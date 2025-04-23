ADVERTISEMENT

A reason. A season. A lifetime… It is said that we fall in love three times in our life. And each of those times is very different. The 'Three Love Theory' states that the average person usually experiences three types of romantic love: lust, passion, and commitment. It’s also said that we have to kiss a few frogs before we finally find our prince or princess. If you’re lucky enough to have experienced true love, you’ll probably know how life-changing it can be.

If you love all things love, you might want to check out an online community called r/lovememes. As the name suggests it’s filled with memes about love and is “a celebration of love, in all its incarnations.” Over 109,000 people have joined the page, for their daily dose of mushy, romantic, funny and relatable relationship content. Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites, for you to scroll through while you reminisce about *that person. Some of these posts might melt even the iciest of hearts.