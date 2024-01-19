“The Admins Were Livid”: Staff Get Revenge After Being Forced To Do Work Training On Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Good communication is the bedrock of any thriving and ethical company. Without it, you’re leaving an awful lot of things to chance, all the while pushing your staff away. However, employees sometimes come up with very creative ways to remind management why it’s so vital to keep them updated properly.

Case in point, redditor u/MagicManicPanic revealed how they and their colleagues banded together to teach their company a lesson after they barely got any heads up for mandatory training over the weekend. It was a brilliant way to gently push back against last-minute demands like that, and it greatly amused the r/pettyrevenge online community. Read on for the full story!

Poor communication can leave a lot of employees feeling frustrated with their superiors

Share icon

Image credits: Sigmund (not the actual photo)

One internet user opened up about how they and their coworkers pushed back against their company doing things last-minute

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: guyswhoshoot (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: MagicManicPanic

Everyone has a point where they can no longer stand idly by, so they start enforcing healthy boundaries at work

Most of us want to do purposeful work for great pay, get awesome benefits, enjoy personal and career growth, and rub shoulders with excellent people. Though these are great goals to aim for, the reality is that there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ workplace.

Your job can be good. Heck, it can even be great! But there will always be at least some factors that annoy or frustrate you. Improving a company’s work culture is a never-ending task. The key point here is that management puts in the effort to grow, improve, and learn from its mistakes.

If there’s no such self-awareness or desire for improvement at the top levels of the business, you might be in a toxic workplace environment and may need to ask yourself some hard questions.

How much do your values (not) align with those of the company? Is the pay worth all the stress that comes from poor communication and shady managerial practices? How long are you willing to stick it out until you go looking for more meaningful, lucrative, and ethical job opportunities?

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no easy answers because everyone’s situation is different. Someone who’s feeling financially secure, generally full of confidence, and a fan of justice might have an easier time enforcing healthy boundaries.

They might be more proactive in communicating their concerns to HR and management and rallying the troops to push back against ludicrous company policies.

Employees need to learn to recognize when they’re stuck in a toxic workplace environment

On the flip side, someone who lives from paycheck to paycheck, has no alternative work opportunities, and tends to avoid conflict might grit their teeth and simply endure.

Toxic workplaces might differ in their details, but at their core, you’ll find a deep disrespect for the people who are employed there. The managers might be passive-aggressive or critical without being constructive. Your boss might yell at you or conduct themselves inappropriately.

These environments tend to have heavy forms of bullying, excessive gossip, discrimination and exclusion, and focus on cutthroat working conditions. While all businesses need to make money to survive, there’s something deeply wrong if there’s an obsessive focus on profit at the exclusion of employee welfare.

Shifting a company’s culture from toxic to something positive will never happen overnight. It will probably take months (if not years) of dedicated effort. The first step is recognizing that there is a problem and that it needs to be addressed if the business is not only to survive but also thrive.

Next, you need to get everyone on the same page. That means actively listening to everyone’s complaints and suggestions and getting to the root of the most serious problems. Managers who foster an environment that prioritizes proper communication slowly build trust and encourage their staff to cooperate more often.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not to mention how powerful it can be when a manager takes the time to recognize their coworkers’ efforts and improvements. Some positive feedback can go a long way… though it shouldn’t be seen as an alternative to fair pay.

The author was happy to engage with some of the readers in the comments

Here’s how some readers reacted to the brilliant revenge story