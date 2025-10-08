ADVERTISEMENT

It can be pretty easy to forget that you have free will and, even better, can often take steps to make the world around you a better place. Life is distracting, tiring and often stressful, so sometimes it’s good to be inspired by what others out there have done.

The “men are good” internet group is dedicated to highlighting and sharing heartwarming and wholesome stories of guys making some positive changes in the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments down below.

#1

A Teacher’s Sacrifice Becomes His Strength…. So Beautiful

A man in a brown robe showing emotion while holding a golden trophy with star-shaped decorations, men are good.

A science teacher from rural Kenya who donates most of his salary to help poorer students has been crowned the world's best teacher and awarded a $1m prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries.

thicc_sarah Report

    #2

    I Love When People Help The Homeless, His A Really Good Man

    Mobile shower unit and donated toiletries built by man to help homeless show the good in this world.

    thicc_sarah Report

    #3

    Mental Health Awareness

    Tweet discussing men's mental health, challenging stereotypes, and promoting awareness of anxiety and depression in men.

    egguchom Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be honest, I feel like we, as a species, are quite adept at ignoring one s*x's troubles over our own. I know this might sound a bit self-righteous, but to be honest, I have no idea how to fixe the issue or even begin fixing the issue. Otherwise I'd be collecting my nobel peace prize. I just don't know how to fix the pain for both sides. You'd think the fact that one else is collecting their peace prize for it would be sufficient comfort, and yet all I can focus on is that we're both in pain as a direct result of the other. I don't even know where to begin.

    #4

    Instead Of Leaving His Parents,this Guy Just Carried Them For 160km

    Man carrying his immobile parents in baskets, showing men are good with acts of strength and compassion in a difficult journey.

    fasc1nate Report

    #5

    She Was Caught Stealing Five Eggs To Feed Her Kids. Instead Of Arresting Her, Tarrant Police Officer Mr Stacy Brought Her A Truckload Of Groceries

    Woman receiving groceries and emotional hugs from a man, showing acts of kindness and the good in this world.

    LuluTease Report

    #6

    The Smile On His Face Says It All, They Are Still Good People

    Men are good: group of diverse men smiling and celebrating together in a lively indoor setting with balloons and decorations.

    Bar staff raise money to get a new walker for one of their regulars

    kim_baby Report

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should have spent the money on a walker instead of alcohol.

    #7

    Dr. Mohamed Mashally, Known In Egypt As The ‘Doctor Of The Poor’. Sadly He Passed In 2020

    Elderly man smiling warmly while sorting papers in a cluttered room, showing the good in the world.

    An Egyptian doctor spent his whole life offering free healthcare because he believed that no one should suffer just because they couldn't afford treatment

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    #8

    Men Need Love

    Tweet by Kumail Nanjiani about his dad showing affection and the importance of men expressing emotions, highlighting good men.

    MrDillon369 Report

    #9

    Bless This Man

    Man with beard sitting by a gravesite, highlighting men are good through caring for terminally ill foster children.

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #10

    What An Incredible And Kind Gentleman

    Man carrying another person on his back while hiking, showcasing men are good in a mountainous outdoor setting.

    Man carries disabled woman to the top of mount Olympus, fulfilling her lifelong dream

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #11

    Things Like This Still Makes Me Believe People Are Good

    Man giving a haircut to another man on the street, showing men are good and kindness in the community.

    Mark Bustos works full-time at a boutique salon where prices start at $150. On Sunday, his only day off, Mark goes out onto the streets of New York City and gives free haircuts to the homeless

    xCutieFairy Report

    #12

    Not All Hero Wear Cape!

    Close-up of a woman looking concerned, illustrating complex emotions for men are good positive posts online.

