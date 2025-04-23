ADVERTISEMENT

A reason. A season. A lifetime… It is said that we fall in love three times in our life. And each of those times is very different. The 'Three Love Theory' states that the average person usually experiences three types of romantic love: lust, passion, and commitment. It’s also said that we have to kiss a few frogs before we finally find our prince or princess. If you’re lucky enough to have experienced true love, you’ll probably know how life-changing it can be.

If you love all things love, you might want to check out an online community called r/lovememes. As the name suggests it’s filled with memes about love and is “a celebration of love, in all its incarnations.” Over 109,000 people have joined the page, for their daily dose of mushy, romantic, funny and relatable relationship content. Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites, for you to scroll through while you reminisce about *that person. Some of these posts might melt even the iciest of hearts.

#1

True Love

Twitter post by Madison Parker about her boyfriend’s supportive question after her research presentation. Included in love memes.

Naughty_Neve19 , madison_parker2 Report

    #2

    Destined For Day One

    Two children showing peace signs in coordinated outfits; a funny meme all about love.

    5herrisprinkle , manlikesaiya Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awesome! I have the same birthdate, only 50 years earlier.

    #3

    The World Needs More Love Like This

    A tweet about love and admiration for a spouse, highlighting a touching moment in daily life.

    NiecielSpark Report

    If you fit the mold of what relationship experts believe is the average person’s life journey, then you’ll probably experience three types of love in your lifetime. The first two are meant to prepare you for the real, big, lasting love. But you might believe you’ve found “the one” each time around.

    According to the “Three Love Theory,” your first love comes disguised as a fairytale love. The one that you believe will last a lifetime. But experts say it is in fact, an “idealistic” love. “This love is usually more surface level, with more importance placed on how the relationship might look to others,” writes Roxy Nafousi on the Poosh site. “While it certainly feels like true love at the time, it’s not usually the deep, raw love that you’ll experience later on.”
    #4

    Always. Find Yourself A Gold

    Love meme: A playful comparison between two drunk experiences, highlighting words of criticism versus words of affection.

    LeahLaughsLoud Report

    #5

    Not Dumb, It Is Just Love

    Text post about a boyfriend's thoughtful reason for taking the bus, highlighting love and realization.

    rrubyFloweers , tiffany_tran7 Report

    #6

    Men R So Nonchalant

    A Twitter meme about love, highlighting differences in communication between partners, with a humorous take.

    Lissandrea Report

    You might have heard of Mark Manson. He’s the author that loves using the “F-word” in the titles of his best-selling books. He explains that the “Three Love Theory” was the work of anthropologist Mary Fisher. Fisher studied the cognitive and neurobiological processes that happen when we are attracted to someone or fall in love. 

    Manson says our first love is based on lust. "It’s instantaneous and based on pretty straightforward physical and behavioral components of attraction," he writes on his blog. "Lust can also leave just as quickly as it came. It’s transitory and shifts constantly within a person. It has no attachment or favoritism."
    #7

    Me

    Penguin meme about love showing frustration when a boyfriend offers solutions but complaining feels better.

    Vereliss Report

    #8

    Boys Need Love Too

    Text meme highlighting love and affection, suggesting ways to comfort a partner.

    RosalieWanders Report

    #9

    LOL Ctto

    Tweet about love humorously describing finding boyfriend pouting at Walmart.

    lazarethwade , alymcclung Report

    Of course, when this love ends, it can feel like your whole world is crashing down and ending with it. In time, you will recover. But as they say, we never forget our first love. We are meant to learn something from each of our relationships. And the lesson from this one, according to the experts, is that falling in love feels amazing but nothing lasts forever. And that often, Hollywood romcoms lie.

    #10

    Opps

    Text exchange meme about love with a humorous message from a husband mistaking his wife for a girlfriend.

    VioletVortexbabe Report

    #11

    Just You

    Blurry group photo with one clear person, illustrating a love meme about how men in love perceive the world.

    BlossomTwinkle_ Report

    #12

    I Can Agree

    Couple lying on bed, embracing, with text about effort and daily choice in love.

    anon Report

    The second love is the one that sweeps you off your feet and into a whirlwind of intensity. We might think we’ve found our soulmate. We see ourselves reflected right back from them. This is the crazy love. The mad love. The passionate love. At times, the bad love…

    “As we fall into this intense love story, the relationship becomes a mirror into our soul: we see all our insecurities, our needs, and our desires staring back at us. In this relationship, we may experience jealousy, fear, and self-doubt that we’ve never felt before. The relationship comes with massive highs and dramatic lows," says Nafousi.

