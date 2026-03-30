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The world of gendered products has gone completely bananas. Once, it was just “his” and “hers” towels at a hotel, but today, the market is flooded with items that make no sense at all.

You can find baby bottles where the pink version costs nearly $20 more than the blue, and buy pink earplugs to “sleep pretty,” or blue ones for “extreme protection.”

They didn’t even spare macarons and divided them by gender — apparently, you should only eat dark blue ones if you’re a man.

Bored Panda has rounded up some of these and more ridiculous products marketed towards men and women that defy all common sense.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Sad Microcosm Of What Our Society Says Being A Girl vs. Being A Boy Means. With Three Girls To Raise, This Breaks My Heart

Side-by-side covers of Girls’ Life and Boys’ Life magazines showing examples of pointless gendering on products.

I'll fight like hell for my girls not to exist in this reality.

facebook.com Report

19points
POST
nicole-brookshaw avatar
zatrisha
zatrisha
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the boys get all the cool stuff and the girls only get beauty tips... No thanks.

2
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    #2

    The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans

    Inside view of two pairs of Levi's jeans with gendered labels highlighting pointless gendering examples on clothing.

    I‘ve just bought the „male“ model, which fits perfectly. Why do jeans manufacturers think that women don’t deserve large pockets?

    Suspicious_Salad_864 Report

    16points
    POST
    a-e-l avatar
    C B Jones
    C B Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WE. WANT. POCKETS. (I learnt to sew just so that I could hand-sew pockets on every single one of my dresses)

    1
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    If you think gendered razors and sparkly pink hammers are a modern joke, you’re not wrong, because it hasn’t always been like this.

    Way back before factories, YouTube ads, and mass marketing, people didn’t really sort everything into “for him” and “for her.” Most stuff, be it clothes or toys, was basically gender‑neutral.

    It wasn’t until the late 19th and early 20th centuries that things began to change. Once manufacturers and department stores started making a ton of products for the growing middle class, they needed ways to sell more stuff.

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    One easy trick was to divide customers into categories, and gender was the obvious first choice. That meant creating versions of products that were labeled for men or women, even if they were basically the same thing underneath.

    A classic example of this shift is how colors became gender signals.

    Today, pink is associated with girls and blue with boys because of some weird logic, but it’s mostly a 20th‑century invention. In the early 1900s, there was no consistent rule about which color belonged to which gender.
    #3

    The Women’s Bottles Have Childproof Caps, Whereas The Men’s Bottles Don’t

    Bottles of men’s and women’s daily multivitamins on a store shelf showing examples of pointless gendering.

    Cjrocks1524 Report

    14points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's difficult for men to open child proof caps?

    14
    14points
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    #4

    The Girls V. Boys Trophy Size For My Daughter's T-Ball Team

    Two gold baseball player trophies of different sizes on a table illustrating examples of pointless gendering.

    mandy22panda Report

    14points
    POST
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    In Victorian times, little boys actually used to wear dresses until they were around 6 or 7. After that, they’d switch to pants in a kind of coming-of-age tradition called “breeching.”

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    By the mid‑20th century, though, especially after World War II, the pink/blue code had solidified in Western culture, and companies heavily leaned into it for baby clothes, toys, and more.

    Post‑war consumer culture really accelerated this. As suburbs grew and families bought more products, marketers saw opportunities everywhere.

    Toys especially became a battleground — trucks and action figures were pushed at boys with “masculine” colors and themes, while dolls and craft kits in pastel sets were targeted at girls.
    #5

    These Are Exactly The Same

    Hand holding two protein bars labeled The Lady Bar and The Man Bar, highlighting pointless gendering on packaging.

    Only the packaging is different. Of course, men need to know about protein content, whereas women (or, should I say, ladies) only care about kilojoules.

    sourdoughroxy Report

    14points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, this one's a Woolworth's in Australia. I recognise both the yellow pricetags and the product. The stupid, stupid product. It's being advertised quite heavily here. Banners on buses, mostly. And yes, there is now a protein bar based off Violet Crumble, which is a chocolate coated honeycomb sweet. There's one for ChupaChup lollipops as well and god knows what else. Pure insanity.

    1
    1point
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    #6

    Yes, The Two Genders. Muscle Man And Skinny Queen

    Advertisements showing pointless gendering with separate fitness blends for men to firm up and women to slim down.

    cheekybronze Report

    14points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two different products for two different purposes.

