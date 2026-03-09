Marshals Creator Gives Disappointing Update On Most-Wanted Yellowstone Cameo

ADVERTISEMENT

Episode 2 of Marshals name-dropped a fan-favorite Yellowstone character.

In the episode, Kayce Dutton joins the U.S. Marshals, leaving his East Camp ranch unattended. He later confirms that his brother-in-law, Rip Wheeler, hired temporary ranch hands until a permanent solution is found.

But fans hoping this means Rip actor Cole Hauser will appear in the spin-off received a disappointing update from showrunner Spencer Hudnut. While he confirmed that Yellowstone characters will appear in Season 1, Rip and Beth are unlikely to be among them.

Marshals creator confirms Yellowstone characters will appear

Image credits: Paramount Network

During an interview with TV Line, Spencer Hudnut discussed the possibility of a Yellowstone crossover. He revealed that the spin-off has a “very friendly open door policy” when it comes to using existing characters in the franchise.

“We have a couple of characters who will pop up this season who are from (the Yellowstone) universe,” he said.

Hudnut referenced Hauser’s character and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton as potential cameo candidates. Given their popularity among fans and their unresolved ending in the original show’s finale, many viewers want Beth and Rip to appear in the spin-off.

However, Hudnut cautioned that while the fan-favorite couple’s return is “potentially on the horizon,” there is currently no concrete plan for it.

“I don’t know how we would make all that work,” he added.

Why Rip and Beth likely won’t appear in Marshals season 1

Image credits: Paramount Network

Despite being name-dropped in episode 2, the showrunner’s comments strongly suggest Rip and his wife won’t be a part of Kayce’s story, at least in the first season.

A major hurdle in Hauser and Reilly’s appearance is their upcoming spin-off series. The project has reportedly been in development since 2024 and is tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch.

The Yellowstone series finale saw Beth, Rip, and their adopted son, Carter, move to Dillon, Montana, where Beth purchased a new ranch to preserve her father’s legacy. However, their appearance in Marshals could reveal key plot points from the new show.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

A cameo from the duo would require coordination between the two spin-offs’ writing teams, something Hudnut suggests isn’t currently possible. It could also shift focus away from Kayce developing a strong relationship with his new team.

For now, a cameo from Rip and Beth is likely best reserved for the show’s potential second season, which is reportedly already in development.

When will The Dutton Ranch spin-off release?

Image credits: Paramount Network

The Dutton Ranch currently doesn’t have a confirmed release date.

Production on the spin-off started in August 2025, with filming taking place in Ferris, Texas. Along with Hauser and Reilly, it features Annette Bening, Ed Harris, and Jai Courtney in the lead roles.

In October 2025, Natalie Alyn Lind, Marc Menchaca, Juan Pablo Raba, and J. R. Villarreal joined the main cast. Finn Little, who played Rip and Beth’s adopted son in the original, will also reprise his role.

Earlier this month, producer David Glasser discussed the upcoming series in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He described it as an opportunity to “explore the characters” in a new way that also allowed them to mature.

“We all want to be with them on the ride, but we also want to see them grow,” he shared.

Marshals is currently streaming on Paramount+.