    #13

    Effort Matter Most

    Text meme about cooking dinner for a girlfriend, showcasing funny love moments.

    tangledintripwires Report

    #14

    Knight lifting a bride in a field, symbolizing love and unexpected gestures.

    Celestial_Wish Report

    #15

    If That Isn't True Love I Don't Know What Is

    Tweet about love memes, highlighting unfollowing meme pages for fresh memes from a spouse.

    Time_Nobody_2516 , Linda_Mtoba Report

    Manson explains that passion has the power to override a person’s logical functioning. It can trick us into making sweeping statements, promises and commitments that we later realize we didn't mean.

    "Think newlyweds and honeymoons. Think romantic getaways. Think Romeo and Juliet," he writes. "Passion is created by having a high degree of emotional chemistry as well as cultivating a sense of 'newness' or spontaneity within the relationship. Hence, old married couples who plan romantic getaways to rekindle the passion in their relationship."
    #16

    Two Types Of People

    Two funny love memes featuring a couple with Starbucks drinks: one with a red hat, the other with foil in hair.

    convulsionpioneer Report

    #17

    Every God Damn Time!

    Cute mouse with big eyes capturing love memes sentiment.

    Spiritual-Command241 Report

    #18

    Yeah Its True

    A tweet about love, mentioning falling for someone's personality and how everything becomes beautiful.

    LyraWindemere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Manson says these relationships can fizzle out as fast as they started. "Passion’s death is wrought by a lack of shared experience and lack of newness," wrote the author. "Once a couple hits the point after 6-12 months together where the 'newness' of the other person starts to wear off, a serious test of their compatibility will arise."

    Some couples are able to keep the fire burning. But those who can't, will likely break up. And that's when things get real... This love is the one that shakes us to our core, cracks us open, and changes us, warns Nafousi. "The one that can leave us feeling guarded, distrusting, and hurt," she adds.

    The life coach says that while the heartbreak from this relationship can be debilitating, it propels us forward, forcing us to grow and change. It is through this love and heartbreak that we discover our inner strength and eventually learn what we do want from love, and what we really don’t.

    #19

    True

    Animated couple showing love memes; young and old versions with captions about finding the right one.

    LilyMorn Report

    #20

    True Love Is Real Love

    Comic contrasting "movie love" with romantic "true love" humor.

    SnowFluffer Report

    #21

    Well Said

    Text meme about love, expressing desire for intimacy and connection over physical aspects.

    HoneySmallFry Report

    #22

    Does This Still Work?

    Stick figures and a Pokéball in a humorous love meme about choosing a girlfriend.

    Doll-SexGoddess Report

    #23

    A Real Relationship Goal Indeed!

    Tweet about love and relationship goals from "come over" to "come home".

    Dientooltaida1 Report

    #24

    Instant Green Flags

    Tweet meme about love: a woman describes her date sending a funny video showing his dog wishing him luck.

    spicybutshyxx , puckandprosecco Report

    #25

    She Found Herself A Real One…

    Lizard meme about love: male lizard holding another under a glass pane, with humorous text about gender roles.

    Crystalskyye Report

    #26

    As Simple As That! -- You Matter More :)

    Text message meme about love showing prioritization over plans to spend time together.

    RubyRustyer Report

    #27

    Thought This Was Cute

    Text meme about love, featuring a husband helping his wife in Stardew Valley and feeling genuine happiness.

    CeciliaCarrollese Report

    #28

    Is This True?

    Couple sharing a tender moment, with man resting on woman's shoulder, expressing love and comfort in a meme.

    No-itsRk02 Report

    #29

    From Strangers To Spouses

    A funny love meme about a woman yelling at a man for not asking her number; they're now married.

    Khelouch Report

    #30

    It's So Easy I Promise!

    Text message meme about love, expressing appreciation with humor over a cheese stick and marriage proposal.

    ThrowRa_Cge2 Report

    #31

    There Is No Breaking Up!

    Text conversation meme about love, humorously discussing no breakups and taking a nap in the relationship.

    BeautifulRing8464 Report

    #32

    Love Knows No Limits

    Cute lizard meme with hearts and flowers, capturing the theme of love and happiness for your significant other.

    coltonsantizoa616 Report

    #33

    True 💯

    Two people in Spider-Man costumes with a meme text about genuine love and relationships.

    DahliaBlushiePetal Report

    #34

    The Eternal Dilemma

    Cartoon love meme with a person sweating, choosing between talking all night or letting their partner sleep.

    SilkenVale Report

    #35

    So Real ;)

    Couple wrapped in blankets laughing together with caption about love and romance.

