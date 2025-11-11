Who Is Metta Sandiford-Artest? Metta Sandiford-Artest is an American former professional basketball player known for his formidable defense and intense presence on the court. His career spanned seventeen seasons in the NBA, marked by both athletic prowess and a distinctive personality. He first garnered widespread attention during his championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010. That victory cemented his legacy as a key contributor, often remembered for his crucial three-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Full Name Metta Sandiford-Artest Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education La Salle Academy, St. John’s University Siblings Isaiah, Daniel Kids Sadi, Ron Artest III, Diamond, Geron, Newborn Son

Early Life and Education Growing up in the Queensbridge projects of Queens, New York, Metta Sandiford-Artest was influenced by a challenging environment, where basketball became a pathway. He has two younger brothers, Isaiah and Daniel, who also pursued basketball careers. He attended La Salle Academy for high school and later majored in mathematics at St. John’s University. During his college career, he led the Red Storm to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, showcasing his talent before entering the NBA.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Metta Sandiford-Artest has been married to Maya Sandiford Artest, having tied the knot in 2018. Previously, he was married to Kimsha Hatfield, with whom he had three children: Sadi, Ron Artest III, and Diamond. Sandiford-Artest also has a son, Geron, from a former high school relationship. More recently, he and Maya Sandiford Artest welcomed a baby boy in 2024, embracing fatherhood once again.

Career Highlights Metta Sandiford-Artest’s NBA career is defined by his tenacious defense and championship leadership, playing 17 seasons across multiple teams. He secured the 2010 NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. Beyond the court, he founded Artest Management Group in 2014, focused on empowering athletes in various business sectors including investments and brand collaborations. He also released a rap album titled My World in 2006. Sandiford-Artest also received the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship of the Year Award, recognizing his community involvement and advocacy for mental health awareness.