    -1
    -1point
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    #7

    Women’s Pockets Can Fit Less Than Half Of A Switch Lite, Whereas Men’s Pockets Can Fit A Whole Switch

    Two people standing side by side with gendered handheld gaming consoles in their front pockets, highlighting pointless gendering.

    definitelynottori Report

    13points
    POST

    Coming back to the present, you’ll find at least one (if not more) gendered product in the aisles of your neighborhood grocery store.

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    Beauty products, tools, personal care items, and even snacks have gendered labels and packaging.

    Traditional ideas of femininity and masculinity are heavily used in advertising because marketing companies have figured out that it helps them sell more products and make more money.

    This kind of gendered labeling isn’t just silly or superficial; it has a real impact on our wallets, too.
    #8

    Women's Work Gloves Are More Expensive Than The Men's, Despite Being Identical In Every Way Except Being Smaller And Requiring Less Material

    General purpose work gloves labeled for women's medium and medium sizes, highlighting examples of pointless gendering.

    Gothlikeanadult Report

    13points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't they just sell S, M, L, XL, etc? My hands are so small l have to buy children's size!

    1
    1point
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    #9

    The Difference In Length For Baby Boy Short vs. Baby Girl Short Both Size 1

    Two pairs of toddler shorts, dark denim and light blue, highlighting pointless gendering examples in clothing.

    Random_robbo Report

    13points
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you buy baby pants by gender at all?

    2
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    #10

    Bibles

    Bibles with gendered covers labeled He Reads Truth and She Reads Truth highlighting pointless gendering.

    TheOutsiderOfficial Report

    13points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think that word means what they think it means.

    5
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    In the US, where women make about 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, it’s kind of maddening that we also end up paying more for stuff like clothes, toiletries, and even hygiene and health products.

    This is what experts call gender-based pricing, or the infamous “pink tax.” And no, it’s not a real tax.

    It’s just a sneaky extra charge slapped on things marketed to women, even when the product is basically the same as the men’s version.

    For example, shampoo, deodorant, and even pens — the pink version costs more for the same function and the same quality.

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    It’s kind of cute that companies think charging women more for the same stuff won’t burn a hole in their already nonexistent pockets.
    #11

    Apparently, Men Don’t Deserve Bright Colored Macaroons

    Boxes of macarons labeled for him and for her, highlighting examples of pointless gendering in packaging design.

    natstonyx Report

    13points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eww, no. This guy is taking the box on the right.

    6
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    #12

    I Can't Hear You, My Ears Are Too Pretty

    Pink and blue ear plugs labeled differently, illustrating examples of pointless gendering in product packaging.

    StovardBule Report

    13points
    POST
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Although it's silly branding (because they are ear plugs), I don't mind this too much as it is not labelled for either gender, rather just themed.

    2
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    #13

    Difference Between Marketing For Men And Women

    Magazines showing examples of pointless gendering with fitness and cooking themes on their covers.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which tells you what kind of man that women really like

    9
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    And it’s not just about consumer products. Services like haircuts, dry cleaning, or even car maintenance can come with a gendered price tag.

    An analysis in New York City found that women are being charged 7% more than men on average for a wide range of similar products.

    Though the study focused on New York specifically, the products encompassed more than 90 brands. Some are even global, such as H&M, Neutrogena, and Gillette, both in-store and online.
    #14

    The Two Genders, Lady And The

    White textured mugs with labeled gendered phrases Lady Boss and The Boss, examples of pointless gendering in products.

    kingsumm Report

    12points
    POST
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    #15

    Ah, Yes, The Two Genders, Little And Good

    Books titled 6 ways to keep the little in your girl and the good in your boy, showing examples of pointless gendering.

    BrainPhD Report

    12points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont think keeping any of your children little is a healthy approach to parenting. Let them grow in height and as a person! Let them dream big! Let them broaden their horizons! And Im saying this as a person who ist even particularly fond of children.

    1
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Didn’t Know This Product Could Be Gendered

    Green men's body sponge and pink body sponge with labels highlighting pointless gendering on bath products.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    scoobydoo256 avatar
    Ashley Harrold
    Ashley Harrold
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom would prefer the men's, it's her favorite color

    2
    2points
    reply

    A study also found that a lot of pricey products don’t actually work any better — women are often paying extra for fancy-sounding ingredients that barely make up 1% of the product.

    “These ingredients yield no significant benefit to the consumer, but legally enable a brand to advertise the use of that ingredient and the potential benefits it could confer,” the study states. “Examples include natural extracts and botanical ingredients, which are frequently used in women’s products.”

    It’s also one of the reasons why makeup is so expensive.

    So not only are women paying more for basic items, they’re doing it while earning less. Basically, a double punch to the wallet, all because someone decided your razors needed to be pink.

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    #17

    Men's vs. Women's Toilet At My New Work Office

    Two bathroom entrances labeled Bayan Wc and Bay Wc showing pointless gendering in restroom signs and design.

    There was an argument that a guy used the ladies' toilet and got yelled at, and it was noted that men aren't allowed to use it.

    P.S.: I'm the new supervisor/team leader (the management is the lady who made the no-men rule). It's a very small company with 10 people.

    MJB9000 Report

    11points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So how are men supposed to p00p?

    2
    2points
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    #18

    Same Multivitamin Product At Publix $1 Higher When Labeled For Women

    Two bottles of multivitamin gummies labeled separately for men and women, highlighting pointless gendering.

    Pukefalillo Report

    11points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to the label, women's version has one fewer grams of carbs. Woohoo!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #19

    Price Difference Between Boy And Girl

    Two sets of gendered baby bottles labeled boy and girl, highlighting examples of pointless gendering in product design.

    hellotardis79 Report

    11points
    POST
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is typical Amazon though. Shop in an actual shop instead.

    2
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    It’s not only women who get caught up in pointless gendering; men feel it too.

    Brands still build entire campaigns around ideas of toughness and strength to appeal to male buyers, even when the product itself isn’t any different.

    For example, companies label items like toothpaste or grooming products as “for men” with dark, rugged packaging and macho branding to signal that using them will make you more “alpha.”

    Researchers also found that when a brand is seen as “masculine” and suddenly introduces a version that feels feminine, some guys will avoid it. That’s because they don’t want anything that threatens their sense of masculinity.

    This phenomenon has been termed “gender contamination.”

    “Gender contamination occurs when one gender is using a brand as a symbol of their masculinity or femininity, and the incursion of the other gender into the brand threatens that,” says Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer Jill J. Avery.
    #20

    Just What I Needed, Gendered Dog Beer

    Cans of dog beer labeled Good Girl and Good Boy showcasing examples of pointless gendering on product packaging.

    flochicken Report

    11points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who needs something as dog beer in the first place?

    4
    4points
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    #21

    Garbage Can

    Two trash bins with pointless gendering icons showing male and female figures throwing trash outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like this is an attempt to be inclusive, coming off as gendering bins.

    2
    2points
    reply

    Amid all these gendered products, the ironic part is that we have forgotten that not all humans fit into just two clear boxes.

    Research shows that a growing number of people don’t want their identity decided for them by a label or a color code on a package.

    In a world where gender identity is increasingly understood as fluid, this kind of binary branding feels old‑fashioned. It is also a missed opportunity by marketing companies to include a much wider range of customers.

    But some brands are starting to get the memo and are actually ditching gendered categories entirely.

    Skincare labels like Non Gender Specific and Panacea sell unisex products based on what the skin actually needs.

    In fashion, names like Telfar, Collusion (backed by ASOS), and One DNA design clothes without gender labels, letting people pick what fits and feels right.
    #22

    Yes, We Surely Need Different Snacks

    Men's energy mix and women's vitality mix snack packages showing examples of pointless gendering in product labeling.

    weeef Report

    11points
    POST
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    #23

    Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs

    Basketballs on store shelf including a pink Spalding nba 4 her ball illustrating pointless gendering examples.

    Hell_Freeze Report

    11points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not just the colour - womens' balls are slightly smaller and lighter than mens' .

    0
    0points
    reply

    Honestly, the biggest weapon we have against all these ridiculous gendered products is awareness and talking about them. Once you start paying attention, you notice it everywhere.

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    Whether it’s body wash, deodorant, shampoo, or razors, more often than not, the “men’s” or unisex version costs less and works just as well. Sometimes it even works better.

    Another way to push back is to support brands that don’t play the pink‑tax game.

    Social media has become a huge platform for this conversation, too. People regularly share screenshots of price differences and tag brands to call attention to the pink tax. And public pressure often works.

    So, if you spot a silly gendered gimmick, don’t just scroll past it… take a screenshot, post it, tag the brand, and tell your friends and family.
    #24

    Ah, Yes, Men's Tea

    Yogi Tea boxes labeled Women’s Balance and Men’s Tea, illustrating examples of pointless gendering on shelves.

