“Men Are Good”: 37 Posts That Show The Good In This World
It can be pretty easy to forget that you have free will and, even better, can often take steps to make the world around you a better place. Life is distracting, tiring and often stressful, so sometimes it’s good to be inspired by what others out there have done.
The “men are good” internet group is dedicated to highlighting and sharing heartwarming and wholesome stories of guys making some positive changes in the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments down below.
A Teacher’s Sacrifice Becomes His Strength…. So Beautiful
A science teacher from rural Kenya who donates most of his salary to help poorer students has been crowned the world's best teacher and awarded a $1m prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries.
I Love When People Help The Homeless, His A Really Good Man
Mental Health Awareness
To be honest, I feel like we, as a species, are quite adept at ignoring one s*x's troubles over our own. I know this might sound a bit self-righteous, but to be honest, I have no idea how to fixe the issue or even begin fixing the issue. Otherwise I'd be collecting my nobel peace prize. I just don't know how to fix the pain for both sides. You'd think the fact that one else is collecting their peace prize for it would be sufficient comfort, and yet all I can focus on is that we're both in pain as a direct result of the other. I don't even know where to begin.
Instead Of Leaving His Parents,this Guy Just Carried Them For 160km
She Was Caught Stealing Five Eggs To Feed Her Kids. Instead Of Arresting Her, Tarrant Police Officer Mr Stacy Brought Her A Truckload Of Groceries
The Smile On His Face Says It All, They Are Still Good People
Bar staff raise money to get a new walker for one of their regulars
Dr. Mohamed Mashally, Known In Egypt As The ‘Doctor Of The Poor’. Sadly He Passed In 2020
An Egyptian doctor spent his whole life offering free healthcare because he believed that no one should suffer just because they couldn't afford treatment
Men Need Love
Bless This Man
What An Incredible And Kind Gentleman
Man carries disabled woman to the top of mount Olympus, fulfilling her lifelong dream
Things Like This Still Makes Me Believe People Are Good
Mark Bustos works full-time at a boutique salon where prices start at $150. On Sunday, his only day off, Mark goes out onto the streets of New York City and gives free haircuts to the homeless
Not All Hero Wear Cape!
When undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer in 2002, Sharon Osbourne was so distressed that she nearly gave up. That's when her husband Ozzy Osbourne invited Robin Williams over to cheer up his wife. In no time, Sharon was heard laughing uncontrollably by her family downstairs and re-started chemo the very next day!
Robin Williams was an inspiration to so many. So much so that it feels selfish to mourn his passing. He overcame his own addictions and become someone we look up to, but even he couldn't deal with how things have turned out. I have no reason to believe that I am even remotely as strong as he as, but still feel that It would be disrespecting him to give into temptation. As a side note, though... Am I the only one who absolutely adores hearing about genre breaches like this? I had recently learned that Elton John was Eminem's rehab sponsor, and felt like the breach between one genre to the next was amazing. I feel like you couldn't get any more different than Elton John and Eminem, but Elton John felt his pain and understood it beyond just face value. I don't know that I could be as accepting, but it's inspiring to know that it IS possible and that there are people I cam learn from to achieve that understanding. It might seem difficult, but it IS possible.
Fathers Figure
A middle school in Dallas organized a 'Breakfast with Dads' event, but soon realized that some students did not have father figures.
So, the school made a Facebook post requesting 50 volunteers. Instead of just 50, over 600 men from various backgrounds showed up the next day to mentor the students and share breakfast with them.
No Substitute For Lived Experience
Priorities
Rick Moranis. He is the star of 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids'. He became a stay-at-home dad primarily to take care of his 2 children after his wife passed away in 1991. Let's take a moment to appreciate this star who had his priorities straight.
Wish More Professors Were Like This, This Is The Sweetest Thing
Professor Sydney Engelberg, was unfazed when a student's baby began crying in class. The embarrassed mom stood up to leave, but Engelberg scooped the kid up and soothed him in his arms without missing a beat in the lesson. Professor Engelberg allows mothers who attend his masters' lectures to bring their children and even breastfeed. No mother should have to choose between a child and an education.
I Work In A Group Home For Teen Girls And Let Them Do My Nails After Months Of Them Begging
2 Years Of Kindness, He Will Never Be Forgotten
For 2 years, a kind-hearted retired professor in the Northern Spain has been giving daily lessons to this man on the street to prepare him to take his High School Equivalency Exam.
Congratulations To William Woodson 50 Years Of Service And Will Be Retired On August 31st. Here’s The Future Next UPS Driver, His Grandson
Anti-Poacher Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting
This Is So Sweet
Grandfather with Vitiligo crochets dolls for children with same condition
Protecting Mother Nature
A Swedish billionaire has bought 400,000 acres of the Amazon jungle just to protect it. He purchased a logging company that owned the land and shut it down to prevent further commercial destruction
A Young Man Caring For His Grandfather, 1974
Making Good Use Of Those Discarded Books
Super Dad
Super dad creates beeping Easter eggs so his visually impaired daughter can participate in Easter egg hunts.
The Gentlemen Club
A teacher at an elementary school in SC wanted to help little boys with no dad at home so he started a "Gentleman's Club" where these little guys dress up and learn to shake hands, make eye contact, etc. He even has extra jackets and ties for boys who can't afford them.
Respect!
'Pal, you are a hero': Chris Evans sends Captain America shield to the little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack. Walker was badly injured, requiring a 2-hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face, while saving his 4-year-old sister.
Actor Gary Sinise Took 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland. If Anyone Deserves A Fun Vacation It’s These Kids. For Free
Wholesome Moment
Man pulled over for speeding gets help from deputy with his tie for funeral service. Deputy Dustin Byers pulled over a man for speeding and learned he was on his way to a funeral - and struggling to tie his tie
Dan Black, A Man Who Sacrificed His Chance To Walk Again For A Disabled Boy
Another Wholesome Guy
A young girl's life changed forever after being rejected by her mother at birth, her biological father, and 20 potential adoptive families.
Nothing Could Stop This Man From Being With His Beloved
Another Wholesome Moment
In 1998 a fire broke out and a 5-year-old girl was left unconscious from the fumes. A fireman handed her to a police officer who performed CPR and saved her life. In 2016 she graduated with honors from college and that same officer attended her graduation.
Happy International Men’s Day
He Made The Right Move
I noticed a guy on Fb that was better than me at mounting TVs so instead of hating on him, I reached out and offered to pay him to teach me how to perfect my craft. He didn't accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don't hate, we elevate each other.
Vance Flosenzier, The Uncle Who Saved His Nephews From The Jaws Of Death
In 2001, a man wrestled a 7-foot bull shark to retrieve the severed arm of his nephew. After saving the boy, the man dived back in, seized the shark and wrestled it to shore where a ranger shot it. The arm was pried from its gullet, put on ice, rushed to the hospital and successfully sewn back on.