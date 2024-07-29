ADVERTISEMENT

People try to exploit others in different ways. Some are direct-to-the-point scammers who barely hide their intentions. However, others are more sneaky with their approach, as you will come to read in this story.

A popular fast-food joint tried to overcharge this Reddit user underhandedly. But having formerly worked in the industry, he immediately noticed and called them out.

The author refused to stand down and eventually got his money back despite the restaurant’s “no refund policy.” He is sharing his story on the Malicious Compliance subreddit to inform the dining public about such tactics.

It never feels good to be taken advantage of

Share icon

Image credits: freestocks.org / pexels (not the actual photo)

A man almost paid extra at a drive-thru because of the restaurant’s sneaky tactics

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

He refused to stand down and eventually got a refund

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PipsqueakPilot

There is such a thing as “duper’s delight”

Remember when you were a kid and feeling impish joy after getting away with something naughty? Experts call this “duper’s delight,” or the thrill people get after successfully deceiving another person.

Research has been conducted on this kind of behavior. While more studies are needed to better understand why people choose to lie, it’s been found that duper’s delight is more common among people with dark personalities.

According to trauma and abuse life coach Cecilia Presley, one form of duper’s delight behavior happens when a person tries to convince you of a reality that doesn’t exist.

In the author’s case, the manager tried to convince him that the restaurant had a no-refund policy.

“They hold the keys to reality. They know what you should believe. They love it when you fall for it,” Presley wrote in an article for Medium.

Killing exploiters with kindness is the best course of action

It is understandable to take great offense after discovering someone’s trying to pull a fast one on you. But as we all know, fighting fire with fire can sometimes prolong the issue and resolve nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some experts advise taking the high road when such situations arise. As entrepreneur and speaker Elven Camus reminds us, responding with hostility can do more harm than good.

“Allowing ourselves to foster negative emotions will only hinder us from moving forward and growing,” Camus wrote in a LinkedIn article.

The author took a docile approach by politely telling the manager to talk to his bank about a chargeback. He didn’t cause a scene or berate anyone, handling it like a mature adult. It worked well for him.

What’s your take, dear readers? Do you agree with how the author handled the situation?

Commenters gave their reactions as the author provided more information

ADVERTISEMENT

[Disagree with OP]

[similar stories]