In an attempt to encourage folks to open up, Redditor u/xeowa made a post on the platform, asking men when was the last time they cried and why. Luckily, many stepped up and shared their answers.

Still, many find it difficult to do. Especially men. Yes, they have significantly lower levels of prolactin (another hormone, only this one is found in emotional tears) compared to women, but societal stereotypes and expectations discourage them from displaying emotional tears. However, suppressing your feelings can make it harder to cope with life and seek support.

Crying is a healthy way to process your emotions, and it can have a range of emotional and physical benefits. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which, in turn, puts us in a “rest and digest” mode, helping our body relax after a time of stress. Crying releases oxytocin and endorphins, hormones that can soothe pain and lift our mood, helping us feel better.

#1 Crying in my car right now.



My wife has cancer. It scares me to death. I have to be brave at home. My car has become my place to escape to cry and release my fear and sorrow

#2 Last night sent my girlfriend the basic Good night message. She replied back with “I love you”. Sat there and started crying over the fact that she is the most important person in my life and that I'm so lucky that this woman loves me.

#3 Few weeks ago. Friend died. Cried myself to sleep for a few nights.

#4 Two weeks ago. When it really hit me how much I let my managers abuse me. I quit a few days later and I start my new job on the 27th.

#5 When I had to put my cat to sleep in December. We had 18 years with her.

#6 I don't remember. I feel so sad and lonely sometimes but I still can't cry. I wish I could cry like a kid again.

#7 At the hospital with my 2 year old daughter. She just had a seizure in the waiting room. I felt so lost and useless...



But it cut the wait time down to seconds!

#8 December last year, my wife shared with me that we are pregnant.



It’s something we have both wanted for such a long time, when she showed me the test I was so happy I just burst into tears right in front of her.

#9 Today, I am freshly 18, homeless, 0 contact with my family and in deep s**t :)

#10 Tonight. My best friend told me that I don't make her happy, and that she doesn't want me in her life anymore.



I'm in love with her.



Despite the username, I'm a man, not a lesbian.

#11 Six months in the NICU will break anybody.

#12 3 weeks ago. My best friend took his own life and left behind his wife and 2 kids.

#13 January 4th. On January 1st, I got a message from my dad that the family dog had a stroke and passed away in the front yard.

During the time before I stood at his grave just before I left to head back to my home, I just didn’t cry, I was questioning why I wasn’t.

Then standing at his grave, just a rush of emotions came in and just sobbed my heart out, then got in the car with my girlfriend and had to drive home.

His name was Snitchel and he was a good 14 year old pupper.

I’m 21, so he was a part of my life for about 70% of it. Was hard to say goodbye, especially because I wasn’t able to see him on Christmas because I got Covid, and I didn’t get to see him open his Christmas gifts like he usually does, during Christmas and in general during his final days.

#14 3 years ago...



At my father's funeral.

#15 May 2021. My wife had a cerebral stroke. I thought that I will lose her, by death or by being a vegetable/incapable of communication.



I felt like a log at the sea, purposeless, aimless. We have a daughter and I knew that I should remain strong for her, but my wife give me purpose... Without her, I'm incomplete. I'm less.



Just for God's grace she survived with almost no side effects.

#16 A few days ago. Broke down due to stress over everyday things.

#17 5 minutes ago, my dad died of cancer recently.

#18 My wife died.

#19 Everyone seems to be posting serious stuff, but actually the last I cried was a few weeks ago when I watched ep. 3 of The Last Of Us

#20 A couple of years ago I had a dream about my mom. I was just talking, catching up, then I remembered she passed away. I just hugged her and started crying, yelling 'I miss you!' She hugged me back and said 'I miss you too.'



Then I woke up and cried for 30 minutes.

#21 Last night, a picture of me and my buddy who took his life couple years popped up.

#22 December 9th, my twin brother (26) passed away.

#23 Last September.



There was a recent shooting here. While it was happening, my kids were getting texts on who it was and all of their internet postings.



His intentions were to shoot up their high school on the first day of class. He got impatient, and instead shot up our local grocery store a week before.



My daughter asked me if she could skip the first day of school. It was that moment that I realized our society had completely failed our children. We talked about it and she mentioned that everybody thinks it is pathetic that older people have completely given up on them.