    When undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer in 2002, Sharon Osbourne was so distressed that she nearly gave up. That's when her husband Ozzy Osbourne invited Robin Williams over to cheer up his wife. In no time, Sharon was heard laughing uncontrollably by her family downstairs and re-started chemo the very next day!

    mysecrettcherries Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Robin Williams was an inspiration to so many. So much so that it feels selfish to mourn his passing. He overcame his own addictions and become someone we look up to, but even he couldn't deal with how things have turned out. I have no reason to believe that I am even remotely as strong as he as, but still feel that It would be disrespecting him to give into temptation. As a side note, though... Am I the only one who absolutely adores hearing about genre breaches like this? I had recently learned that Elton John was Eminem's rehab sponsor, and felt like the breach between one genre to the next was amazing. I feel like you couldn't get any more different than Elton John and Eminem, but Elton John felt his pain and understood it beyond just face value. I don't know that I could be as accepting, but it's inspiring to know that it IS possible and that there are people I cam learn from to achieve that understanding. It might seem difficult, but it IS possible.

    #13

    Fathers Figure

    A group of men attentively listening during a community event, representing men are good in society.

    A middle school in Dallas organized a 'Breakfast with Dads' event, but soon realized that some students did not have father figures.
    So, the school made a Facebook post requesting 50 volunteers. Instead of just 50, over 600 men from various backgrounds showed up the next day to mentor the students and share breakfast with them.

    jp2129 Report

    #14

    No Substitute For Lived Experience

    Two men smiling on a flight showing kindness and wisdom, highlighting positive stories of men are good in the world.

    coreytimes Report

    #15

    Priorities

    Man wearing black glasses smiling warmly, expressing kindness and positivity, highlighting men are good.

    Rick Moranis. He is the star of 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids'. He became a stay-at-home dad primarily to take care of his 2 children after his wife passed away in 1991. Let's take a moment to appreciate this star who had his priorities straight.

    coachlife Report

    #16

    Wish More Professors Were Like This, This Is The Sweetest Thing

    Man holding a baby while teaching a class, illustrating moments that show men are good in everyday life.

    Professor Sydney Engelberg, was unfazed when a student's baby began crying in class. The embarrassed mom stood up to leave, but Engelberg scooped the kid up and soothed him in his arms without missing a beat in the lesson. Professor Engelberg allows mothers who attend his masters' lectures to bring their children and even breastfeed. No mother should have to choose between a child and an education.

    kenyondavies38 Report

    #17

    I Work In A Group Home For Teen Girls And Let Them Do My Nails After Months Of Them Begging

    Bearded man showing his freshly done nails, highlighting men are good and kind gestures in this world.

    Unusual-Feeling7527 Report

    #18

    2 Years Of Kindness, He Will Never Be Forgotten

    Two men wearing masks having a conversation on the street, highlighting men are good through acts of kindness.

    For 2 years, a kind-hearted retired professor in the Northern Spain has been giving daily lessons to this man on the street to prepare him to take his High School Equivalency Exam.

    helokittysnuggles Report

    #19

    Congratulations To William Woodson 50 Years Of Service And Will Be Retired On August 31st. Here’s The Future Next UPS Driver, His Grandson

    Older and young men in UPS uniforms holding hands, smiling together in a parking lot under a cloudy sky.

    alanbear1970 Report

    #20

    Anti-Poacher Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting

    Man taking selfie with two standing gorillas in a forest setting, capturing a unique moment showing men are good nature interaction.

    alanbear1970 Report

    #21

    This Is So Sweet

    Smiling man holding crocheted dolls, highlighting acts of kindness and men are good in the world.

    Grandfather with Vitiligo crochets dolls for children with same condition

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #22

    Protecting Mother Nature

    Man standing outdoors between trees, wearing a blue shirt, representing men are good in the world.

    A Swedish billionaire has bought 400,000 acres of the Amazon jungle just to protect it. He purchased a logging company that owned the land and shut it down to prevent further commercial destruction

    coachlife Report

    #23

    A Young Man Caring For His Grandfather, 1974

    Man showing the good in this world by gently carrying an elderly woman in a cozy room with natural light.

