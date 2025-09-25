ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you're actively seeking out wholesome content, the media will force-feed you negative headlines and fearsome stories, making it easy to forget that good things are happening all around us.

Luckily, Amii James, an illustrator and webcomic creator from Plymouth, United Kingdom, has made it her mission to highlight these often-overlooked moments.

From random acts of kindness to small personal victories and promising scientific breakthroughs, she brings to life all sorts of hopeful and inspiring examples, reminding us there are still plenty of reasons to smile.

Longtime Bored Panda readers might remember that we covered Amii’s work a few years ago, but she has continued the ‘Good News’ series, so it’s about time for an update.

More info: amiiillustrates.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Positive things happening in the world this year include Amsterdam building tiny staircases to help cats out of canals.

amii.illustrates Report

    #2

    Stack of books illustration with text about Denmark abolishing tax on books to encourage reading among youth, positive news.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #3

    Good news illustration showing endangered axolotls reintroduced to Mexico’s thriving restored wetlands.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #4

    Good news this week: ghosting job applicants illegal in Canada from 2026, highlighting positive things that happened in the world.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #5

    Scientists in Japan created non toxic plastic that dissolves in seawater, a positive thing happening in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #6

    Hand-drawn illustration of a beaver with text about positive news on nature saving money in the Czech Republic.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #7

    Good news about positive things: Paris plans to replace 60,000 parking spaces with trees this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #8

    Good news illustration showing New Mexico offering free childcare to families, highlighting positive things in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Wow! That's important and quite radical for the US. I am impressed!

    #9

    Solar power becomes Europe's top electricity source in June 2025, a positive thing that happened in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #10

    Positive news with new Alzheimer’s blood test 95% accurate at detecting early symptoms, highlighting good news this week.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Quick - someone needs to get this to You-Know-Who (as if we don't already know the outcome).

    #11

    Illustration of a bee with text about scientists finding superfood for bees boosting larvae growth positive things this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #12

    Good news this week showing plastic waste on Australian coasts dropped 39 percent over the past decade

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Oooh, good on Australia - a country that believes that plastics (as in plastic straws) are a BAD thing!

    #13

    Good news showing Denmark's proposed bill to copyright faces to combat AI deepfakes, highlighting positive things this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    LOL, that's really gonna make a difference! Well, maybe not.

    #14

    Good news this week with a drawing of a hen representing positive things that happened in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    I'm behind this 100 percent. We are going to eat them, so why not let them enjoy what life they have.

    Positive things that happened in the world this year include new homes in England to have solar panels by 2027.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #16

    Good news this week: students in England to receive financial literacy lessons to improve money management and avoid debt.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #17

    Good news this week showing a humpback whale with study on whale songs doubling due to more abundant food sources.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #18

    Good news illustration showing French lawmakers backing a proposal to tax the ultra-rich, positive things this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #19

    Good news illustration showing Denmark banning phones in schools, highlighting positive things that happened this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #20

    Positive things this year include money seized to help victims of violence against women by UK police.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    All right! Why hasn't the US deported them to the UK for prosecution?

    #21

    Good news this week: world's rarest marsupial, Gilbert's potoroo, shows recovery signs after near extinction.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #22

    Good news showing Primark launching an adaptive fashion range for disabled people with a wheelchair illustration.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Primark - hats off to you! I worked with people with disabilities my entire life and this has been very much needed.

    Good news this week with positive things including greyhound racing set to be banned in Scotland.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #24

    Hand-drawn seahorse with text about conservation efforts leading to more seahorse sightings, highlighting positive things in the world.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #25

    Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes featured in positive things that happened in the world this year illustration.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #26

    Good news illustration showing Finland closing its last coal-fired power plant, highlighting positive environmental progress this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    It's amazing how some governments learn about science and actually use it - go Finland!

    #27

    Illustration of a briefcase with text about 200 UK companies adopting a permanent 4 day work week positive news.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #28

    Good news illustration showing California banning ultra-processed food from school meals, promoting positive change.

    amii.illustrates Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    My grandma actually is the Director of California State Nutrition Services. We aren't close, sadly (living so far away, I never got to know her) but this is really cool!

