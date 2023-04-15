Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Employee Shares How “Karen” Got Everything She Wanted After She Threatened To Sue, Completely Lost It When She Actually Had To Do Her Job
Rokas Laurinavičius
Austėja Akavickaitė

Management is hard as it is. Add toxic employees who refuse to play for the team and you immediately get an exhaustive hellhole. A Reddit post by the user u/HelpIHateTexas has gone viral for introducing one of the most annoying workers a company might have.

She had an accident that put her in a neck brace, which her boss, u/HelpIHateTexas, accommodated with no problem. However, the lady began using her condition as an excuse to get off work, putting her manager in a tough spot.

This manager’s team member found a way to do less work but still get paid the same

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

And she pushed it too far

Image credits: myjuly (not the actual photo)

The manager couldn’t take it anymore, so she quit

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

And the toxic employee was really unhappy with the fact that she had to do some actual work under her new boss

It’s hard to imagine the lady staying at the company after all the stunts she pulled

It’s easy to see why u/HelpIHateTexas was so frustrated with the lady. In fact, according to experts, disregarding the company’s schedule is one of the worst things an employee can do.

“Punctuality is critical,” Rosalinda Oropeza Randall, an etiquette and civility expert and the author of Don’t Burp in the Boardroom, told Business Insider. “The professional thing to do is to arrive on time, ready to do what is expected. It’s not like they just sprung this job on you.”

Similarly, showing up late to meetings shows that you do not respect your coworkers or anyone else who is attending and showed up on time.

“Keeping people waiting can be construed as inconsiderate, rude, or arrogant,” Randall added.

Also, the fact that the lady shut down all of u/HelpIHateTexas’s attempts to give her an escape ramp says a lot, too. Repeatedly responding to suggestions with a pessimistic or contrary attitude can be construed as being uncooperative.

Randall said that phrases like “That won’t work,” “That sounds too hard,” or, “I wouldn’t know how to start,” should be avoided. Not to mention straight-up accusing others of harassment whenever you’re challenged.

“While there may be times when everyone feels the desire to complain about the boss, a coworker, or a task, voicing it will only make you look unprofessional,” Randall added. “It’s even worse if you complain every day, all day, from the moment you walk into work. Before long, people will go out of their way to avoid you.”

Unfortunately, it seems many workers simply don’t wanna grow up

When you’re a kid, you don’t yet have the tools that help process actions and your emotions, but when you’re part of a software company with an annual turnover of $40M, you should have at least some maturity, patience, and the ability to look at the context of a situation.

Unfortunately, it seems that this lady is not the only member of the workforce who is still having some trouble mastering these skills. According to CareerBuilder research, about 3 in 4 employees have witnessed some type of childish behavior among colleagues in the workplace, including:

  • Whining (55 percent);
  • Pouting over something that didn’t go his/her way (46 percent);
  • Tattling on another co-worker (44 percent);
  • Making a face behind someone’s back (35 percent).

We’re all human; we all have to deal with our emotions. But if someone’s childish behaviors go on long enough to become habits, their career ends up in jeopardy.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography.