    Electrical_Point8930 Report

    #24

    Making Good Use Of Those Discarded Books

    Group of men in bright uniforms holding books, representing men are good by creating a community library from discarded items.

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #25

    Super Dad

    Hands assembling a creative device beside a joyful child holding colorful Easter eggs capturing men are good moments.

    Super dad creates beeping Easter eggs so his visually impaired daughter can participate in Easter egg hunts.

    coachlife Report

    #26

    The Gentlemen Club

    Group of young boys and two men dressed formally, showcasing positive role models and the good in the world.

    A teacher at an elementary school in SC wanted to help little boys with no dad at home so he started a "Gentleman's Club" where these little guys dress up and learn to shake hands, make eye contact, etc. He even has extra jackets and ties for boys who can't afford them.

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    Respect!

    Man dressed as Captain America reading to a child beside him, paired with a man saluting and smiling in a casual setting, showing men are good.

    'Pal, you are a hero': Chris Evans sends Captain America shield to the little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack. Walker was badly injured, requiring a 2-hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face, while saving his 4-year-old sister.

    Umer_- Report

    #28

    Actor Gary Sinise Took 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland. If Anyone Deserves A Fun Vacation It’s These Kids. For Free

    A large group of people smiling and waving inside a decorated airplane, celebrating moments that show the good in this world.

    alanbear1970 Report

    #29

    Wholesome Moment

    Police officer helping man by tying a necktie beside a car on a rural road, showing men are good deeds.

    Man pulled over for speeding gets help from deputy with his tie for funeral service. Deputy Dustin Byers pulled over a man for speeding and learned he was on his way to a funeral - and struggling to tie his tie

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #30

    Dan Black, A Man Who Sacrificed His Chance To Walk Again For A Disabled Boy

    UK man donates money raised for his stem cell treatment to a disabled boy, showing kindness and the good in this world.

    SatyamRajput004 Report

    #31

    Another Wholesome Guy

    Man and child smiling together while playing on colorful mat, highlighting men are good moments of kindness.

    A young girl's life changed forever after being rejected by her mother at birth, her biological father, and 20 potential adoptive families.

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #32

    Nothing Could Stop This Man From Being With His Beloved

    Indian artist cycles across countries to reunite with his love, showcasing the good in men and lasting relationships.

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #33

    Another Wholesome Moment

    Police officer rescuing a child in 1998 and later attending her graduation in 2016, showing men are good moments.

    In 1998 a fire broke out and a 5-year-old girl was left unconscious from the fumes. A fireman handed her to a police officer who performed CPR and saved her life. In 2016 she graduated with honors from college and that same officer attended her graduation.

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    #34

    Happy International Men’s Day

    Person holding a sign celebrating men and their positive impact for International Men’s Day on 19th November.

    AbsurdistGreatApe Report

    #35

    He Made The Right Move

    Two men kneeling on carpet, installing a TV mount bracket, demonstrating men are good through teamwork and kindness.

    I noticed a guy on Fb that was better than me at mounting TVs so instead of hating on him, I reached out and offered to pay him to teach me how to perfect my craft. He didn't accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don't hate, we elevate each other.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #36

    Vance Flosenzier, The Uncle Who Saved His Nephews From The Jaws Of Death

    A muscular man on the beach showing men are good by helping a large shark back into the ocean.

    In 2001, a man wrestled a 7-foot bull shark to retrieve the severed arm of his nephew. After saving the boy, the man dived back in, seized the shark and wrestled it to shore where a ranger shot it. The arm was pried from its gullet, put on ice, rushed to the hospital and successfully sewn back on.

    avrock1 Report

    #37

    This Elderly Man Taking Care Of His Elderly Dog

    Man helping dog into car using a ramp, showing kindness and care highlighting men are good in the world.

    Wooden-Journalist902 Report