That is when I realized that they are just as intelligent as we are...and they realize that all of us adults are "Pathetic". We just let people kill them and they recognize that.

#24 Earlier today. Reading a story about a 6 year old kid that was gunned down by his s**t step-father.





His gap-toothed smile in the photo set me off. I cannot comprehend the capacity to harm children like that.

#25 My friend died drunk driving and I cried a little bit. But then like 2 weeks later we were watching Leverage and this old lady was trying to save frogs and the tech girl was like, 'this isn't why we're here but I got this'. And the way she said it made me just start baling over my friend who died.

#26 About 2 years ago, was dealing with a lot of work an personal s**t, was at my limit of s**t I can handle. I get a phone call that a childhood friend that I've known since we were 4 died in a car accident.

#27 Last night… I heard “Follow You To Virgie” by Tyler Childers for the first time and memories of my mom hit me like a freight train.



She’s been gone for 28 years now but when you least expect it the water works can come out of nowhere.



Felt good if I’m honest.

#28 I've been posting this a lot lately: several weeks ago my former best friend and neighbor either broke into my house or had someone else do it for him and stole money from me. When I confronted him about this he physically assaulted me. The punches and the throwing me into the hedges cracking my ribs didn't make me cry, I took it, but later on when I realized he was in only using me and our friendship was completely a sham and was permanently severed is when I broke down.



I still haven't gotten over it. My ribs are finally healed and the bruises are gone (I do have a nasty scar on my eyebrow though that might never go away), but even today I still feel sad over losing what I thought was a good friend.

#29 Last week. Just really struggling to get good rest. I was barely getting 4 hours a night and I was just feeling all the anxiety, hurt and stuff I've been carrying for a while now. I felt extremely alone, used and just absolutely manipulated and just useless. It's those dark nights where you feel like you could just disappear and no one would notice.

#30 About two weeks ago when my SO was diagnosed with an incurable disease, it's not terminal but it's still a gut punch.

#31 Hey man, let me tell you, it's been a while since I last cried. But, that's not because I'm trying to be tough or anything. I just haven't been in a situation where I felt like crying. I think it's important for guys to recognize that it's okay to cry and show emotions. The last time I cried was when my grandpa passed away a few years ago. It was really tough to say goodbye to him and I couldn't hold back the tears. It felt good to let it all out though, and I think it helped me to process my emotions and come to terms with his passing. So, guys, don't be afraid to cry when you need to. It's a sign of strength, not weakness.

#32 I have a cat, one day he got sick and when the vet checked on him he said he needed to go to surgery right away, the chances of survival were low. Came back home that day bawling my eyes out thinking it was all over, he was so happy and normal one day and the next he was at risk of dying. Luckily the two surgeries went great and he survived.

#33 The birth of my son and daughter!

#34 January 2022, I was depressed for a very long time (2008 until beginning of last year. I didn’t realise I was depressed). It got much worse the last year due to relationship/friendship stuff and decided to deal with it. Went to therapy for two sessions thinking the reason was the relationship stuff. I stopped going to the sessions when I realised that I basically had tonnes of suppressed emotions from bullying, getting beat up, harassment and exclusion from people that I thought were my friends while growing up. So I went from not crying for more than a decade to twice per week for a few months. Haven’t cried since.

#35 I’m deeply, chronically depressed, so about twenty minutes ago.

#36 About a month ago. My mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

#37 Today.



My grandson went off to Air Force basic training, and I fell apart a few hours later when it really sunk in. My wife and I were very heavily involved in raising him and his sister, and I deliberately tried to steer him in the direction of my interests, aviation being one of them. We'll see him in a couple of months when he graduates, but man, it's hard to watch them drive away knowing that this chapter is over.

#38 I was laying on the couch staring at the ceiling and my eye teared up from being open too long, and I was like "I forget how this feels", so I let em keep going, wasn't sobbing but multiple tears running down, felt good.

#39 A month ago when speaking about the possibility of having to do a long-distance relationship if I get sent to a different state for residency after medical school.



I did LDR with my last girlfriend for three years and have a lot of trauma from it. I swore I’d never do it again. Now I’m in love with someone new and am working on breaking down barriers that I’ve put up to protect myself. I think during the conversation it all came crashing down emotionally.

