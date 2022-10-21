The Kittendales project was conceived in early 2007 when the board of directors at Hull Seaside Animal Rescue was brainstorming on how to raise money for their cat shelter. Chris Crotty, one of the founding members of the shelter, decided it would be a good idea to put together a calendar of men and cats. The concept was proposed by Susan Davis, a board member, to me, Joanne Berman, a photographer. I volunteered my services and together we launched “Kittendales”! In the spring of 2007, our hunt for a few good men began! The response from the guys was overwhelming. Their willingness to donate their time and desire to be a part of this project for the benefit of the kitties was extraordinary!

We've been raising money for 16 years for a no-kill cat shelter in Hull, MA. 100% of the money raised goes directly to the day-to-day care of the cats until they find their forever homes.

Hull Seaside Animal Rescue, in Hull, Massachusetts, is a non-profit, no-kill cat shelter that rescues, houses, and places cats in need. HSAR relies solely on fundraising, grants and donations.

HSAR has found “forever homes” for hundreds of cats since 2000!

More info: kittendales.com | Instagram

Hull Seaside Animal Rescue's​ 2023 Kittendales Calendar is now available!

Image credits: kittendales

Tha​nk you for your continued support over the years.

Here are some pictures from previous calendars