    Middle_Marsupial7793 Report

    #36

    One Day 🥺

    Text meme about love, coffee, and pancakes for a Sunday morning together.

    DriftVibe Report

    #37

    Love Is A Choice, Not A Fleeting Feeling

    Text exchange expressing deep love and affection for a significant other.

    Baby_Hot009 Report

    #38

    Top Tier

    Epic love meme showing a monster battle: "tall boy" vs "boy with six pack," interrupted by "boy who can cook" wielding a bat.

    KiraBurst Report

    #39

    But Still He Love's Me..😂

    Love meme showing girlfriend's cute photos of boyfriend vs. his funny photos of her in a gallery.

    SafeFantastic8677 Report

    #40

    He Did It

    Couple smiling; woman shows engagement ring. Caption: "Wife remarries husband after memory loss." Meme about love.

    Cuty_babylove003 Report

    #41

    Treat Your Man Like A Royalty Too

    Text meme about love suggesting men deserve appreciation and care in relationships.

    QUEENADVANTAGE2009 Report

    #42

    Anything For My Love

    Woman expressing frustration to knight about food order in funny love meme.

    DaisyCleanx Report

    #43

    “My Girl” Hitting Different

    Animated cat blushing with hands clasped, feeling loved.

    Castlegrape Report

    #44

    Truly Great Feeling

    Two cartoon characters snuggle, reflecting love and companionship, with a comforting quote about sharing feelings openly.

    TussiXk Report

    #45

    True Love

    Couple sharing love story; images of them together over the years displaying affection and happiness.

    Sassy_Sunshin3 Report

    #46

    So Sad

    Cartoon bear feeling sad while receiving heart emojis on a laptop, illustrating a love meme sentiment.

    MarcellaCrazy Report

    #47

    All Of This Energy Is The End Goal! 🥹😍🥰

    A love meme expressing desire for kids to see parental affection in family.

    Sockit_Toetum_BB Report

    #48

    Building Home, Not Just House

    Text meme about creating a loving and valued home for a husband, shared by a user on social media.

    pastelpsychoward Report

    #49

    Never Felt So Alone LOL

    Character lying awake in bed, captioned with a relatable love meme about missing someone.

    Rough-Yam-8682 Report

    #50

    Why Pick Only One? 💕

    Cat meme about love, pressing buttons labeled "Kissing you" or "Cuddling with you," surrounded by pink hearts.

    Healthy-Session1075 Report

    #51

    When He Trusts You With His Soft Side 😍

    Two cartoon bunnies cuddling in a forest, illustrating love and emotional connection.

    Fancy-Cookies Report

    #52

    If The Effort Is Mutual, Love Can Last A Lifetime

    Illustration of love memes: a woman and man watering each other's head plants, symbolizing mutual care in a relationship.

    GlamRainXx Report

    #53

    Understanding & Respect

    Humorous love meme about a girlfriend using basketball to keep her partner occupied.

    pastelpsychoward Report

    #54

    Loud. Reckless. Real Love."

    Text post expressing desires for passionate romance, emphasizing love beyond conventional norms.

    JulietteBliss Report

    #55

    Learning Together

    Text from a tweet about love, discussing the appeal of learning from a partner for deeper intimacy.

    tangledintripwires Report

    #56

    And Then U Get An Answer: “Sorry, Just Been Busy”

    Cartoon character expressing frustration in bed, waiting for a text reply. Love meme.

    ValidXee Report

    #57

    Too Easy

    Two blueberries in hand with text, "Look it's me and you." A love meme for significant others.

    GottaBKitten Report

    #58

    Wholesome Girlfriend

    Screenshot of a love meme discussing a girlfriend's clever way to show care by pretending to need a hug.

    CloudyHush Report

    #59

    This Happens To Me Too Much

    Grumpy kitten meme about waking up alone from a dream, capturing a humorous love moment.

    Shoe-Stir Report

    #60

    Love, Laughter, And Cozy Moments❤️😂

    Couple enjoying video games on a couch, illustrating a meme about love over parties.

    RoseBlossom226 Report

    #61

    Me When I Love

    Two simple cartoon characters express conflicting thoughts about love.

    sunkissedarling Report

    #62

    Can't Help It So Freshhhh

    Two hippos representing a love meme about finding panties after a shower.

    Imaginary_Way6995 Report

    #63

    Facts! LOL!! 😅😂✌️

    Bride and groom read love letters in a humorous love meme.

