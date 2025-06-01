Manager Told Staff Not To Fill Empty Shelves, Then Asked Why Nothing Was Sold

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like me, you would have done a fair amount of last-minute holiday shopping in your life. You might have also been greeted by some sad and empty shelves while trying to find the perfect gifts. It seems other people beat you to it. They managed to grab the last of those amazing promotions you spotted online. But that might not actually be the case, and here’s why…

A retail worker has spilled the beans on what really happens on some store shelves ahead of big holidays or occasions. Their intention wasn’t really to share trade secrets but rather to highlight some retail struggles, specifically between staff and management. The person revealed how they and their colleagues were told to follow a rather absurd rule, and how they finally got the bosses to see the light with a marvelous act of malicious compliance.

“Jam-packed” is how many of us would like to find shelves when doing our holiday shopping

But customers were greeted with empty space and air at one store, after staff followed management’s instructions with precision

“I don’t believe in deception”: an award-winning customer service and experience expert weighs in

Millions of people work in retail in the United States alone. Many will tell you it’s not always easy. They walk a fine line keeping the customer happy while maintaining a strong focus on the bottom line. They’re following instructions from the big bosses, and sometimes these don’t always make sense.

In light of the dilemma faced by the retail worker above, Bored Panda was curious to dig a bit deeper into the world of retail and customer service. So we reached out to renowned customer service and experience expert Shep Hyken. We asked the award-winning keynote speaker and author what he thought of the staff’s act of malicious compliance.

As far as Hyken is concerned, the staff did what they had to. “The workers followed the instructions they were given. They informed store management, yet they had their hands tied due to upper management’s decisions,” Hyken told Bored Panda. “The issue isn’t with the general store employees, but with management. Perhaps the store manager could have pleaded the case, including potential consequences, to get upper management’s attention.”

The customer service expert points out that there are other ways to handle the situation. “Often, upper management and leadership are driven by results. In retail, that means sales and $,” explained Hyken.

“Rather than asking to fill the shelves with alternative products, specify the potential loss of revenue if no action is taken. What does it cost to have empty shelves? When upper management understands the financial consequences, they may react differently.”

Something that stood out for us in the store worker’s story was the instruction to leave the shelf empty so that it appears items have been sold out. We asked Hyken if this is common practice in retail…

“I don’t believe in deception,” he replied. “If there aren’t enough products (because something is missing from a delivery from the supplier or manufacturer), change the display to make it look good, rather than leaving an unattractive void on a shelf.”

Hyken says the offers in question are “limited time offers” (LTOs). They’re tied to events, seasons, etc. “It’s expected the store might run out of stock,” he added. “Done the right way, you can ‘train’ customers to be on the lookout for the upcoming specials. This will give them an opportunity to get in early on the sale. For the store, they will legitimately run out of stock.”

There are several holidays and occasions throughout the year. Each offers a unique opportunity to boost sales. But Hyken says this can only happen if stores provide a good customer experience.

“If a customer comes into a store to take advantage of advertised holiday or event promotions, only to find the store is constantly out of stock, it’s only a matter of time before the customer chooses another store that isn’t constantly out of stock,” he warned.

The store worker provided some more info in the comments

“Best way to get rid of a dumb policy is to follow it”: people had lots to say

Not filling empty lines seems to be a thing, many workers shared similar stories