#40 Recently, some cats on Reddit are just that damn cute.

#41 Last week. When returning from a super bowl party, my wife and I talked about our friends coming over soon. Not sure why, but I started tearing up thinking about our friend that passed away the week after my son was born. She was so full of life and energy, as my son is also. Just sad that they don't get to meet in this life to fully smile from one another.

#42 Recent breakup. Everything was going great and then one day she just said she wasn't attracted to me. Really hurts one's self-image.

#43 When our dog passed.

#44 A few months ago as I picked my dog up from the side of the highway. She was a prolific digger and liked to wander.

#45 I have had a few recently. Each time holding my infant daughter who is napping on me. I keep making the mistake of watching The Last Of Us during these times... Hits soooo much harder as a parent.

#46 Last night.

Talked to my girlfriend, now ex, about all the great moments that we had.

Now it's time to move on and get used to a feeling of emptiness, I guess.

#47 Had a panic attack on the freeway two weeks ago the day after my girlfriend dumped me. That involved a lot of anxiety tears.

#48 The Rick Roll episode of Ted Lasso, and episode 5 of Shrinking (Potatoes)… and I’m pretty sure I cried a bit watching every episode of TLOU so far… idk man, media really gets to me sometimes.

#49 Last night. I miss my ex-wife.

#50 Visited my long distance girlfriend a couple weeks back. Those last days are always the hardest. Said goodbye to her, came back to my hotel room and wept. I’ll be flying to see her again soon enough though, it’s all just part of being long distance (for now).

#51 Writing a poem to a friend a few days ago.

#52 Probably a couple years ago when I last rewatched The Martian. The drive across the dunes at the end with the music in the background always gets me.

#53 Last year, when I was reading the mistborn series. One of my favourite characters died and he had a great personality.

#54 The day my wife took my son away from me and moved out. 2002.

#55 Yesterday, I'm still dealing with the untimely loss of my dad.

#56 Sunday. I was lonely.

#57 The end of Marley and Me, reminded me of my doggo, had to put him down at 6 years old due to aggressive cancer :(

#58 The very last time I cried feels like a stupid reason so I'll not specify that, but prior to that I had cried back in september at the passing of my aunt. She had stage 4 cancer and I was unable to contact her or talk to her or even go up on an emergency trip to go see her before she passed when everyone else in the house had at least gotten that chance. She was the greatest person and it stings to this day that I couldn't get a chance to say goodbye.

#59 I cried in my car on Wednesday. I feel like I'm under so much stress already, and dealing with grief is definitely not helping. I called my aunt and she invited me to her house and gave me some soup and I calmed down. Everything still feels kinda scary though.

#60 Cried today watching a Hawaiian dude audition talk about his dad who passed away a few months ago and all three judges were chocked up. He sang a James Blunt song about a father and son and it was so powerful and deep.

#61 Today, thinking about someone who no longer is in my life and how i wish things could have been different.

#62 Few days ago. Every time I watch the tiktoks of my teen daughter growing up. I mean grown a*s man slobbering ugly crying. She’s my baby.

#63 In September when I was dealing with the loss of my mom and my sister. Overcoming the grief has strengthened me beyond what I thought possible. I've taken the pain and used it for productive means and it's really changed me.

#64 Last night, just thinking about my mum.

#65 I cried of Arthur Morgan’s death.



wheresaldopa replied:



There ain’t much that can make me cry, but Arthur’s last ride and the soundtrack that goes with that scene completely wrecks me every time.

#66 Teared up a bit watching the last bond movie earlier today.

#67 Few weeks ago when I decided to watch the video of Happier by Marshmellow.

#68 About an hour ago and I’m missing someone.

#69 Stupid reason but I watched Glitchtale and cried because of papyrus.

#70 Yesterday watching an episode of New Amsterdam.

#71 Squid Games. Neighborhood games episode.

#72 Last night, watching the last few episodes of Derry Girls. Such a wonderfully told story. Plenty of laughing and crying, stellar show.

#73 During Avatar 2, cause I’m a parent and they made me watch a kid die.

#74 I last cried probably a few months ago thinking about school. I was in a bad spot with procrastination.