    Patient-Pick6533 Report

    #64

    Best Feeling Ever

    Animated bunny smiling with eyes closed, portraying contentment in a love-related meme.

    grace-rain Report

    #65

    True Love

    Text meme about love humorously describing how snoring is endearing when someone truly cares.

    junlaphat14 Report

    #66

    Husband Material

    Kermit surrounded by pink heart emojis, illustrating love memes for significant others.

    HoneyShadee Report

    #67

    There's Someone For Everyone

    Comic of a villain on a dating app, first getting zero matches, then happily finding one match, embodying love memes.

    LaylaAbigail Report

    #68

    We’re A Balance

    Cartoon couple hugging, text reads "She needs me and I need her," illustrating love memes for your significant other.

    damnfine315 Report

    #69

    Find Someone Who Sees Your Flaws But Still Thinks You Are Perfect

    Cartoon couple with body positivity message, illustrating a theme of love and support in relationships.

    GlamMryaXx Report

    #70

    Stop Worrying💕💕

    Funny love meme about wondering what a boyfriend is thinking while quiet.

    ChickieDoodless Report

    #71

    Accurate 😅

    Cartoon character humorously gives woman a back massage. Love memes.

    AdministrativePart96 Report

    #72

    Unconditional Love

    Comic strip showing sweet moments between a couple, including care and a hug, highlighting memes all about love.

    DuskMirth Report

    #73

    😭😭

    Cartoon characters with green eyes sharing a close moment; meme about love ignoring red flags.

    Greanded1a Report

    #74

    Am I The Only One Which Is Like This

    Cartoon character in bed texting and waiting for a reply, showcasing a love meme scenario.

    PeachyyPlum Report

    #75

    Show Your Love! Show Why You Became A Couple In The First Place

    Anime meme expressing love expectations and reality with humorous captions.

    TwinklleWhisk Report

    #76

    This Type Of Love 🥰

    Cat meme about love, reads "I already saw the meme but I pretend to laugh because I love you."

    tessabrookad3 Report

    #77

    Aww So Cute

    Dog and cat at a gate sharing a kiss; a perfect love meme.

    ValentinaBerries Report

    #78

    My Ultimate Happy Pill

    Cute love meme with cartoon brains recalling happy memory, surrounded by hearts.

    KamSparkles09 Report

    #79

    Accurate Af

    Two cartoon figures in love, with one remembering details and the other forgetful.

    JumpyTeaching4018 Report

    #80

    I Always End Up Crying

    Cute animal with big eyes in a love meme about hugs and forehead kisses.

    AuroraBerries Report

    #81

    Me 💯 %

    Tweet about love language through song lyrics, aiming for subtle messaging to a specific person.

    swizzledoodle Report

    #82

    Snuggling Heals

    Illustration of a small figure hugging a taller partner while lying in bed, illustrating a humorous love meme.

    AvaLovely25 Report

    #83

    I Am Baby

    A cute animated girl with big eyes humorously illustrates a love meme about calling her "baby" in a relationship.

    SiennaKeane Report

    #84

    All I Want

    Couple sharing a sweet moment on subway, showcasing love in a cozy setting.

    DianaClean Report

    #85

    Every Day

    Character with a tear and hearts wishing for love while watching someone play video games.

    Chihiro99 Report

    #86

    Love

    Cartoon couple with a weighted blanket moment, expressing love and support by cuddling together.

    reddit.com Report

    #87

    Over Time, I Will Choose This 💞

    Text meme about love with the phrase "Feel free to use kisses to shut me up anytime."

    GeorgiaNightfalll Report

    #88

    Lust vs. Love

    Comic contrasting lust vs love with a couple; one panel dressed up, the other in casual clothes.

    Crystal_Moonbeam Report

    #89

    Hahahahahaha Real Af

    Tweet humorously describes taking quick cute photos with your boyfriend, related to love memes.

    Competitive_Two6551 Report

    #90

    Thank Me Later 😅

    Humorous love meme about marriage; suggests testing patience by sitting in traffic for 2 hours with your partner.

    No-itsRk02 Report

    #91

    Text exchange with a love-themed math problem turning into a playful 'I love you' message.

    Fifi_is_cool Report

    #92

    Very Sweet

    Cat snuggled with person, illustrating a sweet love moment.

    unitfunx Report

    #93

    No Matter If You're A Guy, A Girl, Or Whoever We All Want Love

    Cartoon about love: two girls and two boys with captions on wanting love and acceptance.

    Vividcharmm Report

    #94

    Having A Busy Boyfriend

    Text meme about love, expressing pride in a hardworking boyfriend despite his busy schedule.

    _yuhmi_ Report

    #95

    Unexpectedly Wholesome

    Tweet referencing Lilo and Stitch humorously describes falling in love.

    JollyWhisperer Report