    #29

    Hand holding a pride flag with love is love text, highlighting positive news about record Budapest Pride attendance despite Hungary's ban.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #30

    Good news this week showing Iberian lynx population increased nearly 20 percent in one year, positive world update

    amii.illustrates Report

    #31

    Illustration with positive news about Hawaii implementing a climate tax to fund climate change relief efforts.

    amii.illustrates Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Yeah, because Hawaii is expensive enough as it is. (lived there 4 years).

    #32

    Good news illustration showing Indonesia launching free meals program for a quarter of the population this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Reading all the previous articles, is anyone besides me seeing a trend going on here.

    #33

    Good news illustration showing Thailand banning plastic waste imports, highlighting positive things in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #34

    Positive things in the world this year include women making up 43% of boardrooms in the UK’s largest public companies.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #35

    Good news digital illustration showing US Supreme Court rejected lawsuit blocking, highlighting positive things that happened this year

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    OK, now I am genuinely confused. If the US Supreme Court did this, does that mean they believe in climate change? Will they now suffer the consequences of not going with the country's leader's stance on this?

    #36

    Good news illustration showing styrofoam banned in California as a positive thing that happened this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    California just loves to ban c**p. I can't get mice made out of real fur for my cats. No incandescent bulbs. No oil paint which sucks if you have an old house that used oil based paint bc none of the new paints stick that well. Have to buy these really thick plastic bags for groceries. Soon no bags at all will be sold. Why is my state like this?

    Good news illustration showing New Zealand set to ban greyhound racing as a positive thing that happened this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Auntie, another place taking care of our hounds - this is great!

    #38

    Positive news illustration showing NHS launching review to tackle LGBT+ health inequalities with a stethoscope icon.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    This will never happen in the US under the current Administration. Go UK!

    #39

    Good news this week showing phone ban in Netherlands schools boosts focus and academic performance, highlighting positive things this year

    amii.illustrates Report

    #40

    Good news illustration showing the UK’s disposable vape ban coming into force as a positive thing this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    That's right! Drive that industry underground! It's the righteous way to do things.

    #41

    Illustration showing positive news about three wild Socorro doves, extinct in the wild, hatched at London Zoo.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #42

    Good-News-Amii-Illustrates

    amii.illustrates Report

    #43

    M&S switching men's essential range to paper packaging, cutting 5 million units of plastic in positive world news this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #44

    Good news this week as University of Sussex launches UK's first climate justice degree promoting positive change globally.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Wait! I just saw a world leader at the UN the other day who said that climate change was a hoax! What is going on here?

    #45

    Illustration of a Darwin frog with positive news about endangered frogs rescued and born in London zoo this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #46

    Good news illustration about positive world events showing swimming goggles and reopening of Seine River for swimming.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    But I am just not going to drive up there to do this, seeing as they are taking away all those parking spaces . . . . .

    #47

    Person sleeping wrapped in a blanket with positive news about rough sleeping decriminalisation in England and Wales this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #48

    Good news this week showing the chocolate industry’s positive step to measure its climate change contribution.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #49

    Solar powered parcel post boxes support second hand clothing sales, showing positive things that happened in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #50

    Good news illustration showing cars banned on 500 more roads in Paris as positive things that happened this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Now it makes more sense that they are taking away all those parking spaces and replacing them with trees.

    #51

    Good news this week about positive things boosting living standards for low income workers with sick pay change.

    amii.illustrates Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    UK - a country that is looking out for low income workers - you are marvellous for doing this! You must care about your people!

    #52

    Stack of books illustration with text about publishing giants suing Idaho over censorship law and book bans good news.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #53

    UK to launch plastic bottle return scheme in 2027 to reduce ocean and beach pollution, positive things happened this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #54

    Good news this week: new natural history GCSE in the UK teaches students about nature, conservation, and climate change.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #55

    Handcuffs illustration with text about inmates who helped fight LA fires invited to a free concert for first responders, highlighting positive news.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #56

    AI cameras used by Devon and Cornwall police to spot drunk drivers, showcasing positive news in the world this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #57

    Good news this week about positive things with new animal welfare rules for UK zoos and larger elephant habitats.

    amii.illustrates Report

    #58

    Good news about Gen Z travelers' growing concern for environmental impact compared to baby boomers this year.

    amii.illustrates Report

