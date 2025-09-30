Employee Goes Nuclear On Manager After He Promises Raises But Never Actually Rolls Them Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Worker unions can be a great way for employees to protect their rights. However, unionizing is not as common as it was back in the ’80s or ’90s. In Canada, 38% of workers were members of a union in 1988, and only 29% are in unions as of 2022.

A story by a Canadian telecom company worker recently gained a lot of traction online. In it, the guy recounted how, back in the early 2000s, he and his colleagues were promised raises so they wouldn’t unionize. But their manager kept delaying administering them. That is, until one employee went over the boss’s head and complained straight to the CEO.

A company promised its workers raises, but one manager would delay them again and again

One employee had enough and decided to go straight to the CEO to complain

Text excerpt from an employee going nuclear on manager after promised raises never rolled out in a telecom company.

Text excerpt about corporate announcing raises to service reps fearing unionizing, related to employee raises.

Text excerpt about raises promised by area managers but delayed in rollout, highlighting employee frustration.

Text excerpt about an employee repeatedly asking a manager for promised raises that are delayed to increase quarterly bonuses.

Text excerpt showing a strongly worded four-page letter written by an employee upset over promised raises not being given.

Text on a white background reads that the area manager promised a raise would come soon but has not delivered yet.

Text showing an employee going nuclear on manager after promised raises were never rolled out.

Text excerpt showing an employee expressing frustration about promised raises and unionizing against a manager.

Text post showing employee reaction after promised raises never rolled out, highlighting conflict with manager and raise resolution update.

Text with employee goes nuclear on manager after promised raises but never delivered, describing a confrontation in a parking lot with revenge theme.

Text excerpt showing an employee upset with their manager after promised raises were never given.

Text excerpt showing an employee stating willingness to forward an email documenting conversations about promised raises.

Text on a white background about an employee confronting their manager for delaying a promised raise.

Text of an employee describing how they went nuclear on their manager after promised raises never rolled out.

Text excerpt from employee expressing lack of worry about retribution while planning career departure in 6-8 months.

Text on a white background stating an employee received calls thanking them and shared the full story despite being told to stay silent.

Text excerpt discussing an employee's experience with promised raises not being rolled out on time by their manager.

Confidence and being direct can help get that pay raise you were promised

It’s natural for an employee to expect a raise as they continue working at the same company. As Statistics Canada reports, the average Canadian receives a 3.8%–4.2% salary increase annually. Of course, that depends on whether you work in the private or public sector, your position, experience, and so on.

But what do you do when your boss is refusing or, as in this case, delaying the raise they have promised you? According to Indeed, there might be three reasons why you’re not getting your promised raise:

The employer is facing financial difficulties.

They simply forgot.

Or they feel that the raise is unearned.

We know that none of the reasons technically apply to this story, but was there any other option the employees could have taken? One that wasn’t, perhaps, as one commenter put it, “too petty”? This is what the experts at Indeed recommend:

Put the request in writing. A written request is always more formal than just walking up to the manager and casually asking, “Where’s my raise at?” Sometimes, employees may even ask for a written contract that lists future raises. That way, it’s officially on record what raise you should receive and when.

A written request is always more formal than just walking up to the manager and casually asking, “Where’s my raise at?” Sometimes, employees may even ask for a written contract that lists future raises. That way, it’s officially on record what raise you should receive and when. Ask for specifics . When asking your boss about the promised raise, be very specific. Ask them to name the date, the amount, and the goals you have to achieve. In this story, retroactive payment is also relevant, which some employers have no problem issuing.

. When asking your boss about the promised raise, be very specific. Ask them to name the date, the amount, and the goals you have to achieve. In this story, retroactive payment is also relevant, which some employers have no problem issuing. Check the employee handbook. Some companies have policies regarding salary increases, so, look for any information pertaining raises.

Some companies have policies regarding salary increases, so, look for any information pertaining raises. Confidence and persistence matters. One CNBC poll showed that 82% of workers who asked for a raise got one. So, knowing your value and standing up for yourself does work. Go hit the star pose in the bathroom before you confront your boss and negotiate that increased salary you deserve!

