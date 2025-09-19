Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“MIL Had To Ruin It”: Mom-To-Be Aghast That Toxic MIL Almost Poisoned Her At Her Baby Shower
Woman with allergy symptoms on couch, holding tissue and thermometer, showing distress over allergy-safe food sabotage.
Family, Relationships

“MIL Had To Ruin It”: Mom-To-Be Aghast That Toxic MIL Almost Poisoned Her At Her Baby Shower

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

You know those events that are supposed to be pure joy, like weddings, birthdays, or baby showers? Why on earth is there always that one relative who swoops in for the sole purpose of causing trouble? It’s almost like they have a sixth sense for ruining special occasions.

And in this story, that relative is none other than the Original Poster’s (OP) mother-in-law who decided her baby shower wasn’t complete without a bit of drama. What should have been a wholesome celebration for the glowing OP turned into an event that left her on edge for the rest of the day.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Family celebrations are wonderful, but often take a different turn when one relative decides the spotlight belongs to them

    Couple celebrating at a baby shower with allergy-safe food and pastel balloon decorations in a bright kitchen setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author, who has a severe gluten allergy, celebrated her baby shower, where her mother carefully arranged gluten-free food on a separate table

    Text story about allergic daughter-in-law upset after mother-in-law mixes gluten treats with allergy-safe food at baby shower.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a severe gluten allergy with family and friends fully aware, highlighting allergic DIL concerns.

    Image credits: kar109

    Cupcakes with gluten free label highlighting allergy-safe food at a baby shower amid sabotage concerns

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mother-in-law secretly placed her own lavender cookies on the gluten-free table without telling anyone

    Text excerpt about baby shower planning emphasizing allergy-safe gluten-free food to prevent cross contamination concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a person recounting MIL asking about cookies at a baby shower with allergy-safe food and gluten treats mixed.

    Text about gluten treat sabotage at allergy-safe baby shower causing distress for allergic DIL.

    Image credits: kar109

    Older woman gesturing angrily at distressed young woman in a tense moment highlighting allergic baby shower conflict.

    Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author then took a bite, only to be told it might contain gluten, forcing her to spit it out and worry about an allergic reaction

    Alt text: Woman anxious at baby shower after mother-in-law mixes gluten treats with allergy-safe food, causing stress and worry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman angrily reacting to mixed gluten treats at allergy-safe baby shower, highlighting allergic DIL’s distress.

    Image credits: kar109

    Though she didn’t get sick, the mother-in-law offered only a shrug and later hovered over the author and her husband, making intrusive comments during gift opening

    The day started off beautifully. The OP and her husband, excitedly awaiting their first child, gathered loved ones to celebrate. Her mother made sure everything was perfect including gluten-free food, since she’s had a severe allergy for some years now. With careful planning, her mother even set up a separate table to avoid cross-contamination.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it was time to eat, the OP fixed herself a plate from the table which her mom had set up due to her allergy. As she took a bite of a cookie, her mother-in-law came to her, asked if she was eating the cookies she had prepared, and casually admitted she couldn’t remember which table was for gluten-based snacks. Upon hearing this, the OP spat out the cookie she had just bitten into.

    Apparently, without telling anyone, her mother-in-law had slipped her homemade lavender cookies onto the gluten-free table. At the OP’s response, the mother-in-law gave a nonchalant “sorry”, followed by a shrug.

    Instead of blending into the background after her cookie stunt, her mother-in-law hovered like a storm cloud over the gift-opening session. Every single present was met with her commentary, making it hard for the OP to ignore her throughout the rest of the baby shower, and this left her feeling upset and on edge for the rest of the day.

    Woman in a purple sweater looking distressed while blowing her nose, representing allergic DIL on edge after sabotage at baby shower.

    Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    WebMD highlights that for pregnant women who have not been diagnosed with celiac disease, or are not managing their condition, ingesting gluten may lead to complications such as miscarriage, preterm labor, low birth weight, or restricted fetal growth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond Celiac further explain that occasional accidental gluten exposure for pregnant women with celiac disease who otherwise follow a strict gluten-free diet is unlikely to cause long-term harm. However, it can trigger temporary symptoms or immune responses that may affect maternal hydration and overall wellbeing, which are important for fetal health.

    Going by this, while that single cookie prepared by the OP’s mother-in-law might not cause permanent damage, it could still cause discomfort or stress, potentially impacting both her and her unborn child. However, this is why The Everymom emphasizes the importance of setting firm boundaries with a toxic mother-in-law, especially around family events and baby-related updates.

    A key strategy, though, is letting your partner handle communication. She explains that often, partners feel solely responsible for coordinating gatherings or sharing updates, but this isn’t required; rather, they should take a step back. By stepping back and allowing a partner to manage interactions, you can establish a healthy boundary while avoiding being cast as the “bad” person.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens agreed that this wasn’t a simple accident but a deliberate or careless act. They pointed out that the mother-in-law either didn’t care about the risk or intentionally tried to cause harm, which makes her untrustworthy around food in the future.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think this was intentional on the mother-in-law’s part, or could it have been a mistake? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens were fully convinced that the author’s mother-in-law’s indifference and lack of remorse was proof that her actions were deliberate

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing gluten allergy risks at a baby shower and MIL sabotaging allergy-safe food.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing allergy safety concerns after gluten treats were mixed with allergy-safe food.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the allergic DIL on edge after MIL mixes gluten treats with allergy-safe food.

    Comment discussing MIL sabotaging allergy-safe baby shower treats by mixing gluten, risking allergic reactions and trust issues.

    Text post discussing frustration over a MIL sabotaging a baby shower by mixing gluten treats with allergy-safe food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about gluten sabotage risking allergic daughter-in-law and unborn child’s safety after baby shower incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter sharing experience with severe allergies and advice on handling gluten contamination at allergy-safe events.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    9

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hone your reactions. Learn to spit them out *at* her. Queasy tummy? Only her car upholstery or bed or sofa are acceptable places to ride out your suffering and leakage.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If OP's hubs didn't give his mom a come-to-jesus talk, OP should have gone LC with hubs + NC with MIL. MIL was ok with *possibly* harming her grandchild? HELL to the NO!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Telling off a parent is ideal, but not always necessary. I know of a couple who were on the the verge of separation when the husband's horrible father interfered. The couple compromised: go to couples counselling, husband can visit his father by himself, his father is banned from their home.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL's reaction is WILD ! I mean, her reaction to potentially k!lling someone is "sorry" ??? I suggest distancing from her and if the baby has allergies to NEVER let them with MIL without supervision.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the OP's account: "what we’re doing is: not telling her when I’m in labor, giving the wrong hospital name so she doesn’t show up unannounced, and not allowing her to visit until 1 week minimum after we bring the baby home." and "we already have a security system and cameras surrounding inside and outside our home."

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hone your reactions. Learn to spit them out *at* her. Queasy tummy? Only her car upholstery or bed or sofa are acceptable places to ride out your suffering and leakage.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If OP's hubs didn't give his mom a come-to-jesus talk, OP should have gone LC with hubs + NC with MIL. MIL was ok with *possibly* harming her grandchild? HELL to the NO!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Telling off a parent is ideal, but not always necessary. I know of a couple who were on the the verge of separation when the husband's horrible father interfered. The couple compromised: go to couples counselling, husband can visit his father by himself, his father is banned from their home.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL's reaction is WILD ! I mean, her reaction to potentially k!lling someone is "sorry" ??? I suggest distancing from her and if the baby has allergies to NEVER let them with MIL without supervision.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the OP's account: "what we’re doing is: not telling her when I’m in labor, giving the wrong hospital name so she doesn’t show up unannounced, and not allowing her to visit until 1 week minimum after we bring the baby home." and "we already have a security system and cameras surrounding inside and outside our home."

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT