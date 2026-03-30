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The world of gendered products has gone completely bananas. Once, it was just “his” and “hers” towels at a hotel, but today, the market is flooded with items that make no sense at all.

You can find baby bottles where the pink version costs nearly $20 more than the blue, and buy pink earplugs to “sleep pretty,” or blue ones for “extreme protection.”

They didn’t even spare macarons and divided them by gender — apparently, you should only eat dark blue ones if you’re a man.

Bored Panda has rounded up some of these and more ridiculous products marketed towards men and women that defy all common sense.