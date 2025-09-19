“MIL Had To Ruin It”: Mom-To-Be Aghast That Toxic MIL Almost Poisoned Her At Her Baby Shower
You know those events that are supposed to be pure joy, like weddings, birthdays, or baby showers? Why on earth is there always that one relative who swoops in for the sole purpose of causing trouble? It’s almost like they have a sixth sense for ruining special occasions.
And in this story, that relative is none other than the Original Poster’s (OP) mother-in-law who decided her baby shower wasn’t complete without a bit of drama. What should have been a wholesome celebration for the glowing OP turned into an event that left her on edge for the rest of the day.
Family celebrations are wonderful, but often take a different turn when one relative decides the spotlight belongs to them
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author, who has a severe gluten allergy, celebrated her baby shower, where her mother carefully arranged gluten-free food on a separate table
Image credits: kar109
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The mother-in-law secretly placed her own lavender cookies on the gluten-free table without telling anyone
Image credits: kar109
Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author then took a bite, only to be told it might contain gluten, forcing her to spit it out and worry about an allergic reaction
Image credits: kar109
Though she didn’t get sick, the mother-in-law offered only a shrug and later hovered over the author and her husband, making intrusive comments during gift opening
The day started off beautifully. The OP and her husband, excitedly awaiting their first child, gathered loved ones to celebrate. Her mother made sure everything was perfect including gluten-free food, since she’s had a severe allergy for some years now. With careful planning, her mother even set up a separate table to avoid cross-contamination.
When it was time to eat, the OP fixed herself a plate from the table which her mom had set up due to her allergy. As she took a bite of a cookie, her mother-in-law came to her, asked if she was eating the cookies she had prepared, and casually admitted she couldn’t remember which table was for gluten-based snacks. Upon hearing this, the OP spat out the cookie she had just bitten into.
Apparently, without telling anyone, her mother-in-law had slipped her homemade lavender cookies onto the gluten-free table. At the OP’s response, the mother-in-law gave a nonchalant “sorry”, followed by a shrug.
Instead of blending into the background after her cookie stunt, her mother-in-law hovered like a storm cloud over the gift-opening session. Every single present was met with her commentary, making it hard for the OP to ignore her throughout the rest of the baby shower, and this left her feeling upset and on edge for the rest of the day.
Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
WebMD highlights that for pregnant women who have not been diagnosed with celiac disease, or are not managing their condition, ingesting gluten may lead to complications such as miscarriage, preterm labor, low birth weight, or restricted fetal growth.
Beyond Celiac further explain that occasional accidental gluten exposure for pregnant women with celiac disease who otherwise follow a strict gluten-free diet is unlikely to cause long-term harm. However, it can trigger temporary symptoms or immune responses that may affect maternal hydration and overall wellbeing, which are important for fetal health.
Going by this, while that single cookie prepared by the OP’s mother-in-law might not cause permanent damage, it could still cause discomfort or stress, potentially impacting both her and her unborn child. However, this is why The Everymom emphasizes the importance of setting firm boundaries with a toxic mother-in-law, especially around family events and baby-related updates.
A key strategy, though, is letting your partner handle communication. She explains that often, partners feel solely responsible for coordinating gatherings or sharing updates, but this isn’t required; rather, they should take a step back. By stepping back and allowing a partner to manage interactions, you can establish a healthy boundary while avoiding being cast as the “bad” person.
Netizens agreed that this wasn’t a simple accident but a deliberate or careless act. They pointed out that the mother-in-law either didn’t care about the risk or intentionally tried to cause harm, which makes her untrustworthy around food in the future.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think this was intentional on the mother-in-law’s part, or could it have been a mistake? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens were fully convinced that the author’s mother-in-law’s indifference and lack of remorse was proof that her actions were deliberate
Hone your reactions. Learn to spit them out *at* her. Queasy tummy? Only her car upholstery or bed or sofa are acceptable places to ride out your suffering and leakage.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
If OP's hubs didn't give his mom a come-to-jesus talk, OP should have gone LC with hubs + NC with MIL. MIL was ok with *possibly* harming her grandchild? HELL to the NO!
Telling off a parent is ideal, but not always necessary. I know of a couple who were on the the verge of separation when the husband's horrible father interfered. The couple compromised: go to couples counselling, husband can visit his father by himself, his father is banned from their home.
MIL's reaction is WILD ! I mean, her reaction to potentially k!lling someone is "sorry" ??? I suggest distancing from her and if the baby has allergies to NEVER let them with MIL without supervision.
From the OP's account: "what we’re doing is: not telling her when I’m in labor, giving the wrong hospital name so she doesn’t show up unannounced, and not allowing her to visit until 1 week minimum after we bring the baby home." and "we already have a security system and cameras surrounding inside and outside our home."Load More Replies...
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► Www.EarnApp1.Com
