The Kittendales project was conceived in early 2007 when the board of directors at Hull Seaside Animal Rescue was brainstorming on how to raise money for their cat shelter. Chris Crotty, one of the founding members of the shelter, decided it would be a good idea to put together a calendar of men and cats. The concept was proposed by Susan Davis, a board member, to me, Joanne Berman, a photographer. I volunteered my services and together we launched “Kittendales”! In the spring of 2007, our hunt for a few good men began! The response from the guys was overwhelming. Their willingness to donate their time and desire to be a part of this project for the benefit of the kitties was extraordinary!

We've been raising money for 16 years for a no-kill cat shelter in Hull, MA. 100% of the money raised goes directly to the day-to-day care of the cats until they find their forever homes.

Hull Seaside Animal Rescue, in Hull, Massachusetts, is a non-profit, no-kill cat shelter that rescues, houses, and places cats in need. HSAR relies solely on fundraising, grants and donations.

HSAR has found “forever homes” for hundreds of cats since 2000!

More info: kittendales.com | Instagram

Hull Seaside Animal Rescue's​ 2023 Kittendales Calendar is now available!

Image credits: kittendales

Tha​nk you for your continued support over the years.

Here are some pictures from previous calendars

#1

Bobby And Maddy

Bobby And Maddy

kittendales Report

12points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Did hoomans furry leg tickles me !!

0
0points
reply
#2

Joe And Laura

Joe And Laura

kittendales Report

11points
POST
#3

Christopher And Lilly

Christopher And Lilly

kittendales Report

11points
POST
#4

Jordie And Cocoa

Jordie And Cocoa

kittendales Report

10points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 minute ago

Why you wear hat and no coat stoopid hooman? ( stunning bebe void <3 )

0
0points
reply
#5

Ryan And Sammy

Ryan And Sammy

kittendales Report

9points
POST
#6

Andrew And June

Andrew And June

kittendales Report

8points
POST
#7

Jermaine And Dara

Jermaine And Dara

kittendales Report

7points
POST
#8

Tim And Gil

Tim And Gil

kittendales Report

7points
POST
#9

Cam And Jasmine

Cam And Jasmine

kittendales Report

7points
POST
#10

Alec And Rusty

Alec And Rusty

kittendales Report

6points
POST
#11

Brett And Frances

Brett And Frances

kittendales Report

5points
POST
#12

Chad And Milo

Chad And Milo

kittendales Report

5points
POST
#13

Matt And Maya

Matt And Maya

kittendales Report

5points
POST
#14

Chad And Milo

Chad And Milo

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#15

Tim And Oatmeal

Tim And Oatmeal

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#16

Tyrone And Amber

Tyrone And Amber

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#17

Garrett And Benjy

Garrett And Benjy

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#18

Steve And Bandit

Steve And Bandit

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#19

Eddie And Billy

Eddie And Billy

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#20

Carlo And Mae

Carlo And Mae

kittendales Report

4points
POST
#21

Bryan And Rocky

Bryan And Rocky

kittendales Report

3points
POST
#22

Fabiano And Mai

Fabiano And Mai

kittendales Report

2points
POST
#23

Jake And Benny

Jake And Benny

kittendales Report

2points
POST

