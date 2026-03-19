Michael Movie Cast: Who Stars In The New Michael Jackson Biopic? And Where You’ve Seen Them

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Michael is an upcoming biographical drama exploring the extraordinary musical career of Michael Jackson.

The project was first announced in 2019 after Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King acquired the rights to make a film about the singer’s life. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is now just weeks from release, with early marketing already generating significant buzz.

Highlights The Michael Jackson biopic Michael nears release, with early footage earning praise.

Director Antoine Fuqua assembles a high-profile cast to bring Jackson’s story to the big screen.

Cast details suggest one major Jackson family member might not feature in the movie.

Given his global stardom and turbulent personal life, fans are eager to see who plays the King of Pop.

Here’s a complete guide to the cast and where you’ve seen them before.

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Who is playing Michael Jackson in the new movie?

Image credits: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

In January 2023, Antoine Fuqua was confirmed as director, with casting already underway. Later that month, Jaafar Jackson,Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, was cast as the King of Pop.

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Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother and a member of the Jackson 5.

He first gained recognition through appearances on the reality series Living with the Jacksons.

After launching his music career in 2019 with the single “Got Me Singing,” Jackson now makes his film debut in the biopic.

Image credits: Araya Diaz/Getty Images

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, the rising star discussed the challenges of embodying his uncle.

“Every move matters. Every detail matters. You can’t just go through a Michael Jackson move casually,” he said.

Child actor Juliano Krue Valdi will portray a young Michael Jackson. Valdi previously appeared in the procedural drama 9-1-1.

Which actors will appear as the Jackson family members in Michael?

Image credits: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

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Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo plays Michael’s father and former manager Joe Jackson. He is best known for playing Victor Strand in the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead.

Nia Long was cast as Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson. Viewers may recognize the actress as the fan-favorite Lisa Wilkes in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Joseph David-Jones, who portrayed Connor Hawke in The CW’s Arrow, was cast as Michael’s eldest brother, Jackie Jackson.

Image credits: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

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Jessica Sula, known for her role as Marcia in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, is playing the singer’s sister, La Toya Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jamal R. Henderson, Tre Horton, and Rhyan Hill will appear as the pop star’s other siblings, Jermaine, Marlon, and Tito Jackson, respectively.

There is no confirmation yet on whether the family’s youngest member, Janet Jackson, will appear in the film or who might portray her. According to reports, she allegedly slammed her brother’s depiction in the biopic after a private screening.

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Other actors confirmed to appear in Michael

Image credits: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Aside from the Jackson family, the film also features entertainment lawyer John Branca, who later became Michael’s manager. Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller portrays Branca in the movie.

Actress Laura Harrier was cast as Suzanne de Passe, a music and TV producer associated with Michael since his Jackson 5 days. MCU fans may recognize her as Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Image credits: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

Other cast members confirmed so far include:

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray

Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones

Kat Graham as Diana Ross

Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

Liv Symone as Gladys Knight

Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark

Derek Luke as Johnnie Cochran

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Michael is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026.