Fewer workers are joining unions, but the attitude toward them remains positive

Although fewer workers seem to be unionizing throughout the years across many different sectors, it would be wrong to assume that unions are no longer worth it. We only need to take a look at Hollywood: the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike proved that even famous people want better pay and working conditions.

Unionized workers in Canada can boast more job benefits than those who aren’t. According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, 80% of union workers have at least some kind of sick leave policy, while only 55% of non-unionized workers have it. Unionized workers also earn more, even if it’s just 11 cents more per hour than non-unionized workers.

In the U.S., autoworkers organized a strike in 2023 against the three biggest auto manufacturers: Ford, GM (General Motors), and Stellantis (Chrysler). The UAW (United Auto Workers) was able to negotiate raises, faster pay progression, retirement security improvements, and other benefits.

Experts called the strike and its outcome unprecedented, since the percentage of American workers in unions is currently the lowest it has ever been: only 10.1% of workers belong to unions in 2022.

Given that, the majority of workers believe in unions and their benefits to workers. A recent poll commissioned by the Canadian Labour Congress shows that 62% of Canadians believe that unions are a good thing. A whopping 70% also wish that the government would help remove the obstacles to joining or forming unions, such as intimidation from the employer, misinformation in the workplace, and would simplify the bureaucratic process.

Although he clarified that apart from the raises, the company was treating its workers well

Comment thread discussing an employee confronting their manager over promised raises that were never implemented.

Text excerpt discussing employee benefits, unionization efforts, and workplace raise promises in a manager-employee conflict context.

Reddit conversation about employee frustration with manager promising raises that were never implemented.

Employee frustrated after manager promises raises but fails to deliver in workplace conversation on Reddit thread.

Screenshot of a heated online exchange involving an employee upset about promised raises not being delivered.

Employee furious at manager for failing to roll out promised raises causing workplace conflict and frustration.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion where an employee expresses frustration about unfulfilled raise promises from a manager.

Screenshot of an online discussion where an employee confronts a manager over promised but unpaid salary raises.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing employee frustration over promised raises that were never implemented by management.

Screenshot of an online discussion showing employee frustration over promised raises never being implemented.

Screenshot of an online conversation showing an employee confronting a manager over promised but unpaid raises.

“Chef’s kiss,” the commenters applauded the employee for his brilliant plan

Screenshot of online conversation where an employee expresses frustration after manager promises raises but never implements them.

Screenshot of an online discussion where an employee expresses frustration about promised raises not being implemented.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing employee anger towards a manager who promised raises but never delivered.

Reddit comment praising employee’s petty revenge on manager who promised raises but never delivered.

Screenshot of online comment where employee expresses frustration after manager promises raises but delays rollout.

Commenter criticizing a manager who promises raises but never follows through, expressing employee frustration and calling out management.

Online post showing an employee going nuclear on manager after promised raises never materialize.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reading Good on you, OP. Well played off a tough hand in a discussion about employee anger over promised but unpaid raises.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing issues between employee and manager over promised raises and bonuses.

Text exchange showing employee confronting manager about promised raises with receipts as proof in a workplace dispute.

Screenshot of an angry employee confronting manager about promised raises that were never actually given.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing strong support about an employee going nuclear on manager after promised raises are not given.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing frustration with a manager who promises raises but never rolls them out.

Text post from user miner2361 saying Have a nice drive, I hear it is quite scenic, highlighting employee frustration after manager promises raises but never delivers.

Employee reacts angrily to manager after promised raises are repeatedly delayed in a tense workplace confrontation.

Employee angrily confronting manager about promised raises that were never actually rolled out during a heated workplace discussion.

Comment on forum discussing employee frustration with manager over promised raises that never materialize.

Comment on a forum post expressing frustration about promised raises not being rolled out, highlighting employee going nuclear on manager.

Comment on Reddit thread reacting to employee going nuclear on manager after promised raises were never given.

Screenshot of an online comment where an employee vents frustration after unfulfilled promised raises from a manager.

One netizen also shared a similar story

Reddit user shares story about employee frustration over promised raises and bonuses never being rolled out.