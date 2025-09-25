Tired Of Bad News? Here Are 58 Positive Things That Happened In The World This Year
Unless you're actively seeking out wholesome content, the media will force-feed you negative headlines and fearsome stories, making it easy to forget that good things are happening all around us.
Luckily, Amii James, an illustrator and webcomic creator from Plymouth, United Kingdom, has made it her mission to highlight these often-overlooked moments.
From random acts of kindness to small personal victories and promising scientific breakthroughs, she brings to life all sorts of hopeful and inspiring examples, reminding us there are still plenty of reasons to smile.
Longtime Bored Panda readers might remember that we covered Amii’s work a few years ago, but she has continued the ‘Good News’ series, so it’s about time for an update.
More info: amiiillustrates.com | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Canada is the best! Can I please move in with you guys?
Wow! That's important and quite radical for the US. I am impressed!
Quick - someone needs to get this to You-Know-Who (as if we don't already know the outcome).
Oooh, good on Australia - a country that believes that plastics (as in plastic straws) are a BAD thing!
All right! Why hasn't the US deported them to the UK for prosecution?
Primark - hats off to you! I worked with people with disabilities my entire life and this has been very much needed.
It's amazing how some governments learn about science and actually use it - go Finland!
My grandma actually is the Director of California State Nutrition Services. We aren't close, sadly (living so far away, I never got to know her) but this is really cool!
OK, now I am genuinely confused. If the US Supreme Court did this, does that mean they believe in climate change? Will they now suffer the consequences of not going with the country's leader's stance on this?
California just loves to ban c**p. I can't get mice made out of real fur for my cats. No incandescent bulbs. No oil paint which sucks if you have an old house that used oil based paint bc none of the new paints stick that well. Have to buy these really thick plastic bags for groceries. Soon no bags at all will be sold. Why is my state like this?
Auntie, another place taking care of our hounds - this is great!
This will never happen in the US under the current Administration. Go UK!
Wait! I just saw a world leader at the UN the other day who said that climate change was a hoax! What is going on here?
But I am just not going to drive up there to do this, seeing as they are taking away all those parking spaces . . . . .
Now it makes more sense that they are taking away all those parking spaces and replacing them with trees.
UK - a country that is looking out for low income workers - you are marvellous for doing this! You must care about your people!
I am falling in love with the countries noted here. Even though there is so much ugliness in some parts of the world right now, there ARE some places and people doing what's right to take care of ALL of us. I love you guys! ❤️
I am falling in love with the countries noted here. Even though there is so much ugliness in some parts of the world right now, there ARE some places and people doing what's right to take care of ALL of us. I love you guys! ❤️