband’s controlling and manipulative mother. Even though she knew of the woman’s crazy behavior, she was shocked when her mother-in-law broke into her home, demanding to spend Valentine’s Day with her son.

More info: Reddit

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When a parent is too obsessed with their adult kid, it can end up causing problems in their marriage and other relationships

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The poster shared that she and her husband were planning to go to Vegas for Valentine’s, but her manipulative mother-in-law randomly came over and tried to get into their home

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Since the woman was home alone, she didn’t want to let her mother-in-law into the house, which angered the other woman, who made it seem like her son was being held hostage

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When the older woman learned that the couple was going to Vegas for Valentine’s Day, she got mad and tried to call the police on her daughter-in-law

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The woman eventually had to call her husband to speak to his mom, and that silenced her horrible behavior, so the couple was later able to go on their trip together

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Unfortunately, when the couple returned from Vegas, they realized that his mom had broken into their home and rifled through the poster’s stuff

The woman explained that over the eleven years of her marriage, she had always had to compete with her mother-in-law for her husband’s affection. That’s because the older lady was obsessed with her son and kept manipulating him with tears and drama to always take her side in each situation.

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Anyone who has to deal with a toxic in-law knows that it can be tough to handle their sly tactics and that it can slowly begin affecting your mental health. What most folks don’t realize is that taking some distance from these manipulative relatives once in a while can slowly improve the relationship and protect your peace.

That’s probably why the OP and her husband had decided to go to Vegas for Valentine’s Day, so that they could just be together without any outside interference. Unfortunately, just before they could do that, the older woman showed up at their doorstep one day and demanded to see her son as she wanted to spend Valentine’s with him.

In situations like this, folks might struggle to know how to handle overbearing relatives, but family experts say the best approach is to have an open, honest conversation with them about their behavior. This might be tough to do at first, but it’s a good way to figure out their perspective and to help them understand yours.

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Since the woman’s mother-in-law was almost banging down her door, the poster eventually had to open it and talk to her, even though she didn’t want to. She was shocked when the older woman randomly called the police on her after she found out the couple was planning a Valentine’s trip to Vegas.

After struggling to deal with the unpleasant interaction, the OP finally called her husband up and told him exactly what had happened. He then spoke to his mom and tried his best to set a boundary with her, but she was extremely angry. She even tried to manipulate him by saying that her daughter-in-law had invited her to join them.

When tensions with in-laws soar and it becomes very difficult to handle, professionals explain that it’s important to involve your spouse so they can handle the conflict. They might be able to speak to their parents in a more open and non-judgemental way, so this can ease the process of boundary-setting.

Unfortunately, even though the man tried to stop his mom from interfering in his life, she ended up sneaking into their house and rifling through his wife’s things. That’s when the couple realized the true extent of her obsession and tried to hold her accountable for her horrible actions.

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What do you think would be the best way for people to deal with toxic relatives like this? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

Folks urged the poster to get cameras installed in her home, and to make her husband deal with his pesky mom

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