    EaraneSurion Report

    11points
    POST
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    #25

    Opposite Of A Pink Tax? A Blue Tax? We Looked As Hard As We Could, And We Saw Nothing Different Except The Colors Of The Wheels And The Models Using Them

    Men's and women's ab wheel workout equipment displayed side by side, highlighting pointless gendering in fitness products.

    spoinkable Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    Two Identical Products At Target. The More Expensive Version Was In The Men's Shoe Department As Compared To The Women’s Shoe Department

    Side-by-side photos of KIWI shoe protector cans and price tags showcasing pointless gendering with different prices.

    I expected the opposite because of the pink tax.

    42_land_swans Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    Male Brazilian. The Fact That It Is A Spin On "Brazilian" And It Specifies Male On Top Of That Is Funny

    Advertisement showing pointless gendering with terms Female Brazilian and Male Boyzilian for hair removal services.

    ClippyIsALittleGirl Report

    11points
    POST
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    #28

    I Bought A Pair Of Doc Martens At Their Retail Store While On Vacation And I Just Noticed That One Is Men's And One Is Women's. I Can't Unsee It Now

    Pair of black leather boots with different size labels, illustrating pointless gendering in shoe sizing examples on wooden floor.

    All I do is stare at my mismatched toes.

    imgur.com , youreadaisyifyoudo Report

    10points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I buy my sneakers in the men department, because they are generally wider and the ones for women are to slim for my unladylike feet

    3
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    #29

    Men And Women Have Opposite Scaling For What Alcohol Means At Medieval Times

    Two frosted shot glasses with medieval titles showcasing examples of pointless gendering and infuriating labels.

    camstarrankin Report

    10points
    POST
    pinky820 avatar
    Disgruntled Panda
    Disgruntled Panda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow I find this one particularly awful (even though I know this whole mindset isn't new)

    3
    3points
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    #30

    Pink Tax Strikes Again. Same Product, But One Pink

    Pepper gel products in black and pink highlighting pointless gendering examples on store shelves under personal safety section.

    theprincessmeg Report

    10points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why the cheaper box is almost empty.

    1
    1point
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    #31

    Gendered Parking Discs

    Blue and pink parking disc examples illustrating pointless gendering with colors and labels for men and women.

    The writing on the blue disc says "time of arrival" and the writing on the pink one says "I'm shopping for a sec".

    The regular parking discs here are blue, so a pink one "for women" is kinda useless. And implying that women are "always shopping" is sexist as hell.

    At least they both cost the same.

    maaaaars_the_human Report

    10points
    POST
    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To elaborate a little: you can actually get a parking violation ticket if your disc isn't the blue one, as in "But the disc is right THERE" - "Sorry, that one doesn't count."

    6
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    #32

    This Is Straight Up Sexist

    Gift cards labeled for Him and Her, showcasing examples of pointless gendering in product marketing.

    Christinathenothuman Report

    10points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pointless, but I see no discrimination, no price difference, just different examples of some of the stores it's valid at; so no, it's not actually sexist.

    -1
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    #33

    These Two Are Exactly The Same, Yet One Costs More Than The Other

    Biore pore pack nose strips with gender-specific packaging for men and women, highlighting pointless gendering examples.

    RemarkableMika0715 Report

    10points
    POST
    #34

    Found This Today. Price Is Wonky, Too

    Two tubes of tough hands cream labeled for men and women, highlighting examples of pointless gendering on product packaging.

    FeckinOath Report

    10points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
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    #35

    They Are Literally The Same Product? I Was At Gu The Other Day And Saw These Racks Of Socks

    Socks separated by gender labels women and men on store shelves, showing examples of pointless gendering.

    Pandahorna Report

    10points
    POST
    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just like men tend to have larger shoe sizes they also want larger socks. There is a difference.

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    #36

    Oh No, Work Socks (For Women) Are Out Of Stock

    Display of pink cotton women’s socks and black work socks labeled for men, highlighting examples of pointless gendering.

    ClippyIsALittleGirl Report

    10points
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    #37

    Origami Paper

    Origami kits labeled separately for boys and girls, highlighting examples of pointless gendering in product design.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, the gendering is one thing. But these are from Germany (Faltblätter) and why are they marked with 'boys' and 'girls'? Did we lost the German words for them? Mädchen und Jungen, that's it.

    2
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    #38

    Manicure Set For Women vs. Manicure Set For Men. Because They Obviously Need Different Sets To Cut Their Nails

    Pink manicure set and separate nail kit labeled for men displayed side by side, highlighting pointless gendering examples.

    Stillstilldre Report

    10points
    POST
    maria_richter23 avatar
    Chocolate llama
    Chocolate llama
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Iridescent pink?? My husband would 100% go for that one. He loves anything iridescent and pink is his favorite color.

