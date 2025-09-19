“MIL Had To Ruin It”: Mom-To-Be Aghast That Toxic MIL Almost Poisoned Her At Her Baby Shower

ADVERTISEMENT

You know those events that are supposed to be pure joy, like weddings, birthdays, or baby showers? Why on earth is there always that one relative who swoops in for the sole purpose of causing trouble? It’s almost like they have a sixth sense for ruining special occasions.

And in this story, that relative is none other than the Original Poster’s (OP) mother-in-law who decided her baby shower wasn’t complete without a bit of drama. What should have been a wholesome celebration for the glowing OP turned into an event that left her on edge for the rest of the day.

Family celebrations are wonderful, but often take a different turn when one relative decides the spotlight belongs to them

Couple celebrating at a baby shower with allergy-safe food and pastel balloon decorations in a bright kitchen setting.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author, who has a severe gluten allergy, celebrated her baby shower, where her mother carefully arranged gluten-free food on a separate table

Text story about allergic daughter-in-law upset after mother-in-law mixes gluten treats with allergy-safe food at baby shower.

Text excerpt describing a severe gluten allergy with family and friends fully aware, highlighting allergic DIL concerns.

Image credits: kar109

Cupcakes with gluten free label highlighting allergy-safe food at a baby shower amid sabotage concerns

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law secretly placed her own lavender cookies on the gluten-free table without telling anyone

Text excerpt about baby shower planning emphasizing allergy-safe gluten-free food to prevent cross contamination concerns.

Text excerpt showing a person recounting MIL asking about cookies at a baby shower with allergy-safe food and gluten treats mixed.

Text about gluten treat sabotage at allergy-safe baby shower causing distress for allergic DIL.

Image credits: kar109

Older woman gesturing angrily at distressed young woman in a tense moment highlighting allergic baby shower conflict.

Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author then took a bite, only to be told it might contain gluten, forcing her to spit it out and worry about an allergic reaction

Alt text: Woman anxious at baby shower after mother-in-law mixes gluten treats with allergy-safe food, causing stress and worry.

Woman angrily reacting to mixed gluten treats at allergy-safe baby shower, highlighting allergic DIL’s distress.

Image credits: kar109

Though she didn’t get sick, the mother-in-law offered only a shrug and later hovered over the author and her husband, making intrusive comments during gift opening

The day started off beautifully. The OP and her husband, excitedly awaiting their first child, gathered loved ones to celebrate. Her mother made sure everything was perfect including gluten-free food, since she’s had a severe allergy for some years now. With careful planning, her mother even set up a separate table to avoid cross-contamination.

When it was time to eat, the OP fixed herself a plate from the table which her mom had set up due to her allergy. As she took a bite of a cookie, her mother-in-law came to her, asked if she was eating the cookies she had prepared, and casually admitted she couldn’t remember which table was for gluten-based snacks. Upon hearing this, the OP spat out the cookie she had just bitten into.

Apparently, without telling anyone, her mother-in-law had slipped her homemade lavender cookies onto the gluten-free table. At the OP’s response, the mother-in-law gave a nonchalant “sorry”, followed by a shrug.

Instead of blending into the background after her cookie stunt, her mother-in-law hovered like a storm cloud over the gift-opening session. Every single present was met with her commentary, making it hard for the OP to ignore her throughout the rest of the baby shower, and this left her feeling upset and on edge for the rest of the day.

Woman in a purple sweater looking distressed while blowing her nose, representing allergic DIL on edge after sabotage at baby shower.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

WebMD highlights that for pregnant women who have not been diagnosed with celiac disease, or are not managing their condition, ingesting gluten may lead to complications such as miscarriage, preterm labor, low birth weight, or restricted fetal growth.

Beyond Celiac further explain that occasional accidental gluten exposure for pregnant women with celiac disease who otherwise follow a strict gluten-free diet is unlikely to cause long-term harm. However, it can trigger temporary symptoms or immune responses that may affect maternal hydration and overall wellbeing, which are important for fetal health.

Going by this, while that single cookie prepared by the OP’s mother-in-law might not cause permanent damage, it could still cause discomfort or stress, potentially impacting both her and her unborn child. However, this is why The Everymom emphasizes the importance of setting firm boundaries with a toxic mother-in-law, especially around family events and baby-related updates.

A key strategy, though, is letting your partner handle communication. She explains that often, partners feel solely responsible for coordinating gatherings or sharing updates, but this isn’t required; rather, they should take a step back. By stepping back and allowing a partner to manage interactions, you can establish a healthy boundary while avoiding being cast as the “bad” person.

Netizens agreed that this wasn’t a simple accident but a deliberate or careless act. They pointed out that the mother-in-law either didn’t care about the risk or intentionally tried to cause harm, which makes her untrustworthy around food in the future.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think this was intentional on the mother-in-law’s part, or could it have been a mistake? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens were fully convinced that the author’s mother-in-law’s indifference and lack of remorse was proof that her actions were deliberate

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing gluten allergy risks at a baby shower and MIL sabotaging allergy-safe food.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing allergy safety concerns after gluten treats were mixed with allergy-safe food.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the allergic DIL on edge after MIL mixes gluten treats with allergy-safe food.

Comment discussing MIL sabotaging allergy-safe baby shower treats by mixing gluten, risking allergic reactions and trust issues.

Text post discussing frustration over a MIL sabotaging a baby shower by mixing gluten treats with allergy-safe food.

Comment warning about gluten sabotage risking allergic daughter-in-law and unborn child’s safety after baby shower incident.

Commenter sharing experience with severe allergies and advice on handling gluten contamination at allergy-safe events.