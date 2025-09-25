ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you're actively seeking out wholesome content, the media will force-feed you negative headlines and fearsome stories, making it easy to forget that good things are happening all around us.

Luckily, Amii James, an illustrator and webcomic creator from Plymouth, United Kingdom, has made it her mission to highlight these often-overlooked moments.

From random acts of kindness to small personal victories and promising scientific breakthroughs, she brings to life all sorts of hopeful and inspiring examples, reminding us there are still plenty of reasons to smile.

Longtime Bored Panda readers might remember that we covered Amii’s work a few years ago, but she has continued the ‘Good News’ series, so it’s about time for an update.