    0
    0points
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    #39

    Did Jesus Promise Different Things For Women And Men Or Something?

    Two devotionals labeled separately for women and men, highlighting examples of pointless gendering in book design.

    F4ng3d_F0x Report

    10points
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not Jesus, but some of his chroniclers did.

    1
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    #40

    These "Same Fair Price" Razors At Target. The Men's Design Is $1 Cheaper Than The Corresponding Women's Design

    Display of razors with packaging showing orange and pink colors highlighting examples of pointless gendering in product design.

    swisschardonnay Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't appear to be exactly the same product though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    "Man" And "Lady" Protein Shakes

    Protein shakes labeled separately as "The Man Shake" and "The Lady Shake" on store shelves, showing pointless gendering.

    inkazeng Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    Women's 30F Sleeping Bag Is Rated Down To 20F And Weighs More

    Sleeping bags labeled with separate temperature ranges, highlighting examples of pointless gendering in product design.

    Men's 30F is rated to 30F presumably because men sleep hotter (I know I do). Zippers can always face each other or face opposite directions.

    kjpunch Report

    9points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does anyone even need gendered sleeping bags at all??

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    As We All Know, Women Are Cursed With High-Heeled Barbie Feet

    Comparison of pointless gendering with different styles of men's and women's socks by Dickies showing similar sock types labeled separately.

    mikkokitty Report

    9points
    POST
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    #44

    The Size Difference Between My Burrito vs. My Boyfriend's (Exact Same Order)

    Two aluminum foil-wrapped bottles held by hand, illustrating a pointless example of gendering differences.

    Elegant-Cap-6959 Report

    8points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and you ordered a womens' burrito and a mens' burrito? I only know different sizes when you order different filled burritos, otherwise it is the same size.

    2
    2points
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    #45

    I Like How They Had To Stick The Typical Bathroom Symbols To The Doors, I Need To Know What Made Them Also Put Those

    Two restroom doors with pointless gendering, one plain and one covered in repeated "BLA" text highlighting infuriating gender distinctions.

    tidepod007 Report

    8points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, get f****d. The next time some bullying jerk tells me I "talk too much" they're gonna end up wearing the nearest garbage can.

    2
    2points
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    #46

    The Different Fonts, Handles, Colors - Everything About This Is Just

    Two wooden toolboxes labeled "boy" and "girl" showcasing pointless gendering with different colors and definitions.

    eli-the-egg Report

    8points
    POST
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone just wanted to have girls..

    2
    2points
    reply
    #47

    Get Out Of My Head, You Filthy Lemon Just Trying To Shop

    Boxes of men's and women's Rogaine hair regrowth treatment side by side, illustrating pointless gendering in products.

    Rewmi_Borbolini Report

    7points
    POST
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a 50c difference in price between the once a day womens and twice a day mens hair product. What is the issue?

    1
    1point
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    #48

    The Only Difference Was The Color. I Opened Up Both Boxes And They’re The Exact Same Besides The Color. At Least They’re The Same Price

    Side-by-side green and pink hiking insoles highlighting pointless gendering on product packaging.

    the_next_cheesus Report

    7points
    POST
    #49

    Barbells At The Gym

    Side-by-side image of a KingsBox men's barbell and a pink KingsBox women's barbell highlighting pointless gendering.

    orqa Report

    7points
    POST
    #50

    Women's vs. Men's Dry Spray Deodorant. Can You Guess Which One Is For Women?

    Two Degree Ultraclear deodorant sprays illustrating pointless gendering in product design and marketing.

    MJ_HEARTS Report

    7points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont have curves, but at least my deodorant has 😆

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    My Women’s XL Is Smaller Than The Men’s Small (Which Was A Gift For An 11-Year-Old Boy)

    Blue and black T-shirts with tags showing pointless gendering examples on clothing labels, highlighting infuriating gender distinctions.

    TheMothHour Report

    7points
    POST
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    #52

    Gendered Bubble Blowers

    Paw Patrol bubble sets displayed in pink, purple, blue, red, and yellow, highlighting pointless gendering examples in toys.

    NintendoGamer6786 Report

    7points
    POST
    #53

    The Same Baby Is On Both Of These Congratulatory Cards

    Baby cards in pink and blue displayed with gendered labels, illustrating examples of pointless gendering in products.

    bottomlessleviosas Report

    6points
    POST
    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's be honest: You can not tell the difference at this young age.

    1
    1point
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