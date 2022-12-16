Management Forbids Nurses From Wearing Scrubs, But Allows Yoga Pants, Male Nurse Cues Malicious Compliance When He Sees There’s No Gender Noted
Generally, companies are free to require employees to dress in a particular way, including wearing a uniform, as long as those requirements aren’t discriminatory or illegal.
However, the assisted living facility in which Redditor Nellb13 was working a decade ago had kinda crossed that line.
Even though the policy was fair, the way in which management implemented it was not — both female and male employees had to buy their own work clothes, but double standards had the latter spending much more.
Until Nellb13 found a savage way to point out how ridiculous the situation was. Continue scrolling to read his now-viral post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance’ to learn how he did it!
This assisted-living employee had gotten sick and tired of the double standards at the facility, requiring him to spend way too much on work clothes
So he developed a smart and evocative plan for how to protest against this to management while also complying with them
I was believing the story till the "Juicy" on the back bit. Seemed a little too far. Not every Reddit creative writer can pull off little details I guess. I admire (?) how he seemed completely fine with the older women and their jokes. Good for him.
