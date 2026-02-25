29YO Travels 7000km To Meet 23YO Woman He Met Online, Regrets It As Soon As Their Date Starts

ADVERTISEMENT

With 50 spin-offs of 90 Day Fiancé on constant repeat, most of us are now armchair experts in the red flags of cross-border love. We can spot a transactional relationship from a mile away, we know the difference between a genuine connection and a well-played visa application, and we scream at the TV when someone gets on a plane without having had a single, non-pixelated conversation.

But what happens to the poor, uninitiated souls who fail to complete the hundreds of hours of mandatory reality TV viewing before they book their flight? What becomes of the person who genuinely believes their four-month, five-hour-long video calls are a solid foundation for a real-life romance? One man recently skipped the homework, and his final exam was a live, untelevised, and deeply humiliating episode of his own.

More info: Reddit

A grand romantic gesture across continents can be a fairytale beginning or, in this case, a one-way ticket to humiliation

Young woman lying in bed taking a selfie on smartphone, representing online meeting and dating regrets story.

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After months of intense long-distance calls, a man flew 7,000 km to meet the woman who had begged him to visit

Man traveling with suitcase and phone, representing 29YO traveling 7000km to meet woman he met online.

Image credits: yakobchuk / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The moment he arrived, her passionate declarations turned to ice-cold indifference, a shift he felt immediately

Young woman looks disappointed on a date with man who traveled long distance to meet her after online connection.

Image credits: studiopeace / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The date was a disaster of cringe, with every attempt at intimacy shrugged off by her

Young man dressed in black sitting alone on a bench looking regretful after meeting a woman he met online.

Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After he paid for everything, she complained about the food and then physically pushed his face away when he tried to kiss her goodbye

Young woman lying on bed using phone, illustrating online meeting and regrets after traveling long distance for a date.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She left him standing alone on the street at dawn, feeling like the “biggest idiot of his life”

Alt text: Young man traveling long distance to meet online woman, facing regret and confusion on their first date.

Image credits: Maleficent_Fault5632

In a beautiful twist, after 24 hours of misery, he met a new woman, and the connection was natural and genuine

Our hopeless romantic OP flew 7,000 kilometers for a woman and got a cold serving of rejection. It began with a four-month intense digital romance with a Colombian woman he met online. Their connection was electric, full of five-hour calls and her jealous declarations of “I want you to be mine.” Finally, after she insisted for over a month, he booked a ticket to Medellín to find out if any of it was real.

The moment he arrived, the vibe shifted from “soulmate” to “stranger.” The date was a cringeworthy disaster of epic proportions. His attempt to hold her hand was a stiff rejection. His first attempt at a kiss was met with a cold “calm down.” She complained about the food, showed zero interest in him, and the evening culminated in the brutal, trip-defining moment when she physically pushed his face away.

She was whisked away in her Uber, leaving him alone on the street at dawn. He felt like the “biggest idiot of his life,” having spent a fortune on flights, Ubers, and a fancy dinner for a woman who didn’t even bother to say thank you. He was used, humiliated, and completely baffled by her behavior, a surreal and painful end to what he thought was a powerful connection.

But this story has a shocking and glorious twist ending. After 24 hours of wallowing in his humiliation, he took the internet’s advice, went out, and met a new woman. This new encounter was the polar opposite: a fun, natural, and intimate day filled with genuine interest and great conversation. His story of a disastrous trip had a surprising and very welcome lesson in the unpredictable and curious nature of life.

Couple sharing a close moment at an outdoor table during a date after meeting online and traveling long distance.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This story is so common that even the FBI tells you to watch out. They call it a “romance scam,” even if it didn’t end in a request for money. The pattern is usually an intense, online-only relationship, a “deep emotional connection” built over a short period, and a constant push for an in-person meeting. This grooming process is designed to create a powerful emotional investment from the victim, which is then exploited.

Her specific tactics align perfectly with what international investigators describe as common “Colombian dating scams.” Wymoo says that a key red flag is a woman who is overly eager for a man to visit, only to become distant and disinterested upon his arrival. While the motive is often financial, sometimes it is simply for the “experience” of a free, fancy dinner and drinks with no intention of a real connection.

The jarring shift from intense online affection to cold, real-life disinterest is the core of this kind of manipulation. The “love blasting” phase, where she was jealous and possessive, was designed to create the very emotional attachment that led him to book the flight. The moment she had what she wanted, her act was over. His confusion is a natural and intended result of this psychological whiplash.

This should be a lesson to everyone about the realities of modern dating. Forbes points out that only about 10% of online relationships lead to something serious. So, the odds were stacked against him all along. The man’s first mistake was investing so much into a connection that had never been tested in the real world. The second one was not watching enough reality TV in the first place.

Do you think this was a scam, or was there a small chance there might have been a future for these two? Share your delusions in the comments!

The internet declared his story a brutal but valuable lesson in the dangers of online-only romance

