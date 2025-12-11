“McHell Naw”: McDonald’s Worker’s Viral Video Revealing How McRib Is Made Stuns Netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

The McRib has been one of the most iconic items on McDonald’s menu ever since its introduction in 1981. Now, a viralTikTok video has taken customers into the fast food chain’s kitchen, revealing exactly how the popular pork-rib-shaped sandwich is assembled.

Despite its early popularity, the McRib was discontinued in 2004. Since then, it has made sporadic, limited-time appearances on the menu, becoming a cult-favorite.

Recently, TikTok user @datboi_bell, a McDonald’s employee, has posted a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the McRib, sparking polarizing reactions.

“Watching this video makes me not want to order one again,” one commenter wrote.

How do McDonald’s workers assemble a McRib?

McDonald's McRib sandwich with barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions on a toasted hoagie bun isolated on white background.

Image credits: McDonald’s

McDonald's worker cooking McRib patties on a grill, showing the process of how McRib is made in the kitchen.

Image credits: datboi_bell

In the video, an employee grills the frozen McRib patties until browned before taking them to a different station in a green tray. Here, the signature barbecue sauce is reheated in a microwave before coating the patties.

The patties are later transferred to a rack where the excess sauce drips off. However, the equipment used during the process, including the trays and the industrial grills, appeared to be covered with stains and grease.

“Wow…how often is the green tray getting cleaned?” commented one user.

McDonald's worker preparing McRib sauce in kitchen, revealing how McRib is made behind the scenes.

Image credits: datboi_bell

The patties are then stored and reheated only when a customer places an order. The burger is finally assembled with the reheated patties placed on toasted buns, accompanied by slivered onions, pickles, and a drizzle of the barbecue sauce.

Despite that appealing flavor combination, people reacted negatively to the video because of the allegedly poor hygiene standards.

One user admitted to trying a McRib for the first time and “ended up with food poisoning.”

Viral McRib-making video left the wrong impression on netizens

Several users seemingly found the footage repulsive and took issue with the food chain’s hygiene standards.

One person commented, “Everything about McDonald’s is nasty once you(r) work there.”

“Idk how you guys like these,” another user commented.

“The smell of the sauce coming out the microwave is genuinely rancid idk how people eat it,” stated another.

Despite some users being disgusted by the behind-the-scenes look, many still described the McRib as one of their go-to orders on the McDonald’s menu.

One user stated, “WhOS eATiNG thEsE? Me, give me 3 and a Powerade.”

“Not stopping me from getting it every year.”

Some netizens had a more neutral take on the matter and did not see an issue with the preparation method. “McRib is nasty, but the way they’re made is just typical fast food,” said one user.

Last month, the McRib returned to the McDonald’s menu in certain USA cities for a limited time. Despite the official McDonald’s website describing it as a pork rib patty, the sandwich is actually made from ground boneless pork shoulder.

After the McRib clip went viral, similar videos by TikToker @datboi_bell detailing the preparation of other popular McDonald’s offerings gained negative attention.

“Supposed to use your tongs to pick up that meat,” one user commented after watching how a Big Mac was being prepared.

One user asked, “Clean everything right?” while another described one of the videos as having “food safety violations.”

Viewers pointed out, “Now I see why my s**t always under cooked” and “being stingy wit the mayo” on a McChicken video.

McDonald’s has been under scrutiny over poor hygiene practices

McDonald's golden arches sign illuminated against a dark evening sky, related to McRib viral video buzz.

Image credits: José Miguel Rubio/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Recently, McDonald’s has faced serious backlash over its poor hygiene and food safety practices. One McDonald’s outlet in Barrow, UK, was reportedly handed a 1-star hygiene rating in November 2025.

Meanwhile, mouse droppings and grease buildups were allegedly discovered in the kitchen at one of the franchise’s outlets in Maidstone, Kent, in June this year. However, the facility was later re-inspected and awarded a 4 out of 5-star rating for its food hygiene.

In November 2024, food safety shortcomings were also found at a McDonald’s facility in Colorado Springs. Similarly, an E.coli outbreak last year was also linked to onions served at McDonald’s outlets.

TikTok users react to how their favorite McDonald’s items are prepared

